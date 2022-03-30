Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square

Fresh off the slap heard 'round the world, comedian Chris Rock has added a second show in Cleveland at Playhouse Square on June 17.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m. at playhousesquare.org
The second Cleveland date of the Grammy and Emmy-award winning comedian's Ego Death World Tour will likely be a hot ticket, given recent events. The Hollywood Reporter
noted that since Oscars night StubHub has seen "25x the daily sales each of the past two days than occurred last month for Rock’s tour. The company added that cumulative sales over the past two days are more than the total sales for Rock’s tour in the entirety of March. Additionally, the average price of tickets sold jumped from between $150-$200 a ticket to about $250 a ticket."
Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming biopic Rustin and David O’Russell’s new film. He is also set to direct an untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.