The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto and Our Classical Music Picks This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Here’s an amazing array of classical music performances to choose from this week.
- On Wednesday, April 26 at Noon, Trinity Cathedral’s Brownbag Bach Fest continues with violinist Andrew Sords performing the B-minor Partita and organist Todd Wilson taking on the E minor Trio Sonata. It’s free.
- On Thursday at 7:30 pm, Franz Welser-Möst will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in Julius Eastmann’s Symphony No. 2 and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”) in a program that also includes the world premiere of Wynton Marsalis’ Trumpet Concerto featuring principal Michael Sachs. They’ll do it again on Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 8.
- Same day, same hour, Tuesday Musical will host an evening with Israeli-American violinist and music educator Itzhak Perlman, who will share intimate anecdotes and multimedia images from his life and career — and play violin —in Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall.
- On Friday at 7 at First Baptist in Shaker Heights, The Singers Club of Cleveland, one of our oldest musical organization, will offer a preview of “Summer Solstice in Song,” to be performed by conductor Don Verkuilen and the all-male chorus on its debut European Tour in June.
- Sunday afternoon at 2:30, the Oberlin Artist Recital Series welcomes pianist Bruce Liu, winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, who will play Chopin and Lizst in Finney Chapel.
- On Sunday at 4, Arts Renaissance Tremont will host a family concert by North Coast Winds, who will perform Cleveland composer Margaret Brouwer’s Daniel and The Snakeman at St. Wendelin Church.
- At the same hour, Jungho Kim will lead the Cleveland Women’s Orchestra in its 88th annual visit to Severance Music Center for works by Dolores White, Jean Sibelius & Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, featuring The Cleveland Orchestra’s Dane Johansen.
- At 7 on Sunday, Gerhardt Zimmermann and the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will close out the weekend with Sarah Quartel’s Sanctum – A Requiem in 4 Movements, Dvořák’s Te Deum, and works by Richard Strauss, Mozart, and Ravel.
- Then next Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30, the Cleveland Chamber Music Society will host the Jerusalem Quartet in a program of Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Bartók at Disciples Church in Cleveland Hts.
Visit the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page
for details including addresses of venues and information about even more concerts in Northeast Ohio.
