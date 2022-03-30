Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 11:00 am

Fresh off the slap heard 'round the world, comedian Chris Rock has added a second show in Cleveland at Playhouse Square on June 17.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at playhousesquare.org.

The second Cleveland date of the Grammy and Emmy-award winning comedian's Ego Death World Tour will likely be a hot ticket, given recent events. The Hollywood Reporter noted that since Oscars night StubHub has seen "25x the daily sales each of the past two days than occurred last month for Rock’s tour. The company added that cumulative sales over the past two days are more than the total sales for Rock’s tour in the entirety of March. Additionally, the average price of tickets sold jumped from between $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket."

Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming biopic Rustin and David O’Russell’s new film. He is also set to direct an untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Go Biking at Ray&#146;s Indoor Bike 9801 Walford Ave., Cleveland Northeast Ohio bike enthusiasts have made Ray's a rousing success from almost the minute the gem of an idea became a ramp-laden reality. What better way to let some steam out than biking inside at Ray&#146;s? Photo via Scene Archives

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

The Best Things To Do By Yourself In Cleveland

