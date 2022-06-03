Exhibition of Never-Before-Seen Works by the Late Richard Andres Opens at WOLFS Gallery Next Week

click to enlarge "Interior," 1976, acrylic on canvas

spent many days at the Cleveland Museum of Art immersing himself in the works of Van Gogh and Matisse. He was prolific and cutting edge, but also preferred to stay out of the limelight and was never aggressive about selling his work.



As for the philosophy of his work, Andres in 1989 wrote:

“Painting is an occupation filled with emotions, excitement, anxiety, worry, frustration, etc. Painting is a challenge, a desire to create new visual image (something to look at), with the hope that the image will provide a lasting response from the viewer, everything must play its proper role (order, form). I have always tried to produce the best work I am capable of-results have exceeded expectations, but there is always the feeling that there is not quite enough—This (writing) is futile—it does nothing to explain painting.”



According to art critic Helen Borsick, “Technically his paintings are abstractions, but that is only part of the story. Andres’ complex style of composition – strong in design and drawing – involves compartmentalizing the canvas with favorite signs, figurative allusions and symbols. Any degree of familiarity with his canvases develops recognition of his painting language and repeated forms as well as of the endless nuances of color tints and overpaint and underpainting methods.”



