Dyngus Day To Return on April 1

This year’s indoor-outdoor celebration of Cleveland's Dyngus Day
, the annual Polish holiday that falls the day after Easter, will return to the streets for the first time since Covid. People can polka their way along Detroit Ave. from West 54th to West 58th Street, which will be temporarily closed to traffic.
The day-long celebration will have an expanded footprint and will feature polka dancing, a pierogi eating contest, the crowning of Ms. Dyngus Day and live entertainment. DJ Kishka will return as the host.
“Dyngus Day is a city-wide celebration that we look forward to every year. It’s incredible to see the community’s commitment to the beloved Polish traditions,” says Adam Roggenburk, president of Heritage Productions, in a press release. “There is truly nothing like witnessing people and local businesses unite to embrace the rich Polish history and revel in the biggest Polka party!”
“I am thrilled that the Dyngus Day celebration continues to grow every year and I look forward to seeing everyone out celebrating on Detroit Avenue,” says Councilmember Jenny Spencer of Ward 15. “Year after year, the event organizers do a wonderful job of creating an exciting day that engages Gordon Square businesses. I hope to see everyone out there on April 1.”
Tickets to attend Dyngus Day Cleveland cost $12 and include access to the entire experience including entertainment, shopping, food and contests.
"With the expansion of the event comes a greater need for more security," says Roggenburk. "Safety is always a top priority for us, and a significant portion of funds generated will help to create a safe and enjoyable experience. We appreciate the community’s support.”
Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed