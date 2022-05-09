Solstice Returns to Cleveland Museum of Art in June

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Cleveland Museum of Art
Solstice returns to Cleveland Museum of Art.
The Cleveland Museum of Art has just announced that its popular summer event Solstice
will return this year.
The event, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, will feature the following acts: Brooklyn-based bandleader, singer, author and actress Tatiana Eva-Marie; Plena Libre, a group that infuses Afro-Puerto Rican rhythms with other Caribbean rhythms in traditional and contemporary compositions; Underground System, an internationally touring indie dance band out of New York; and WCSB 89.3 FM’s DJ Darrick Grant and DJ Dante Carfagna, the author of Soul Music of Ohio
.
Admission to the special exhibition The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion
will be included with the price of the ticket. Additionally, the museum’s permanent collection galleries will be open during the event.
Museum members receive advance access to tickets beginning at 10 a. m. on Monday, May 16. If tickets are still available after the member presale, the public sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Member and public tickets cost $100 (limit four). The all-inclusive ticket covers food and beverages, including beer, wine and canned cocktails. The event is for guests 21 or older.