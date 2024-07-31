15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (August 1-4)

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar.
THU 08/01
Brotality
Influenced by acts such as Mastodon and Megadeth, this hard rock band featuring brothers Bryce and Reece Maopolski brings its tour in support of its new EP, It Feeds, to the Foundry in Lakewood. Iron Bison, Voices of the Damned and AMASSA open. The show begins at 7 p.m.
11729 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, 216-555-6669, facebook.com/foundrycleveland.
Comedy Bang! Bang!
A live version of the show is based on host Scott Aukerman's podcast of the same name comes to the Agora Theatre tonight at 7.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Fin Fest
The month-long celebration of sharks and rays at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium features multiple activity pages, scuba diver talks, aquarist shark feedings, daily public stingray feeds, videos, trivia, photo opportunities with the landshark mascot Finn, as well as crafts and experiments with a rotating array of community partners. The aquarium is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fin Fest continues through Aug. 6.
2000 Sycamore Street, 216-862-8803, greaterclevelandaquarium.com.
Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles, one of the best teams in the American League, roll into Progressive Field tonight for the start of a four-game series against the Guardians, who also happen to be one of the best teams in the American League. First pitch is at 6:40, and the series concludes on Sunday.
2401 Ontario St., 216-420-4487, mlb.com/guardians.
Laura Hickli
This Canadian art-pop band brings its tour in support of its new album, Both Feet In The World, At Least I Can Stand, to the Rialto Theatre in Akron. Angie Haze, Chrissy Strong and Blue Hour open. The show begins at 7 p.m.
1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, 234-525-1956, rialtotheatre.com.
MJ
A talented if controversial performer, the late pop star Michael Jackson was a singular talent. This Tony-winning musical celebrates his musical legacy. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30 at the State Theatre, where performances continue through Aug. 11.
1519 Euclid Avenue, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.
Music Box Supper Club 10-Year Anniversary Kickoff
The local group Nitebridge plays Motown hits at tonight's special show at the Music Box Supper Club. The concert celebrates the club's ten-year anniversary, and there will be $10 food and beverage specials. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.
FRI 08/02
DeRay Davis
Comedian-turned-movie-star DeRay Davis has been a regular of the stand-up circuit for a while, so it isn’t surprising to see that his last stand-up special includes a clip showing his veteran ability to completely dismantle a heckler. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Cleveland Funny Bone. He's at the club through Sunday.
1148 Main Ave., 216-696-4677, cleveland.funnybone.com.
Fox and Crow (songs of innocence and experience)
From 5 to 9 p.m. today, Pinwheel Gallery hosts an opening reception for this exhibit from Daniel Baker, the lead teaching artist for the Cincinnati Pride Mural. Admission is free.
2019 Broadview Rd., 216-220-7858, pinwheelgallery.com.
Legally Blonde
Based on the hit movie and the novel by Amanda Brown, this musical follows Elle Woods as she "shows us the true power of determination and believing in yourself." Near West Theatre presents its version of the play tonight at 7:30. It runs through Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Under the direction of Ludwig Wicki, the Cleveland Orchestra presents a screening of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King with live orchestral underscore tonight at 7 at Blossom. The Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus will perform as will the Blossom Festival Chorus. The program repeats tomorrow and Sunday.
1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.
Mike.
This former baseball player has established himself as a credible country artist. Mike., who raps, delivers his vocals with a bit of a drawl on his latest effort, the heavily produced the lows., a 35-track album of highly personal tunes about overcoming emotional obstacles ("Up Again"). He performs tonight at 7:30 at Jacobs Pavilion.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
MIX: Fela
This monthly event at the Cleveland Museum of Art celebrates the legacy of Fela Kuti, the Nigerian musician and activist who popularized Afrobeat. All evening, DJ Mark Who?, the co-founder of Cleveland’s Sanctuary dance parties, will play an array of Afrobeat tunes. The event begins at 6 p.m.
11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.
