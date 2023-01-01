Best Of 2023

Best Adult Store: Adultmart

Winner: Adultmart
Multiple Locations

2. Dean Rufus House of Fun
1422 W. 29th St., Cleveland

3. High Society Boutique
11223 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Best Beer Selection: Simone’s Beverage


Winner: Simone’s Beverage
18414 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

2. Rozi’s Wine House
19400 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

3. The Wine Spot
2271 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights

Best Cleveland Maker: Cleveland Candle Company

Winner: Cleveland Candle Company
Multiple Locations

2. Waxing Moon Candle Shop

3. Everarbor
2617 Scranton Rd., Cleveland and 58 SS, Comet Ln., Westlake

Best Jewelry Store: Oceanne

Winner: Oceanne
6519 Detroit Ave., Cleveland and 411 Park Ave Ste. 137, Orange Village

2. Zay Jeweler
850 Euclid Ave,. Ste 319, Cleveland

3. Alson Jewelers
28149 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere

Best Boutique: Salty Not Sweet

Winner: Salty Not Sweet
13339 Madison Ave., Lakewood

2. Doki Doki Kawaii Shop
13737 Madison Ave., Lakewood

3. Oktober's
12611 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Best Local Jewelry Maker: Oceanne

Winner: Oceanne
6519 Detroit Ave., Cleveland and 411 Park Ave Ste. 137, Orange Village

2. Lake Witch

3. Liza Michelle Jewelry
3619 Walton Ave Ste. A-001, Cleveland

Best Grocery Store: Heinen's

Winner: Heinen's
Multiple Locations

2. Lucky’s Market
11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

3. Ohio City Provisions
3208 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

Best Comic/Collectibles Shop: Carol & John's Comic Book Shop

Winner: Carol & John's Comic Book Shop
14762 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

2. Apple Jax Toys
24 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls and 13002 Madison Ave., Lakewood

3. Superscript Comics and Games
13361 Madison Ave., Lakewood

Best Consignment Shop: Flower Child

Winner: Flower Child
11508 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland

2. Common Threads
22049 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park and 5793 Smith Rd., Brook Park

3. Salty Not Sweet
13339 Madison Ave., Lakewood

