15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 29-Sept. 2)

THU 08/29
Rosanne Cash
The Americana singer-songwriter who's famously the daughter of the late Johnny Cash and his first wife Vivian Cash performs tonight at 7:30 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre. Cash started releasing albums in the 1970s and had a hit with "No Memories Hangin' Around," a somber ballad about heartache that shows off her gentle voice. She's continued to consistently tour and record since then.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
New Found Glory
The pop-punk band swings into the Agora tonight as part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Catalyst. The album yielded hits such as “All Downhill From Here,” “Truth of My Youth” and “Failure’s Not Flattering," songs that possess a Bad Religion-like sense of urgency. The show begins at 6:30, and Sincere Engineer opens.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Pitbull
Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, describes himself as an international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. The co-owner of a NASCAR racing team, he also owns his own record label and has his own SiriusXM channel. Known for his high-energy Latin rock performances, he brings his Party After Dark Tour to Blossom tonight at 8.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, livenation.com.
FRI 08/30
14th Annual Made In Ohio Art & Craft Festival
This juried show features Ohio-based vendors who've created one-of-a-kind products such as jewelry, tapestry, woodwork, handblown glass, soaps and lotions, spices, teas and textiles. There will also be an array of food vendors and local wines and beers, along with products made at Hale Farm & Village. There will also be Ohio musicians, magicians and storytellers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, tomorrow and Sunday.
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Newton Falls, 330-666-3711, halefarm.org.
Believe in CLE Yoga
The 11th annual event returns to the Rock Hall. Inner Bliss Studios will provide the instructors for the event, which takes place at 6:30. Admission is free.
1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest kicks off today at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The fest features more than 15 different types of Oktoberfest-style beers, German and European restaurants, tribute bands, vendors and local artisans, wiener dog races, fireworks, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a Bavarian Shopping Village, the Great Lakes 5K Bier Run, the Best Oktoberfest Microbrew Competition, a classic car show and reportedly the largest glockenspiel in the entire country. More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the event. Festivities continue through Monday, and the festival will also take place on Sept. 6 and 7. Consult the website for a schedule and hours of operation.
19201 East Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights, 440- 243-0090, clevelandoktoberfest.com.
Cleveland Taco Fest
The local food trucks Barra de Taco, Barrio, Braised in Cleveland, Just Wingin’ It, Puente’s Tijuana Tacos and CLE Chicken Food Truck will be on hand for this four-day festival that begins today at Jacobs Pavilion. There will also be Lucha Libre wrestling, music and daily contests. More than 30 musical and entertainment acts will perform on two stages. Friday's hours are 4 to 11 p.m. and the fun continues through Monday.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, tacofestcle.com.
Groga Palooza Music Fest
This festival that takes place at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights features local talent and acts from out of state. There will be a variety of vendors and art installations. There will also be a screening of Stalker Jane, an indie film that was shot in Cleveland. The festival continues through Sunday. Check the club's website for more info.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.
Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates had been a .500 ball club all season long until a mid-August losing streak sent them to the NL Central cellar. Expect the Guardians to take this three-game series that commences with tonight's game. First pitch is at 7:10, and fireworks follow the game.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Faith Kelly & Caswyn Moon
These two solo musicians who live in upstate New York bring their Couple of Wanderers Tour to 8th Day Brewing in Chagrin Falls. Moon usually starts off the night with his American rock music with old country undertones. Then, Kelly plays her "spacey folk rock 'n' roll with Appalachian mountain twists." They also make daily YouTube vlogs showcasing local businesses, DIY musicians and their adventures nationally, locally and regionally. The show begins at 6 p.m.
11782 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls, 8thdaybrewing.com.
SAT 08/31
17th Annual Multi Music Fest
This annual jazz fest features Kenny Lattimore, Kirk Whalum and Jeff Lorber Fusion. The concert begins at 5 p.m. at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Baseball Sculptures — The Tale of an Artistic Underdog
The local indie rock act the Baker’s Basement and the K9 sculptor known as Joey will be at the Sculpture Center today from 4 to 6 p.m. for an evening featuring a one-of-a-kind immersive sculptural baseball experience and fundraiser. The purchase of a ticket to this event includes access to the exhibition, live music, one hot dog (including veggie dogs), one beverage (beer, wine, soda, water), baseball snacks (peanuts, cracker jacks, and popcorn), and the chance to enter a raffle to win one of Joey’s sculptures. Additional beverages and hot dogs may also be purchased.
