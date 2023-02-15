15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 16-19)

click to enlarge
THU 02/16
Mourning [A] BLKstar
The terrific local jazz/funk/rock/soul act performs tonight at 7 at the Beachland Ballroom. As the band puts it in its mission statement: "We are a multi-generational, gender and genre non-conforming amalgam of Black Culture dedicated to servicing the stories and songs of the apocalyptic diaspora." DJ Ant Trees plays the pre- and post-show party.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Beethoven's Seventh
Pianist Emanuel Ax joins the Cleveland Orchestra for tonight's concert featuring Beethoven's famous symphony. The performance takes place at 7:30 at Mandel Concert Hall. Performances continue at the venue tomorrow and Saturday too.
11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com
Black Avenue. A celebration of the past, present, and future in arts & culture
This event will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the MidTown and Hough communities through performances and presentations from local talent such as recording artist Stephan Fowler, spoken word poets Los P and Mixxed Rose, local arts and culture leader Gwen Garth and international Cultural Arts Institute, DJAPO. The event will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Agora Theatre.
5000 Euclid Ave., 216-881-2221, agoracleveland.com
Hadestown
Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown
has been at Connor Palace for an extended run. Tonight's performance takes place at 7:30; tickets start at $25. Performances continue through Sunday.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Sense & Sensibility
The Great Lakes Theater's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel comes to the Hanna Theatre tonight at 7:30. Performances continue through March 5.
2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Mike Winfield
Plagued by big teeth, comedian Mike Winfield likes to joke that he can't close his mouth because it hurts. Because of this, he can't act tough and everyone thinks he's just a nice guy. Nice or not, his self-deprecating humor is pretty hilarious as he fires out his witty quips. Other topics for laughs are his dealings with his older stepson (he calls him a "step-man"), his past days working for a grocery store and the rampant theft in the self-check lane. He takes the Hilarities stage tonight at 7 with additional performances scheduled through Saturday.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
FRI 02/17
The 9th Annual Kent BeatleFest
This event celebrates the timeless music of John, Paul, George and Ringo. The ninth annual installment will offer everything from popular tribute bands to innovative takes of the classic music of the Beatles. Twenty venues in downtown Kent will showcase the work of more than 20 bands and artists, and it’s all free.
kentbeatlefest.com
Ain’t Misbehavin’
Under the co-direction of Mariah Burks and Kenya Woods, this tribute to jazz great Thomas "Fats" Waller features five triple-threat performers sharing Waller’s life through comedy and Jazz music, featuring some of Waller's beloved tunes including, "Honeysuckle Rose," "Handful of Keys," "Your Feet's Too Big" and many more. Performances take place at 7:30 tonight and tomorrow night and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
6702 Detroit Rd., 216-961-6391, nearwesttheatre.org
Tab Benoit
Tab Benoit has had a 30-plus-year career for his passionate environmental activism. To that end, he performed two nights in his hometown of Houma, Louisiana at the 16th Annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou
, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state's Coastal Wetlands. One of the most impressive guitarists to emerge from the bayous of Southern Louisiana, Benoit doesn’t rely on any effects and uses his fingers to create any effects that you might hear. He performs tonight at 7 at House of Blues.
308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com
Paul Bielatowicz's Nosferatu
The guitarist and an all-star musician lineup team up for this immersive triple video screen live performance of Bielatowicz's original Nosferatu
soundtrack along with the movie. Bielatowicz has recorded and toured with the likes of Carl Palmer, Neal Morse, Dream Theater, Yes, Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown and Alan Parsons Project. The event begins at 8 at Visible Voice Books.
2258 Professor Ave., 216-961-0084, visiblevoicebooks.com
Joe Bonamassa
Dubbed “the world’s biggest blues guitarist” by Guitar World
magazine, singer-guitarist Bonamassa has delivered 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums during his career. Bonamassa, who opened for B.B. King when he was only 12, plays about 200 shows a year. He’s also a philanthropist, and his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive supports music education and artists in need. He's also the founder of the Fueling Musicians Program, which provided cash payments to touring musicians in need of support following the pandemic shutdowns. Bonamassa performs tonight at 8 at the State Theatre.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Bumpin' Uglies
The punk reggae group out of Maryland kicks off a two-night stand at the Beachland Ballroom. Last year’s release, Mid-Atlantic Dub,
shows off the band’s sharp songwriting sensibilities as songs such as “Make It Through the Day” and “Wild Girls” have a Sublime-like feel to them. Aaron Kamm and the One Drops open tonight's show, which starts at 8. Joey Harkum opens tomorrow night's show, which also starts at 8.
15711 Waterloo Rd., 216-383-1124, beachlandballroom.com
Flanagan's Wake
No one knows grief and mourning like a Catholic, let alone an Irish Catholic. Now in its eighth year in Cleveland, Flanagan's Wake
transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Cabaret.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
FRIDAZE with Ramon Rivas & Tania Timmons
Every week, Ramon Rivas (Comedy Central, HBO, Netflix) and Tania Timmons (Cleveland Comedy Festival) present this comedy show at Dunlap's Corner Bar. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the comedy gets rolling at 8:30 p.m. Admission is based on a donation.
