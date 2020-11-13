Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Friday, November 13, 2020

Herpesyl Scam: Real Herpes Outbreak Support Supplement Risks

Friday, November 13, 2020

Herpesyl is a dietary supplement design that targets and destroys the herpes virus's root cause and its related outbreaks by strengthening your immunity system. According to the official supplement website, the formula is made with 26 high-quality ingredients from certified FDA-approved suppliers.

Did you know that herpes infection has become one of the most common infections experienced by Americans? As stated by the CDC, under 780,000 people get tested positive for the condition on a yearly basis, which accounts for roughly 12% of the entire American population.



This has been a condition filled with hopelessness, as it can happen to anyone, and not having a cure makes it all the more difficult to live through. For the time being, there exists medications and treatments that may temporarily ease its related symptoms. This is where it is best to fit to introduce Herpesyl.

What makes Herpesyl a potential solution is that it is all-natural, which means possible side effects might be minimized. Obviously, this isn’t the only factor to consider, therefore, the following analysis will provide a complete outlook on how Herpesyl was conceptualized and what it can do.

What is Herpesyl?

Although herpes cannot be cured, several medicines have been found to prevent or reduce the aforementioned outbreaks. Conversely, such solutions often come with side effects that include nausea, headaches, vomiting, dizziness, and abdominal pain, all of which need to be compared to their supposed pros. With Herpesyl being all-natural, such issues are at least minimized if not eliminated.

Other possible benefits of taking Herpesyl are listed below:

  • Reduce HSV-1 or HSV-2 (herpes simplex virus types 1 and 2) to approximately zero
  • Reduce stress and anxiety instilled by the virus
  • Clear the virus to boost brain and immune function
  • Increase energy levels

The next course of action is to assess how Herpesyl is meant to work.

How does Herpesyl work?

As mentioned above, Herpesyl has been formulated to address the root cause of herpes-related outbreaks, which, according to Dr. Adrian Kavanagh, has to do with a process that takes place in the brain. Before getting into what this process is, it becomes imperative to understand how herpes works in the bodies.

Dr. Adrian goes on to make the case that herpes works to attack and hide in such a way that prevents the body from recognizing them. Slowly but surely, herpes can infect the entire body, and this is the moment in which the immune system picks up on its presence. Unfortunately, what makes herpes “sneaky” is that it hides behind a protein called ICP 47 that acts as a protective shield. So, when the immune system tries to hunt it down, it simply fails. At least, this is the story that society seems to share.

The moment Dr. Adrian was introduced to Dr. Peterson, that’s when he realized that the story to be told has little to do with the immune system and much more with the brain. How? Well, the sneaky nature of this virus is to go incognito in the brain cells. Why? Because it can only survive alongside long-lasting cells by binding to them. Ultimately, the goal is to target the brain, which, as a result, might reduce and/or shorten herpes outbreaks.

As stated by Dr. Peterson (the developer of Herpesyl):

“To destroy herpes from your brain and prevent it from hijacking your neurons again, you have to introduce certain chemicals into your bloodstream safely. Once your brain herpes is free, the virus won’t be able to tell other cells to hide under ICP47 protein, and it will be exposed.”

What’s inside Herpesyl?

Herpesyl has been formulated to contain 26 ingredients in the form of vitamins, minerals, and herbs. Though the entire ingredients list has not been disclosed as of yet, the ingredients include:

Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Selenium
To trigger the herpes virus to reveal itself, the brain’s neuronal pathways and the immune system need to be heightened. These are achieved by introducing nutrients with high antioxidant properties. In this case, vitamins C and E and selenium are considered. In fact, the trio supposedly goes to the extent of strengthening nerve cells so that the brain can send signals throughout the body to clear the system of herpes.

Graviola Leaf
Graviola is a small evergreen tree whose leaves are used in traditional medicine. Although safety might concern an excess amount, it can treat infections led by bacteria and parasites when taken correctly. This might be because of its antioxidant properties and its overall ability to tonify brain cells.