1834 East 123rd St., 216-229-6527, eventbrite.com/e/baseball-sculptures-the-tale-of-an-artistic-underdog-tickets-933577825407.
Cirque Goes Broadway
Cirque de la Symphonie teams up with the Akron Symphony Orchestra to play Broadway hits from Les Misérables, Frozen and Miss Saigon. The concert begins tonight at 7 at Blossom. A performance takes place at 7 tomorrow night as well.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Cleveland National Air Show
This annual event returns to Burke Lakefront Airport. Northern Stars Aeroteam and Franklin's Flying Circus will be on hand for the festivities. Now in its 60th year, the show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, military jet demonstrations and parachuting. There will also be a jet truck race a plane down the runway and interactive exhibits. The Air National Guard 159th Fighter Wing's F-15 Eagle will perform a fly-by each day. The event continues through Monday. Check the website for a complete schedule.
2301 N. Marginal Rd., clevelandairshow.com.
Hingetown Jazz Festival
The second annual Hingetown Jazz Festival will take place from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Bop Stop, Jukebox and the Transformer Station. The free event is presented by the Local 4 Music Fund. You can find a complete schedule on the Local 4 Music Fund's website.
local4musicfund.org.
Howard Jones
Eighties pop acts Howard Jones, ABC and Haircut 100 team up for this nostalgic show at TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic. Jones just released a new live record that he recorded at the O2 Arena in London. The release features live versions of “New Song,” “What Is Love?," “Like To Get To Know You Well" and “Things Can Only Get Better. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
3615 Euclid Ave., 216-881-6350, masoniccleveland.com.
Waves of Awareness
Billed as Ohio’s largest overdose awareness event, this event that takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Public Square, will open with a memorial video from the main stage. The Ohio National Guard will install 5,000 purple flags in the lawn (representing the 5,000 Ohioans lost last year), and 60 community providers will be onsite to provide information and resources.
stellamariscleveland.com/woa.
SUN 09/01
Bein' Ian with Jordan Live
Ian Fidance and Jordan Jensen tape their podcast today at 7 p.m. at Hilarities. The duo describes their podcast as something that feels like "Wayne’s World took place in Pee Wee’s Playhouse."
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
Glen Hansard
The Frames singer-songwriter brings his tour in support of his latest album, last year's All That Was East Is West of Me Now, to the Agora. The album of folk-rock tunes allows Hansard, who comes off as a modern-day Richard Thompson, to embrace the kind of quiet intensity that made the Frames so special. The show begins tonight at 7. Trousdale opens the show.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
Kenji Misumi directed the first three martial arts movies in the six-film Lone Wolf and Cub series that's inspired by a popular manga. In 1980, the movie was re-cut, dubbed into English and released as Shogun Assassin. Tonight at 6:30, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque shows the film.
11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.
Squeeze
On tour to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the British pop band known for hits such as "Pulling Mussels (from the Shell)," "Black Coffee in Bed" and "Tempted" comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Park tonight at 7:30.
10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com/en.html.
Mike Tramp
The former White Lion frontman comes to the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood tonight at 7 to revisit the White Lion catalog. He'll revisit hits such as "Wait" and "When the Children Cry," which he'll update with "modern vocals," as it's put in a press release.
12112 Madison Ave., Lakewood, 216-600-5338, facebook.com/TheWinchesterMusicTavern.
MON 09/02
The 11th Congressional District Community Caucus Labor Day Parade & Festival
Last year’s event drew 8,000 parade participants, and this year’s parade, which has adopted the theme of “empowering our people,” will likely draw a similar number of participants. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at E 147th St. and Kinsman Rd.
E 147th St. and Kinsman Rd., 11cdccparade.com.
