Cleveland Taco Week | May 9-15, 2022

Solstice Returns to Cleveland Museum of Art in June

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Solstice returns to Cleveland Museum of Art. - COURTESY OF CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART
Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art
Solstice returns to Cleveland Museum of Art.
The Cleveland Museum of Art has just announced that its popular summer event Solstice will return this year.

The event, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, will feature the following acts: Brooklyn-based bandleader, singer, author and actress Tatiana Eva-Marie; Plena Libre, a group that infuses Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms with other Caribbean rhythms in traditional and contemporary compositions; Underground System, an internationally touring indie dance band out of New York; and WCSB 89.3 FM’s DJ Darrick Grant and DJ Dante Carfagna, the author of Soul Music of Ohio.

 Admission to the special exhibition The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion will be included with the price of the ticket. Additionally, the museum’s permanent collection galleries will be open during the event.

Museum members receive advance access to tickets beginning at 10 a. m.  on Monday, May 16. If tickets are still available after the member presale, the public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Member and public tickets cost $100 (limit four). The all-inclusive ticket covers food and beverages, including beer, wine and canned cocktails. The event is for guests 21 or older.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Trending

Savage Love: Can a Partner Unilaterally Cut Off Sex and Still Demand Monogamy?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Can a Partner Unilaterally Cut Off Sex and Still Demand Monogamy?

15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (May 5 to May 8)

By Jeff Niesel

Black Violin.

Plans Announced for Museum in Collinwood Dedicated to Work of Legendary Cleveland Outsider Artist Albert Wagner

By Shawn Mishak

Albert Wagner

'Life Sucks' Delivers Laughs and Profound Questions at Dobama Theatre

By Christine Howey

Life, loss and laughs at Dobama

Also in Arts & Culture

Plans Announced for Museum in Collinwood Dedicated to Work of Legendary Cleveland Outsider Artist Albert Wagner

By Shawn Mishak

Albert Wagner

'The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion' Opens This Weekend at Cleveland Museum of Art

By Shawn Mishak

Gold Finger, New York, 2019.Adrienne Raquel (American, b. 1990).

Savage Love: Can a Partner Unilaterally Cut Off Sex and Still Demand Monogamy?

By Dan Savage

Savage Love: Can a Partner Unilaterally Cut Off Sex and Still Demand Monogamy?

Dave Chappelle Will Once Again Host Outdoor Shows in Yellow Springs This Summer

By Ashley Moor

Dave Chappelle Will Once Again Host Outdoor Shows in Yellow Springs This Summer
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us