Friday, May 26, 2017

Scene & Heard

Hofbräuhaus Cleveland to Host Three ESPN Shows During NBA Finals

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 2:01 PM

stephen-a-smith-2015.jpg

Raise a stein! Hofbräuhaus Cleveland is set to host three ESPN shows during the upcoming NBA finals.

The German brewery and restaurant will soon be the temporary home for First Take, starring Molly Qerim, Max Kellerman and Stephen Smith; The Jump, hosted by Rachel Nichols; and First Take at the NBA Finals, a one hour special edition of the First Take program.

Rather than closing off the area during the shows, Hofbräuhaus plans to remain open to the public. So, if you're looking for a place to enjoy authentic German beer and cuisine while showing support for the Cavs and enduring Stephen A. Smith's garbage takes, you're covered. The event is free, but seating begins an hour and a half before the show's start time. Attendees will have the chance to order drinks made specially for the occasion.

"Cleveland has embraced Hofbräuhaus Cleveland and now it is our opportunity to proudly showcase both our restaurant and this amazing city to the rest of the country, all while hoping to bring home another ring," said Andi Udris, president of Hofbräuhaus Cleveland, in a press release.

The ESPN shows begin June 6. Should the Cavs decide to take their time on the way to victory, and the series runs past game four, the shows will extend to June 16.


