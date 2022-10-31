Bill Maher Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in May 2023

For his work on both Politically Incorrect
and Real Time
, comedian and commentator Bill Maher has received 41 Emmy nominations.
Earlier today, Maher, who recently launched a new podcast, Club Random with Bill Maher
, has announced the details of a 2023 tour. He brings his stand-up comedy show to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Bill Maher performance at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.