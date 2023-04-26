The Elk + Elk Rib Burn Off returns to Downtown Willoughby on Saturday, May 20th!

The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto and Our Classical Music Picks This Week

Plus the Singers Club of Cleveland and more

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 10:13 am

Share on Nextdoor
The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto and Our Classical Music Picks This Week
Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Here’s an amazing array of classical music performances to choose from this week.

- On Wednesday, April 26 at Noon, Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Bach Fest continues with violinist Andrew Sords performing the B-minor Partita and organist Todd Wilson taking on the E minor Trio Sonata. It’s free.

- On Thursday at 7:30 pm, Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in Julius Eastmann’s Symphony No. 2 and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”) in a program that also includes the world premiere of Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto featuring principal Michael Sachs. They’ll do it again on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8.

- Same day, same hour, Tuesday Musical will host an evening with Israeli-American violinist and music educator Itzhak Perlman, who will share intimate anecdotes and multimedia images from his life and career — and play violin —in Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall.

- On Friday at 7 at First Baptist in Shaker Heights, The Singers Club of Cleveland, one of our oldest musical organization, will offer a preview of “Summer Solstice in Song,” to be performed by conductor Don Verkuilen and the all-male chorus on its debut European Tour in June.

- Sunday afternoon at 2:30, the Oberlin Artist Recital Series welcomes pianist Bruce Liu, winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, who will play Chopin and Lizst in Finney Chapel.

- On Sunday at 4, Arts Renaissance Tremont will host a family concert by North Coast Winds, who will perform Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer’s Daniel and The Snakeman at St. Wendelin Church.

- At the same hour, Jungho Kim will lead the Cleveland Women’s Orchestra in its 88th annual visit to Severance Music Center for works by Dolores White, Jean Sibelius & Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, featuring The Cleveland Orchestra’s Dane Johansen.

- At 7 on Sunday, Gerhardt Zimmermann and the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will close out the weekend with Sarah Quartel’s Sanctum – A Requiem in 4 Movements, Dvořák’s Te Deum, and works by Richard Strauss, Mozart, and Ravel.

- Then next Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society will host the Jerusalem Quartet in a program of Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Bartók at Disciples Church in Cleveland Hts.

Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page for details including addresses of venues and information about even more concerts in Northeast Ohio.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

"The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin" at Karamu House is the Best Musical You'll See This Year

By Christine Howey

"The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin" at Karamu House is the Best Musical You'll See This Year

"What We Look Like," Now at Dobama, Has Too Much to Say

By Christine Howey

"What We Look Like," Now at Dobama, Has Too Much to Say

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 27-30)

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Bruce Campbell.

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 27-30)

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

Bruce Campbell.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 13-16)

By Jeff Niesel

Selwyn Birchwood.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (April 6-9)

By Jeff Niesel

Duncan Trussell.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us