3258 W. 32nd St., 216-417-2203, dunlapsbar.com
SAT 02/18
15 60 75 The Numbers Band
A local institution that formed way back in 1970, 15 60 75 The Numbers Band, has had numerous lineup changes over the years. But bandleader Bob Kidney says the musicians in the avant-blues band have been committed to doing “something unusual.” The group performs tonight at 8 at the Kent Stage. Tickets cost $20.
175 E. Main St., Kent, 330-677-5005, kentstage.org
Comedy Is Not a Crime
Today at 6 p.m., Americans Against Qualified Immunity (AAQI) and the Institute for Justice (IJ) present a free comedy show at the Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights, Dubbed Comedy is not a Crime, the show features John Bruton, Jimmie Graham, and Miki Janosi. It's designed to raise public awareness of the campaign to end qualified immunity in the state of Ohio.
2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs
Kurentovanje
Kurentovanje (koo-rahn-toh-VAHN-yay) is evidently the most popular carnival event in Slovenia. The central figure of the carnival, the Kurent, is believed to chase away winter and usher in spring with its supernatural powers. The Kurent, by the way, is like something freakish and mammalian out of Parade the Circle: a massive sheepskin creature with bells and beads and all sorts of birdlike, pagan-inspired ornamentation. The Slovenian National Home, St. Clair Superior Development Corp. and Sterle’s Country House partnered with local businesses and institutions to bring a piece of this cultural event to the St. Clair Avenue neighborhood. Today's event starts at 9 a.m. at East 64th St. and St. Clair Ave. It runs until 6 p.m. It's free.
clevelandkurentovanje.com
Mardi Gras Cleveland at Flats East Bank
Flats East Bank presents what it's calling an authentic Mardi Gras celebration to town today. Families can enjoy a kid-friendly lunch with Mardi-gras inspired arts and crafts at participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, everyone can watch the inaugural Mardi Gras Cleveland Parade. Those 21 and older can stick around after the parade for the official Mardi Gras Cleveland Bar Crawl. Participants will be led by Da Land Brass Band to 17 of Cleveland’s hottest bars, ending at Rum Runner’s Golden Hour Carnival After Party where participants will be entered to win a cash prize.
1055 Old River Rd., mardigrascleveland.com
Monster Jam Arena Tour
The Monster Jam that features monster trucks on a dirt track at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse returns to the arena for its annual winter visit. The event goes down at 1 and 7 p.m. today and at 1 and 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.
One Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com
Pinky Patel
A PTA mom turned standup comic and internet sensation, Pinky Patel brings her New Crown, Who Dhis tour to Hilarities. She performs at 3:30 p.m. today and tomorrow.
2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com
Remnants & Rosé
Westlake-based Granite Works Stone Design, a full-service stone supplier and fabricator, hosts its second annual remnant sale on today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can browse the large selection of remnant stone at a heavy discount while enjoying brunch bites from Cocky’s Bagels and signature cocktails and rosé from the Thirsty Filly. Admission is free.
875 Crocker Road, Westlake, 440-892-8761, graniteworksstonedesign.com/
Jerry Seinfeld
While his most famous for his long-run sit-com, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has kept busy in the wake of that show's success. His latest projects include the Emmy-nominated series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
, and his 2017 Netflix special Jerry Before Seinfeld
. The veteran comedian returns to the State Theatre tonight at 7 and 9:30.
1519 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
Jim Snidero
Altoist Jim Snidero will play compositions from his latest album, Far Far Away
, tonight at the Bop Shop with a group that features a world-class Midwest section in pianist Alton Merrell, bassist Chris McGraw and drummer Joe Farnsworth. The show begins at 8.
2920 Detroit Ave., 216-771-6551, themusicsettlement.org
Stout It Out Loud
Butcher and the Brewer puts on its annual Stout It Out Loud festival today. It's a late-season celebration of dark beers and their most famous culinary partner: oysters. Participating breweries include Fat Head's, Immigrant Son, Noble Beast Brewing Co. and R. Shea Brewing. All counted, close to 30 local breweries will be on hand. The fun runs from noon to 4 p.m.
2043 East Fourth Street, 216-331-0805, butcherandthebrewer.com
SUN 02/19
Dominick Farinacci & Sprit of the Groove
Spirit of the Groove, part of the JazzFest Academy at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C), features nine young artists from various high schools around the Cleveland area and region. As an invite-only mentorship program, the group focuses on balancing in-classroom study with on-the-band-stand experience. Trumpeter Dominick Farinacci serves as director of the Tri-C JazzFest Academy program and performs with the group. The ensemble performs tonight at 7 at Market Garden Brewery. Tickets cost $20.
1947 West 25th St., 216-621-4000, marketgardenbrewery.com
Jacqueline and the Beanstalk
This production from TCT on Tour offers a twist on a classic fairy tale. Today's performance takes place at 2:30 p.m. at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.
1201 East Market St., Akron, goodyeartheater.com
Wild Hope
Photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale shares her personal stories about documenting the unsung heroes and communities working to protect our wildlife and find harmony in our natural world. Expect to hear about Kenya’s first indigenous-owned and run elephant sanctuary when she speaks tonight at 7 at the Ohio Theatre.
1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org
