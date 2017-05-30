Garmback Suspended, Loehmann Terminated: Officers Disciplined in Tamir Rice Shooting

click to enlarge
Still frame from moments after Tamir Rice was shot.
Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback, the two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of Tamir Rice, were disciplined Tuesday morning.
Officer Frank Garmback, who was driving the vehicle that approached the gazebo at the Cudell Recreation Center where Tamir Rice was playing, will be suspended for 10 days and will be required to participate in further tactical training. Officer Timothy Loehmann, who shot and killed Tamir, will be terminated.
Loehmann's administrative charges, however, (as noted by WCPN's Nick Castele
) did not stem from his use of deadly force. Rather, he is being terminated for providing false information on his application to the Cleveland Police Department in 2013. Loehmann was still a probationary officer at the time of the Rice shooting. Loehmann's brief stint with the Independence police department, prior to his employ in Cleveland, ended when Loehmann resigned — his record showed
that he was "dismal" with a handgun and emotionally unsteady.
The officers' administrative discipline arrived after more than two years of investigation. After the county's criminal investigation, which resulted in no charges, the Cleveland police's Critical Incident Review Committee (CIRC) thoroughly investigated the shooting. The CIRC report was finished in 2016, and amended after questions and comments from Police Chief Calvin Williams in October. Though not fully explained at a Tuesday morning press conference, the CIRC found no rule violations by Garmback or Loehmann.
Safety Director Michael McGrath held administrative hearings in his office this year. Frank Garmback's was held on March 13. Loehmann's was held on May 2. The officers were alerted of their discipline this morning. Garmback's suspension begins tomorrow.
"We have every expectation that the decisions will stick," Police Chief Calvin Williams said. "We went through a two-year process. We expect them to be upheld."