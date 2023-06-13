Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

Ohio Light Opera Does 'Camelot' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Festivals, festivals, festivals

By on Tue, Jun 13, 2023 at 11:39 am

click to enlarge Ohio Light Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore, 2017, directed by Steven Daigle - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Ohio Light Opera’s H.M.S. Pinafore, 2017, directed by Steven Daigle


This week finds Ohio Light Opera, ChamberFest Cleveland, and Encore Chamber Music Institute in full swing, plus a Solstice event by No Exit New Music. Time to widen horizons: there’s lots to sample and dabble in among better known music. Visit our Concert Listings page for robust listings of these and other events — with composers, titles, and performers’ names.

- Ohio Light Opera will have two shows up and running at Freedlander Theater at The College of Wooster: Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot (matinees on June 14 & 17) and Frank Loesser’s How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (opening matinee on June 15). Read preview articles here and here.

- ChamberFest takes its inspiration this season from Milan Kundera’s 1984 novel The Unbearable Lightness of Being, and its four interesting concerts this week include “Body and Soul” (Wednesday, June 14 in Reinberger Chamber Hall at Severance Center), “Karin’s Smile” (Friday, June 16 at St. Wendelin Church in Tremont), “Fidelity and Betrayal” (Saturday, June 17 in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music), and “Dads, Dvořák, and Donuts,” an al fresco event for Father’s Day (Sunday morning, June 18 at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes.) Read preview articles here and here.

- And ENCORE’s Music and Ideas Fest, subtitled “Creatures of Emotion” features two early evening concerts and a Sunday matinee this week. Sandbox Percussion performs on Friday, June 16 in Drinko Hall at Cleveland State University, followed by clarinetist Sangyoon Kim and the Catalyst Quartet on Saturday, June 17 at Lakewood Congregational Church, and “Transcendence,” an Artist-Teacher Showcase on Sunday afternoon, July 18 in Harkness Chapel at Case. Read a preview article here.

- Finally, that one-off Summer Solstice concert by No Exit, sponsored by Local #4 Music Fund, will take place on Tuesday, June 20 in Alma Theater at Cain Park. Among the featured composers: the late Kaija Saariaho, as well as Cleveland personalities Donald Erb and Luke Rinderknecht.

