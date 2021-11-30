November 30, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
There are lots of Filipino online dating sites, but not all of them are worth your time and money. Here in this Filipino women dating guide, we’ll talk about the best Filippines dating services that will be popular in 2022. That’s not all — after that, we’ll tell you how to date a Filippines girl!
EasternHoneys isn’t the most popular Filippines online dating site—with around 200,000 users, it’s probably the least popular platform on this list. However, this doesn’t make it any worse—EasternHoneys is a perfectly simple dating site for those who only want to have a text chat with beautiful asian women.
You sign up, buy some credits, and start chatting with the ladies on EasternHoneys, it’s as simple as that—no complex verification procedures are required. The mobile version of the website is also well-designed and optimized, and works great on all modern smartphones and tablets!
Rating: 4.8 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Meet one of the biggest Filippines dating services which is also one of the most packed with technologies—FindAsianBeauty can impress anyone with a number of features and services it provides.
The list of the services isn’t limited to traditional live chat and mails here. On FindAsianBeauty, you can also call any woman you like or have a two-sided video chat with her (it’s called CamShare here). Of course, these services are quite expensive, but that’s the price you pay for the high quality and for the top-notch messaging tools.
There is also a FindAsianBeauty mobile app—the only problem is that it’s only available to Android users.
Rating: 4.7 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
One of the best Filipina popular dating sites with more than 800,000 users, easy-to-use interface, and lots of premium features.
On AsiaMe, it’s not only about live chat and mails—here, you can use video chat and even call a woman if you want to hear her voice. However, this website isn’t that cheap, especially if you are going to spend hours in a video chat. If you prefer mobile dating, this website is also a great option for you because there is a good AsiaMe app (unfortunately, it’s only available for Android smartphones).
Rating: 4.7 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
AsianMelodies is one of the best Philippines dating services, but it’s not only for Filipinos—there are hundreds of thousands of women from China, Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries here. Most women are in their 20s and 30s and most of them speak (or at least understand) English pretty well.
The assortment of messaging tools isn’t too wide on AsianMelodies—you can only send messages and chat with women here. However, the live chat is very convenient, the interface of the website is intuitive, and the price is reasonable—so you just have to try AsianMelodies if you’re interested in dating Filipinas.
Rating: 4.6 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
One of the first things you mention when you start using OrchidRomance is its clear and intuitive interface—the popular dating site looks great and simple, and it's a great choice for those who have never tried online dating before because it's impossible to get confused with the buttons and features on OrchidRomance.
There are lots of search filters here, and the good news is that all of them are available for free. You can also send "winks", add women to favorites, and browse their profiles for free, but you'll have to buy credits to send them messages and to use a live chat.
The main problem of OrchidRomance is that lots of female profiles don't look detailed here—but other than that, the site is quite close to perfect.
Rating: 4.5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
PinaLove is not like the previous websites, it’s a completely different site. First of all, it’s one of the few free legitimate dating sites in the Philippines—you don’t need to pay anything to use it and if you’re ok with the limitations (free site members can send only 1 message each 10 minutes), you can chat with Filipino singles for free here.
The premium membership is, however, not that expensive on PinaLove—and it provides a lot of additional features and possibilities, e.g advanced search filters and unlimited messaging. That’s why we highly recommend you pay for it if you like this website—taking into account the low price, it’s totally worth the money.
Rating: 4.4 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
If you are interested in Filipino dating but don’t know where to start, EastMeetEast can be a great choice for you. This website is not only for Asian men and Asian women, as you might have guessed from its name — American men can use it without any problems. It’s reasonably priced, it has all the most common messaging tools a dating site should have (messages, chat), and it has a very intuitive and convenient interface.
The only problem with EastMeetEast is that there is no 1-month premium membership here—you can only buy a 3-month pack (but you can also buy 1,800 coins for $4.99 to test the premium services of this site before paying for a premium subscription).
Rating: 4.3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Want to find another Filipino dating site with a lot of extra services and active members? DateAsianWoman is exactly what you’re looking for then. Here, you can do almost everything, from video and voice calls to sending expensive gifts and bouquets to Filipino women.
DateAsianWoman is also a great choice for Android users because there is a great DateAsianWoman — popular dating app on Google Play. The interface of the website looks pretty cool—it might look a bit overloaded at first sight, but it’s not a design flaw, it’s just because it has a lot of features and services. The only problem with DateAsianWoman is that we can’t say that it’s too cheap—but you can save some money on it if you buy credits during special sale days.
Rating: 4.3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
When it comes to international dating (and Philippines dating isn't an exception), there are always two ways you can go: offline and online. Meeting Filipino women offline can work great, but it's too expensive, too time-consuming, and not 100% safe because to be fair, the Philippines isn't the best place to pick up girls on the streets.
If you want to meet attractive Filipino women, you need to understand that online dating is much easier, much more comfortable, and much faster than offline dating—and of course, it's also much cheaper than going to Manila, paying for the tickets and hotel, and spending a few days in this city. For example, this website provides a full package of premium services, from video chat to gifts.
The absolute majority of Filipino dating sites work exactly like American dating platforms, but with a few differences. At first sight, the dating process looks pretty similar—you sign up on a dating website, upload some photos, search for women or men, and start chatting.
However, the main difference is that there are only a few free dating sites with Filipina singles—most of them require male users to either buy "credits" or pay for a premium subscription to send/read messages. Another important difference is the number of messaging tools—lots of Filipino dating platforms have video chat and voice call features, not to mention the services like "Send a Gift". The best voice and video calls you can find here.
Yes, online dating is extremely popular in this country — even niche dating websites like the ones we’ve mentioned before have tens of thousands of women from the Philippines. The big, mainstream dating apps and websites that are popular in this country have hundreds of thousands or even millions of Filipino users. Unfortunately, the exact numbers are unknown, but the industry is certainly on its rise. Thus, in 2019, dating app use has increased to 71% among Filipinos.
Find out top international dating sites and apps to meet singles online.
Most of them won’t cost you more than $50-$70 per month and there are lots of dating websites that are even cheaper than that (they cost around $20-$40 per month). But it’s not the dating websites that are expensive or cheap, it’s the users who choose how much to spend.
The websites with a credit system allow the users to manage their expenses—for example, if you’re going to spend hundreds of dollars per month, you can spend hours in a live video chat, but if you want to save money, you can focus on live chat and text messages. We recommended EasternHoneys — a reasonably-priced dating site.
Also, to meet not only Filipino girls online, we also recommend reviewing several top ones for you:
It’s a very complicated decision because there are actually dozens of great Filipino dating sites. However, if we need to choose one, you can pick a website from our top.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.