Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Exhibit Featuring Brazilian Artists Opens on July 1 at the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 9:05 am

click to enlarge Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph - COLLECTION OF THE BUCKLAND MUSEUM OF WITCHCRAFT AND MAGICK DARCILIO LIMA TITLE UNKNOWN, 1972 LITHOGRAPH
Collection of the Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph
Darcilio Lima Title unknown, 1972 lithograph
The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick in Cleveland and Stephen Romano Gallery in Brooklyn, NY have just announced their latest collaboration in an ongoing series of exhibitions curated by Romano. Magia Protetora, an exhibit featuring the art of Brazilian artists Luciana Lupe Vasconcelos and the late Darcilio Lima, pairs their work together for the first time ever.

Press materials about the exhibit explain that Brazil possesses a tradition of Afro-Brazilian religions. Most notably, the Macumba, a term of Bantu origins, has been used to describe various religions of the African diaspora found in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.

Lima was born in the small northern Brazilian fishing village of Cascavel until he moved to Rio de Janeiro and quickly immersed himself in the underworld of drugs and sexuality, absorbing all he could about art, religion, alchemy, science fiction and philosophy. After he had a mental breakdown, he was admitted to a local mental facility. There, he was discovered by the well-known Brazilian artist Ivan Serpa, who took him in and mentored him in printmaking at his home and studio for the next few years. Lima subsequently partook in several prestigious exhibitions where he met with the likes of Salvador Dali and Jadorowski, among others. At age 47, Lima had an accident and died. His work fell into obscurity until the past few years, when curators have included his art in important exhibitions.

Vasconcelos is a contemporary Brazilian artist residing in the mountain town of Teresopolis, Brazil. Once she moved there, she discovered the art of Lima, who also once lived there. Her art explores the "realms of the mythic, the mystical and the occult through the use of traditional techniques, with a particular focus on the exploration of automatism in water-based media." Her distinctive style alludes to influences from symbolism and surrealism and marks "a continuation of the tradition of women artists working with the subjects of magic and the occult," as it's put in a press release.

She's illustrated numerous book both in English and in Portuguese, including a Brazilian edition of Edgar Allan Poe’s "The Raven." Her work has been exhibited internationally.

The first major institutional exhibition in the United States for both artists, Magia Protetora opens on July 1 at the Buckland Museum and continues through Sept. 30.

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

31 Cool Things to Do Around Cleveland When It's Hot AF
This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature

This Mid-Century Chagrin Falls Home, On The Market For $630,000, Is Nestled In Nature
Wade Oval Wednesdays Cleveland’s marquee free weekly community outdoor concert series, Wade Oval Wednesdays, is back this year with mid-week concerts, food and sunshine starting June 15 and running through August 17. Grab some friends, a lawn chair, and enjoy a hump-day break sure to inject some relaxing fun into your frenzied schedule.

40 Bucket List Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery

Trending

Shangela Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Shangela.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

Darius Rucker.

'School of Rock' at Cain Park Brings Family-Friendly Shredding and Plenty of Joy

By Christine Howey

'School of Rock' at Cain Park Brings Family-Friendly Shredding and Plenty of Joy

'Cheap Thrills' Exhibition at Abattoir Gallery Examines Consumer Impulses

By Shawn Mishak

'Walmart on Walmart'

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 23-26)

By Jeff Niesel

Darius Rucker.

Shangela Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in October

By Jeff Niesel

Shangela.

Kings Return at Chamberfest Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Kings Return

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (June 16-19)

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for Chris Rock's latest tour.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us