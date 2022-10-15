Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display

Give yourself some goosebumbs ahead of the election

By on Sat, Oct 15, 2022 at 6:23 am

Touring Production of 'Les Miserables' at Playhouse Square is Big, Ballsy Broadway on Display
Photo by Johan Persson

The French Revolution is back on stage at Playhouse Square, in the familiar form and sounds of the magnificent "Les Miserables." And it's here just in time for us to contemplate, prior to next month's elections, what it takes to achieve and ensure a liberal democracy. Indeed, our is a democracy in danger of being erased by angry mobs who, in a ghastly reversal of script, would like to replace liberté, egalité, fraternité with bigotry, conspiracy, and thievery.

Cleveland is the first stop of this major new tour, and while it is a joy to behold—truly a visual and auditory groaning board of delights—not everything is, as you might say, la crème de la crème.

For the unacquainted, this musical is based on the 1862 epic, eponymous novel by Victor Hugo that featured put-upon protagonist Jean Valjean and his purloined loaf of bread. It has twisted the tear ducts of readers and theatrical audiences for decades.

After years of imprisonment for that theft, Valjean escapes, commits another theft but is reprieved by his victim, a kind Bishop, and turns his life around as he tries to redeem himself with Javert on his heels and the streets alive with revolt. There are also subplots involving the working girl Fantine and her daughter Cosette, as well as the street-smart Eponine and the young men ready for the revolution,. And who can forget the scuzzy Thernardiers, hoteliers from Hell.

That's a lot of story to jam into a 2 1/2 hour show, performed largely in song and recitative, but the music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer are more than up to the task. And so is the cast, for the most part.

In the linchpin role, Nick Cartell is a vigorous young Valjean early on and he ages his character gracefully as the play rips through the calendars. He also gives splendid voice to Valjean's familiar solos such as his early "Soliloquy" and the tortured "Who Am I." Of course, the killer song for this character is Act Two's quietly wrenching "Bring Him Home." Cartell does it full justice. But as far as local performances go, the rendition of that song eight years ago by Stephen Mitchell Brown in the Great Lakes Theater production still wins the prize.

That's part of the magic of this show. The memories stay with you, along with the full complement of goose bumps. In this production, Preston Truman Boyd almost stops the show as Javert when he nails "Stars," especially when he shifts into a different gear in the last line, "This I swear by the stars." Although not imposing physically, Boyd creates a suitable villain all the way through his climactic plunge.

Other standouts include Haley Dortch as Fantine, doomed mother of Cosette and Christine Heesun Hwang as street-smart Eponine, who brings all the emotion and then some to "On My Own." As the Thernardiers, Matt Crowle and Christina Rose Hall work it hard, but they never quite embody the level of sleaze those roles demand. As a result, their star vehicle "Master of the House," with its witty but busy blocking, doesn't quite have the impact it should.

One of the most famous scenes is when the citizens of Paris take to the barricades, but in this production there's something missing. In one example, the tragic death of young Gavroche during a horrific gunfight is played out with overly operatic grandeur, missing the immense power that an understated staging can provide to that moment.

The production's skillful designers use projected images inspired by Hugo's own original artwork along with cinematic movement that, combined with the massive yet fluid set pieces, make the scene changes so smooth as to be almost intuitive. The stage is often sunk in shadows and darkness by lighting designer Paule Constable, an effective mood setter. But that turns other scenes into visual mysteries, and not the good kind.

With that said, directors Laurence Connor and James Powell mount a grand and stunning spectacle. This is a full, unadulterated dose of big and ballsy Broadway brawn. So, if your goose bumps have been rendered dormant by worries about the coming elections, treat them to a therapeutic jolt of Les Miz.

Les Miserables
Through October 30 at Playhouse Square, KeyBank State Theater, 1615 Euclid Ave., playhousesquare.org, 216-241-6000.

About The Author

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Mall Guy We&#146;ve all wanted to wear a digital belt that scrolls through ridiculous messages. Photo via Scene Archives

19 Cleveland-Centric Halloween Costumes to Dazzle Your Friends With This Year
Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Photos: All the Ye Olde Fun We Saw at the Ohio Renaissance Festival
Tinkers Creek State Park Nature Preserve/ Tinkers Creek Loop Trail (35 minute drive from Downtown Cleveland)

Spectacular Cleveland Area Hikes to Enjoy This Fall as the Leaves Change Colors
Pioneer Waterland’s Fall Fear Nightmare 10661 Kile Rd., Chardon Ever wanted to do zombie paintball? Well you can at Pioneer Waterland in Chardon this year. Come face to face with the undead this fall season.

Terrifying Cleveland-Area Haunted Houses and Ghostly Experiences to Freak You Out This Fall

