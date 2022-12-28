Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2022

Some best sellers, a local author, and you're still somehow reading Hillbilly Elegy?

By on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 at 12:46 pm

Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2022
Courtesy Cuyahoga County Public Library

What were your neighbors reading across the county this year?

Some good stuff, some fluff, some big names and some bigger names, generally.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library shared its most popular titles from 2022 across fiction and non-fiction and Northeast Ohio read, whether in print or on an ebook, and listened to some predictable novels and lots of self-improvement fodder.

Most Popular Adult Fiction titles of 2022
1. Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson
2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci
3. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner
4. Invisible by James Patterson & David Ellis
5. Sparring Partners by John Grisham
6. What Happened to the Bennetts? by Lisa Scottoline
7. High Stakes by Danielle Steel
8. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
9. The Judge's List by John Grisham
10. Nightwork by Nora Roberts

Most Borrowed Adult Fiction eBooks of 2022
1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
3. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover
6. The Maid by Nita Prose
7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware
8. The Judge's List by John Grisham
9. Book Lovers by Emily Henry
10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson

Most Borrowed Adult Fiction Audiobooks of 2022
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
5. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
6. The Maid by Nita Prose
7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
9. The Guest List by Lucy Foley
10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson

Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles of 2022
1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
4. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giadda De Laurentiis
5. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Dr. Sanjay Gupta
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel A. van der Kolk
7. Cleveland: Then and Now by Laura DeMarco
8. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
10. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson

Most Borrowed Adult Nonfiction eBooks of 2022
1. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
2. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Patients, and Life's Essential Questions by Lori Gottlieb
3. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
5. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
6. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
8. Educated by Tara Westover
9. The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America by Erik Larson
10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by Anderson Cooper

Most Borrowed Adult Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2022
1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson
2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad One by James Clear
3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
5. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest
6. Educated by Tara Westover
7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl
8. Will by Will Smith
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
10. Finding Me by Viola Davis

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Read More about Vince Grzegorek
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 29-Jan. 1)

By Jeff Niesel

Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling.

Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Annual MLK Concert Celebration Available Starting Jan. 7

By Ashley Lubecky

Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Annual MLK Concert Celebration Available Starting Jan. 7

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

At Contentious Meeting, Cuyahoga County Arts & Culture Criticized for Secrecy, Unspent Funds Allocated for Individual Artists

By Bruce Checefsky

Executive director Jill Paulsen

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 29-Jan. 1)

By Jeff Niesel

Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis Gruenling.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

David Cross.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Pete Lee.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us