Cuyahoga County Public Library's Most Borrowed Books of 2022

What were your neighbors reading across the county this year?
Some good stuff, some fluff, some big names and some bigger names, generally.
The Cuyahoga County Public Library shared its most popular titles from 2022 across fiction and non-fiction and Northeast Ohio read, whether in print or on an ebook, and listened to some predictable novels and lots of self-improvement fodder.
Most Popular Adult Fiction titles of 2022
1. Run Rose Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson
2. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci
3. One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner
4. Invisible by James Patterson & David Ellis
5. Sparring Partners by John Grisham
6. What Happened to the Bennetts? by Lisa Scottoline
7. High Stakes by Danielle Steel
8. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
9. The Judge's List by John Grisham
10. Nightwork by Nora Roberts
Most Borrowed Adult Fiction eBooks of 2022
1. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
2. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
3. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
5. Verity by Colleen Hoover
6. The Maid by Nita Prose
7. The It Girl by Ruth Ware
8. The Judge's List by John Grisham
9. Book Lovers by Emily Henry
10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson
Most Borrowed Adult Fiction Audiobooks of 2022
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
2. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
3. The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley
4. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty
5. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
6. The Maid by Nita Prose
7. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
9. The Guest List by Lucy Foley
10. Run, Rose, Run by Dolly Parton & James Patterson
Most Popular Adult Nonfiction Titles of 2022
1. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story by Nikole Hannah-Jones
3. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
4. Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out by Giadda De Laurentiis
5. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Dr. Sanjay Gupta
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel A. van der Kolk
7. Cleveland: Then and Now by Laura DeMarco
8. Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis by J.D. Vance
9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz by Erik Larson
10. 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson
Most Borrowed Adult Nonfiction eBooks of 2022
1. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
2. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Patients, and Life's Essential Questions by Lori Gottlieb
3. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together by Heather McGhee
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
5. Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones by James Clear
6. Hello, Molly! by Molly Shannon
7. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
8. Educated by Tara Westover
9. The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair that Changed America by Erik Larson
10. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty by Anderson Cooper
Most Borrowed Adult Nonfiction Audiobooks of 2022
1. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson
2. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad One by James Clear
3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
4. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience by Brené Brown
5. 101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest
6. Educated by Tara Westover
7. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music by Dave Grohl
8. Will by Will Smith
9. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari
10. Finding Me by Viola Davis
