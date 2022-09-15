Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

The Intersection of Dance and Music at BW and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

There's no shortage of concerts in September

By on Thu, Sep 15, 2022 at 8:21 am

The Intersection of Dance and Music at BW and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Courtesy BW

There’s a long list of Classical music concerts and events this week in Northeast Ohio. Here's what's on tap.

- The fun begins tonight at 7:00 pm when pianist Conrad Tao and choreographer/dancer Caleb Teicher explore the intersection of dance and music in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace. Click here for tickets and link to live stream.

- On Thursday at 7:30 pm in Oberlin, faculty guitarist Stephen Aron plays Dowland, Federico Moreno Torroba, Chopin, and Antonio Lauro as well as his own Suite Blue and Rockport Stomp in Kulas Recital Hall. The concert is free.

- On Friday at 7:00 pm, CityMusic Cleveland presents an interesting evening of chamber music that includes Manny Albam’s Quintet for Tuba and Strings at Praxis Fiber Workshop. It's free.

- Also at 7:00 pm Trobár Medieval presents “Robin & Marion.” in which a beautiful and savvy shepherdess, her dopey but devoted shepherd paramour, and their village friends encounter a villainous knight. City Church, Cleveland Heights. Free but $20 donation suggested. The program is repeated on Saturday

- At 7:30 pm the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, under the direction of Carlos Kalmar, play Copland’s Appalachian Spring (1945) & Haydn’s Symphony No. 104 in Kulas Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music. The concert is free.

And there's lots to choose from on Sunday.

- At 4:00 pm Arts Renaissance Tremont kicks off the new season with the Cavani String Quartet and cellist Khari Joiner at St. Wendelin Church. Free.

- At 4:00 pm in Akron, Arts @ Holy Trinity presents Jessica Tong, violin, and Michael Sheppard, piano at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Free. Register here for livestream.

- Also at 4:00 pm the Sounds of St. James presents The Cleveland Consort of Voices, Steven Plank, director, at St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood. Freewill offering.

- At 4:30 pm, pianist Gerardo Teissonnière plays Fauré’s Pavane, Schubert’s Four Impromptus, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 at the Church of the Western Reserve in Pepper Pike. Freewill offering.

- And at 7:00 pm it’s NEOSonicFall with the Cleveland Chamber Symphony, Steven Smith, music director. Works by Marilyn Shrude, Nicholas Underhill, Steven Smith, Julia Perry & Hale Smith. Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace. Free. Click here for live stream.

More events can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com Concert Listings page.