Jane Monheit
The New York-based jazz singer and her band perform at 7:30 tonight at the Market Garden Brewery Tasting Room. Monheit raised eyebrows with her 2002 debut album, Never Never Land, and has toured the world and played venues such as the Hollywood Bowl during the course of her career that now stretches back decades. Dinner is available at the venue before the show, and a late night menu is also available.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com.
Damian Priest Live
Wrestler Damian Priest appears at the Agora today at 11 a.m. for a screening of a a new WWE documentary. He'll participate in a Q&A following the screening.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
Sunset Sounds
This special event at Cain Park features local musical acts that play a variety of styles of music, including folk, soul, rock and blues. Tonight, Dr. E will deliver "inspirational soul." The free event begins at 7.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
WWE: Friday Night SmackDown
In conjunction with tomorrow's WWE SummerSlam event at Browns Stadium, the popular wrestling event comes to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight at 7:45.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland
Guests from the comedy and wrestling worlds will appear during this show hosted by wrestler Sami Zayn. It begins at 10 p.m. at the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
SAT 08/03
John Fogerty
When John Fogerty, the former frontman of Credence Clearwater Revival performed at Jacobs Pavilion back in 2015, he was clearly enthused to be revisiting his glory days. The set featured boisterous renditions of CCR tunes such as “Born on the Bayou,” “Travelin’ Band” and “Up Around the Bend.” Expect something similar when Fogerty returns to the venue tonight at 7. George Thorogood & the Destroyers and Hearty Har open.
2014 Sycamore St., 216-861-4080, jacobspavilion.com.
Lakewood Arts Festival
The annual Lakewood Arts Festival is a juried show with more than 175 regional and national artists and makers displaying paintings, prints, photography, art glass, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, fiber and more. Founded in 1978, the festival helps fund an annual scholarship for Lakewood seniors continuing to art school. A food court will be set up in front of Lakewood Library on Detroit Rd. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Detroit Road between Belle and Arthur. Details are on the website. lakewoodartsfest.org.
Martin Lawrence
The comedian who just re-teamed with Will Smith for the Bad Boys sequel, one of the year's biggest movies, brings his standup show to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Gary Owen opens the show. It begins at 8 p.m.
1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the 1975 film that still draws an exuberant, costumed crowd that likes to throw rice and dry toast and sing along to the songs in the movie, still draws big crowds to local showings. Expect a throng to show up for tonight's screening that takes place at 9:30 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre. Tickets cost $12. first Saturday of every month.
2163 Lee Rd., Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.
WWE Presents 1 deadMan Show: Undertaker
The wrestler known as the Undertaker will take questions from the audience and talk about his Hall of Fame career when he appears at the Agora Theatre. Doors open at noon.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com.
WWE SummerSlam 2024
One of summer's biggest events, WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland for the first time since 1996. The event takes place at Browns Stadium, and doors open at 4:30 p.m.
100 Alfred Lerner Way, 440-891-5000, clevelandbrowns.com.
SUN 08/04
NEO ComicCon
This annual event features what organizers claim is the area’s largest selection of comic book and pop culture vendors as well as new and established artists. The convention will feature several tables filled with raffle items. Special guests include Spider-Man and Spawn artist Angel Medina. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Olmsted Soccer Sportsplex.
31515 Lorain Rd., N. Olmsted, 440-979-9997, neocomiccon.com.
New Long Road
A new and very different version of an older Cleveland band called Long Road, New Long Road makes its debut today at 2 p.m. in a free concert in Cain Park’s Alma Theater. The band is an updated edition of the aforementioned Long Road, a folky 1960s-style group that played around the Cleveland area from 2007 to 2016.
14591 Superior Rd., Cleveland Heights, 216-371-3000, cainpark.com.
Dave Waite
Funnyman Dave Waite isn't your typical comedian. His odd catchphrases and honesty distinguish him from the competition. He lives in the moment and improvises some of the content in his shows. He's been featured on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham and The Bob and Tom Show. He performs tonight at 7 at Hilarities.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.
