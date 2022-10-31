Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Bill Maher Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May 2023

Comedian has just launched a new podcast

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 10:49 am

click to enlarge Bill Maher. - David Becker
David Becker
Bill Maher.
For his work on both Politically Incorrect  and Real Time, comedian and commentator Bill Maher has received 41 Emmy nominations.

Earlier today, Maher, who recently launched a new podcast, Club Random with Bill Maher, has announced the details of a 2023 tour. He brings his stand-up comedy show to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Bill Maher performance at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Photos From Hues at Deep Roots Experience Art Gallery

Photos From Hues at Deep Roots Experience Art Gallery
Photos From the Creatures of CODA Drag Show

Photos From the Creatures of CODA Drag Show
Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

