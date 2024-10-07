In 'POTUS' at Dobama Theatre, Vulgarity and Wit Shine as Women Save the Day

The cast and crew nail the delightful farce

By on Mon, Oct 7, 2024 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge POTUS, through Nov. 3 at Dobama - Photo: Steve Wagner Photography
Photo: Steve Wagner Photography
POTUS, through Nov. 3 at Dobama
When it comes to theatrical farce, we all draw our own lines. How ridiculous is too ridiculous? When does absurdity become overdone and become tiresome? And what is the point where vulgarity tips into juvenile indulgence?

You will have a chance to answer all those questions and more in the excellent Dobama Theatre production of Selina Fillinger's POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. This all-female creation (playwright, director, and entire cast) goes over the top in so many ways you may develop acrophobia by the final curtain.

Until then, you will be immersed in creative vulgarity and dagger-like wit wielded by the entire 7-person cast. As for the script, it includes massive doses of the f-word, the b-word, the c-word and any other nasty word with an alphabet letter in front of it.

In this raucous yarn, an anal abscess is the reason the President of the U.S. is unable to function normally, but his unseen and incompetent presence is felt throughout as the seven women, all connected to the President in some way, collide into each other and themselves throughout the White House.

Of course, confronting a doofus POTUS is no shocking situation in a play or anywhere else. But what sets this particular POTUS apart is the sheer joy and coloring-outside-lines energy of the production. The first sentence slaps you with "cunty" and then barrels ahead, no holds or f-bombs barred.

The literal activity involves the Chief of Staff named Harriet (a mostly indomitable Kristy Cruz) and Press Secretary Jean (Nina Domingue, whose deadpan delivery of her lines is dead-solid hilarious). They are trying to navigate a busy governing day involving a meeting about nuclear weapons, a gathering of feminist leaders called Female Models of Leadership—bearing the unfortunate acronym of FML— and problems with the country of Bahrain which is feeling pissy.

They are attended to by a lowly secretary Stephanie (Natalie Green), who is either trembling in the shadow of the other women or trying to pump up her stature by doing self-esteem exercises. Then FLOTUS appears in the person of uber-competent Margaret (Nicole Sumlin), who does not suffer fools gladly and explains her passion for wild game hunting in a meditation so full of blood lust people in the first row may get some on their shoes.

There are also three visitors on hand including Dusty (Katherine Nash) who is POTUS's pregnant mistress and is always game for a fast round of slurping the turtle; Bernadette (Amiee Collier), the President's lesbian sister and convicted drug mule; and Chris (Chennelle Bryant-Harris), White House reporter and new mom who can often be found pumping her breast milk.

Once all the characters have been introduced and well-massaged, attended by volleys of laughter, Act Two shows how it all falls apart in a denouement that often sacrifices wit for wacky.

The latter part of the play is saved by Green's Stephanie, who winds up swallowing indeterminate drugs and proceeds to wander through and around the others. She turns in a fabulous turn of silent, physical humor as she reacts to the hallucinogens, contorting herself in slow motion as she tries to relocate where the ground (and she herself) might be.

Director Carrie Williams nails all the laughs and drives this farcical bus off the road as intended by the playwright, but she still manages to hold onto the fast-disappearing storyline. As for the language, the words "cunt," "fuck," and all the others are used in such marvelously inventive ways they tend to feel as normal as a David Mamet play.

And for those who think this is all too ridiculous, think about who might reside in the White House for real come this January. That'll sober you up in a hurry.

POTUS or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Through November 3 at Dobama Theatre, 2340 Lee Road, Cleveland Heights, 216-932-3396, dobama.org.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 3-6)

By Jeff Niesel

DJ Chevi Red performs on Friday at MIX at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductor Daniel Harding and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

The Cleveland Orchestra Welcomes Guest Conductor Daniel Harding and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

'Ludlow Fair & The Madness of Lady Bright' at Cesear's Forum Is an Invigorating and Hilarious Portrait of a Wounded Soul

By Christine Howey

Ludlow Fair & The Madness of Lady Bright, through Oct. 26 at Casear's Forum

'Purlie Victorious' at Karamu House is a Biting, and Funny, Satire of the Jim Crow South

By Christine Howey

Purlie Victorious, through Oct. 20 at Karamu House

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 3-6)

By Jeff Niesel

DJ Chevi Red performs on Friday at MIX at the Cleveland Museum of Art.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 26-29)

By Jeff Niesel

The Black Crowe play MGM Northfield Park on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 19-22)

By Jeff Niesel

Vampire Weekend returns to Cleveland

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 12-15)

By Jeff Niesel

The 35th Annual Chalk Festival returns to Cleveland Museum of Art this weekend.

September 25, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us