Shitake
Shitake is a powerful type of mushroom that supposedly nourishes brain cells and strengthens the immune system. In fact, it might lend a helping hand in preventing cognitive decline and other brain-related issues. Who can forget its anti-inflammatory properties that prevent herpes from further damaging the cells!

Red Raspberry
Red raspberry has an array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant properties. As mentioned above, an ingredient like this might aid in treating bacteria-induced infections. That said, very little exists on the validity of such claims, especially if one considers scientific research.

Turmeric
Like the shitake mushrooms, turmeric, an Indian spice, and medicinal ingredient carry a lot of anti-inflammatory properties. The reason for this rests in a single bioactive compound called curcumin, and this might further prevent herpes from causing unwanted damage.

Grape seed extract
Grape seed extract contains a versatile group of antioxidants that combines the likes of oligomeric proanthocyanidins, anthocyanins, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. Together, these components might reduce oxidative damage. In fact, it might support brain health, especially in times of aging, which can result in the start of unwanted neurodegenerative diseases.

Quercetin
Quercetin is a plant-based flavonoid that has the potential to prevent HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections. In fact, studies have found that taking 500mg of quercetin three times a day can reduce herpes-related symptoms.

Pomegranate
Pomegranate is a fruit that allegedly houses polyphenols essential in reversing inflammation. In fact, select clinical evidence suggests that pomegranates also contain infection-clearing properties that suffice to prevent the spread of HSV possibly.

How much does Herpesyl cost?

Each Herpesyl bottle suffices to last one month, and normally, such solutions need to be followed for a long enough period of time to see desirable results. In this case, herpes can easily find a way to mask themselves. Therefore, Herpesyl should be taken for at most 6 months so that the brain can establish a stronger communication with the rest of the body and, in turn, better trap all HSV types.

With that in mind, here is a quick price rundown that might make the decision-making process simpler:


In addition to the discounted rates, a 60-day money-back guarantee is presented. Should Herpesyl fail to meet set expectations, the customer service team guarantees a complete refund, less any applicable costs. For more information on the refund policy itself, consumers can try sending an email to support@herpesyl.com.
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-11-13_at_10.18.06_am.png
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Will age or health history influence results with Herpesyl?

No, according to the claims made, Herpesyl is designed to support consumers of all ages and medical conditions. In fact, it supposedly doesn’t require any restrictive diets or excessive workouts.

What features does Herpesyl have?

By now, it should be clear that Herpesyl contains 26 ingredients, but there are other features worth highlighting. For instance, the formula:

Entails high-quality ingredients that have been processed in an FDA-approved facility

Is less likely to interfere with other supplements

Is a natural approach to freeing people of herpes-related outbreaks (i.e., sores, itching, painful urination, lumps, etc.)

Who is Herpesyl suitable for?

Herpesyl is suitable for men and women who have and/or continue to suffer from HSV-1, HSV-2, or both concurrently.

Will Herpesyl interfere with medication or any other treatments?

Although the risk of interaction is deemed very slim, it might be best to consult a health practitioner prior to adding a new supplement to a pre-existing treatment.

How long will it take to see results with Herpesyl?

As described on the official website, Herpesyl can bring results in a matter of a week, but this doesn’t mean that everyone will see similar results. At the end of the day, the severity of one’s condition and lifestyle choices might play a role in how soon results can be attained.

Final Thoughts

All-in-all, Herpesyl has been designed to target herpes outbreak and its related symptoms at its core. A condition that has been found to deteriorate the immune system, HSV allegedly calls the brain cells its safe space, which only negatively impacts cellular health.

By introducing all-natural ingredients that are high in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, issues including oxidative stress, inflammation, and bacteria can be eliminated. This, in turn, allows the brain to send signals that pinpoint the exact location in which HSV-1 and HSV-2 are hidden. Finally, in clearing these structures, the recurrence of herpes outbreaks will have diminished.

Now, there is no sound cure for herpes, which means that Herpesyl is not a cure. Instead, individuals should see it as a multivitamin that lessens the effects of herpes. In addition, it appears as though some ingredients have stronger evidence in reducing herpes symptoms compared to their counterparts. For these reasons, individuals are recommended to proceed with caution. To find out more about Herpesyl, click here.

