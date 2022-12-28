Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2022

Courtesy Cuyahoga County Public Library

What were your neighbors reading across the county this year?Some good stuff, some fluff, some big names and some bigger names, generally.The Cuyahoga County Public Library shared its most popular titles from 2022 across fiction and non-fiction and Northeast Ohio read, whether in print or on an ebook, and listened to some predictable novels and lots of self-improvement fodder.1. Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci3. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner4. Invisible by James Patterson & David Ellis5. Sparring Partners by John Grisham6. What Happened to the Bennetts? by Lisa Scottoline7. High Stakes by Danielle Steel8. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult9. The Judge's List by John Grisham10. Nightwork by Nora Roberts1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley3. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty5. Verity by Colleen Hoover6. The Maid by Nita Prose7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware8. The Judge's List by John Grisham9. Book Lovers by Emily Henry10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty5. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult6. The Maid by Nita Prose7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover9. The Guest List by Lucy Foley10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones3. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear4. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giadda De Laurentiis5. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Dr. Sanjay Gupta6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel A. van der Kolk7. Cleveland: Then and Now by Laura DeMarco8. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson10. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson1. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy2. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Patients, and Life's Essential Questions by Lori Gottlieb3. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown5. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear6. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner8. Educated by Tara Westover9. The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America by Erik Larson10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by Anderson Cooper1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad One by James Clear3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown5. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest6. Educated by Tara Westover7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl8. Will by Will Smith9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari10. Finding Me by Viola Davis