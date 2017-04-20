Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Scene & Heard

Transgender Job Fair Returns to MetroHealth This Weekend to Counter Ongoing Employment Discrimination

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 11:46 AM

click to enlarge tg_flag.jpg
The third annual Transgender Job Fair returns to MetroHealth this weekend, offering a welcoming space for men and women too often stuck on the wrong end of employment discriminaton in Ohio.

The job fair brings a bunch of inclusive companies together — many of them national brands, like Starbucks and Progressive — and introduces them to transgender men and women seeking work in the Cleveland area.

"It is simply to provide opportunity for a group of people that sometimes has difficulty accessing work," says Ginger Marshall, a member of Metro's patient/family advisory council and a transgender woman herself. "We tend to get screened out."

She's referring to the process of employers running background checks and finding incongruities between prospective employees' legal names and, say, former names that might show up on credit reports or other records from the past. Those can be explained away, of course, but very often employers will shut down the screening process if differently gendered names are coming up — well before any HR rep even picks up the phone for a first-round interview.

That's where the Transgender Job Fair comes in, and, by all accounts, last year's event was a big step in a helpful direction.

"It's kind of old-fashioned," Marshall says. "I don't know if you've looked for work lately, but the process is horrendous: online applications that can take a couple of hours to fill out. You get screened out by machines based on keywords, and you never actually talk to a human being."

We'll return briefly to a major report published by the Williams Institute a few years back: "As recently as 2010, 78 percent of respondents to the largest survey of transgender people to date reported having experienced harassment or mistreatment at work, and 47 percent reported having been discriminated against in hiring, promotion, or job retention because of their gender identity." Some cities maintain legal language that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression — and some companies do, too — but this sort of discrimination lurks far more systemically that local legislators might publicly admit.

Gov. John Kasich, for his part, says he hasn't heard about anything like that. On the campaign trail last year, with regard to anti-LGBT discrimination, he remarked: "If you’re feeling like somebody is doing something wrong against you, can you just for a second get over it?"

If you're not willing to just for a second get over it, then new employment opportunities await. The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at MetroHealth's main medical campus, right off of West 25th Street.

And Scene theater critic Christine Howey will be speaking!

Registration is not required, but highly encouraged. Register here. A hot breakfast will be provided.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Rover Pipeline Spills More Than 2 Million Gallons of 'Drilling Fluid' in Ohio Wetlands, One Month After Construction Began Read More

  2. Do You Care That Geraldo Rivera is Moving to Cleveland This Summer? Read More

  3. Last Night's Flash Floods Hit Sam's Club and Burger King in Brooklyn Really Hard Read More

  4. You Could Own Carl Monday's Infamous Trench Coat Read More

  5. Rhino Records to Release Limited Edition of the Cars' 'Live at the Agora, 1978' for Record Store Day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation