No one wants erectile dysfunction. The condition prevents men from obtaining or maintaining an erection during sexual intercourse, often because of physical complications. As a result, men may experience self-image issues, psychological harm, and relationship problems.
If you have erectile dysfunction (ED), you're not alone. According to the Massachusetts Male Aging Study, 52% of men have some form of ED. The likelihood of erectile dysfunction increases with age and risk factors like depression, obesity, and diabetes.
Male enhancement pills offer a safe and natural way to restore your manhood. These powerful pills treat ED, allowing you to feel like an MVP in the bedroom again. All you have to do is take a daily dose, and you should start to see results within days.
We researched, reviewed, and ranked the best male enhancement pills in the industry. We used criteria that included their ingredients, effectiveness, and customer reviews before sorting them into categories like "Best for Harder Erections" and "Best Ejaculation Enhancer." Here are our picks for the best male enhancement pills of 2021.
Performer 8 is the best all-in-one natural male enhancement pill. The supplement restores men's sexual stamina and strength so that they can last all night long. Users don't have to worry about their members letting them down in the bedroom any longer.
Performer 8 has nine powerful ingredients that treat erectile dysfunction. Each ingredient has gone through extensive testing to ensure its effectiveness. In addition, the supplements are free of soy or gluten, making them compatible with most diets.
The primary active ingredient is Muira puama extract, a medicinal substance from the roots and stems of an Amazonian bush. According to Performer 8's website, a study had 262 men with moderate erectile dysfunction take Muira puama for two weeks. As a result, researchers found an improvement in overall erection quality and a 62% jump in the average libido.
This male enhancement pill does more than improve erections and elevate libido. It also boosts sexual performance and self-confidence. You won't have to worry about letting down your partner after taking Performer 8.
What sets Performer 8 apart from other male enhancement supplements is the wealth of clinical trials for its ingredients. The company took more than a decade in perfecting the ED medication, ensuring that it has the highest-quality formula before releasing it to the public. When you visit the Performer 8 website, you can see a laundry list of sources backing up the efficacy of the herbal supplements.
New customers also receive free e-books about treating ED. Your first package will come with 10 Foods For Natural Testosterone and 5 Simple Exercises To Naturally Increase Stamina (And Even Help Prolong Ejaculation). These complimentary e-books provide the roadmap you need to diet and exercise effectively.
If you are ready for harder, stronger, longer-lasting erections then Performer 8 is the right choice for you. This proven male enhancement supplement works for any degree of erectile dysfunction. It can boost your sexual health and revitalize your sex life in weeks. It also comes with a lifetime money-back guarantee.
VigRX Plus is the best supplement for harder erections. It's difficult to have mind-blowing sex if your main vein is limp. VigRX Plus promises to solve that. The male enhancement supplement has earned a reputation for giving men long-lasting and rock-hard erections.
Leading Edge Health, the company behind VigRX Plus, took ten years to develop the male enhancement pill. It's the brainchild of some of the best and brightest researchers in medical science. The scientifically engineered formula promises that you will see results that live up to the hype.
The male enhancement pills work thanks to a potent mixture of libido enhancers and aphrodisiacs. First, they coax the body into producing more nitric oxide, a molecule that contributes to increased blood flow to the genitals. Then, when the moment is right, nitric oxide starts expanding and widening blood vessels so that you can have a firm erection.
Leading Edge Health only uses fresh and natural ingredients, so you never need to worry about consuming fillers, dyes, or synthetic substances. As a result, the company has attracted and retained loyal, lifetime customers.
More than 1.2 million men use VigRX Plus as their ED medication of choice. It has also earned praise from medical professionals like Dr. Steven Lamm, who runs the NYU Center for Men's Health. Lamm endorsed VigRX Plus as a gateway to superior sexual health and penis enlargement for men dealing with erectile dysfunction.
Don't just take Dr. Lamm's word for it. VigRX Plus also has clinical trials highlighting its effects on erection strength and girth. According to the company's website, researchers performed a triple-blind study in which 75 men received a daily dose of VigRX Plus or a placebo. Those that got the treatment for erectile dysfunction reported a 71.43% improvement in sexual satisfaction, a 62.82% increase in erection longevity, and a 47% boost in sex drive.
Supercharge your libido and impress the hell out of your partner with bigger, harder, long-lasting erections. Did we mention better erection control and more intense orgasms? The rigorously tested ED treatment has the high-quality ingredients you need to gain a consistent erection and reverse limp erections. Leading Health Edge also includes a 67-day money-back guarantee with each purchase.
ProSolution Plus is the best male enhancement pill for premature ejacualtion. Many men experience premature ejaculation as a symptom of erectile dysfunction. The condition makes it almost impossible to enjoy long-lasting intimate activities. ProSolution Plus gives men the endurance they need to last for hours on end.
ProSolution Plus has a multi-pronged approach to treat erectile dysfunction. First, it contains mucuna pruriens, a tropical legume that increases relaxation. Second, the ingredients amplify the natural release of dopamine so that you feel comfortable and confident following sexual stimulation.
The male enhancement supplement also boosts nitric oxide levels. The molecule increases blood flow to the penis, leaving you with a firm, thick erection. According to the website, 67% of men that use ProSolution Plus reported achieving erections more easily.
Finally, ProSolution Plus comes chock-full of essential vitamins and minerals. These dietary supplements promote ejaculation control and let you climax when you're ready. You can hold back your orgasm until you and your partner reach the right moment.
Leading Edge Health, the company behind ProSolution Plus, did its homework while developing the erectile dysfunction treatment. It tested the ED pills in a two-month triple-blind clinical trial involving 148 men with moderate to severe erectile dysfunction. Researchers found a 64% improvement in premature ejaculation, a 67% increase in erectile quality, and a 78% jump in sexual satisfaction.
ProSolution Plus isn't a fringe supplement for treating erectile dysfunction. On the contrary, it has earned endorsements from medical professionals like Dr. Dave David. The surgeon, who has appeared on CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC, green-lit ProSolution Plus as a reliable way to bolster sexual performance.
Say goodbye to premature ejaculation and say hello to a more enjoyable sex life. ProSolution Plus can improve your sexual function within weeks, making intercourse more pleasurable for you and your partner. New customers can also secure a 67-day money-back guarantee and free shipping on select purchases.
Male Extra is the best male enhancement supplement for increasing sex drive. Most men see their sex drive crater with age. That's because men's testosterone levels decline when they hit their mid-30s. This sex hormone plays a central role in muscle mass, libido, sperm count, and fat metabolism.
Male Extra has an all-natural formula that can rejuvenate your sex drive. Take three pills per day, and you should notice an increased libido in no time. The male enhancement pills rewind the clock on your sex drive, providing you with improved sexual performance, intense orgasms, and massive erections.
Male Extra works to alleviate erectile dysfunction at the source. It targets nitric oxide production, making it easier for you to achieve an erection before penetrative sex. In addition, the pills increase blood flow to the penis so that you can penetrate and please your partner on command.
One of the crucial ingredients in Male Extra is cordyceps. The natural aphrodisiac has been a part of Chinese medicine for millennia and has a reputation for improving sexual function and libido. Each of the erection dysfunction pills contains an optimized dose of the fungus.
The unique combination of ingredients makes Male Extra different from most male enhancement pills. None of the other male enhancement pills on this list include pomegranate ellagic 40%, MSM, L-methionine, or niacin. This cutting-edge formula ensures that you will see unparalleled results, including higher libido.
Loyal customers can take advantage of bulk discounts on Male Extra. Anyone that purchases four bottles of Male Extra will save $79.85 on the purchase price, and manufacturer Ssshh Limited will throw in free erection gel. The most significant bargain is the 12-month supply for only $395.95, which comes with four free erection gels.
Anyone looking to elevate their libido should take a look at Male Extra. The ED treatment has already won over more than 320,000 customers with its timely and effective results. Ssshh Limited even includes free discreet shipping and a money-back guarantee on each purchase.
Volume Pills stand out as Leading Edge Health's most ambitious product to date. The male enhancement pills promise users "the best sex of your life" and the ability to "finish like a porn star." The audacious claims have made it one of the most popular ED treatments on the market.
Volume Pills do a little of everything to improve sexual function. The ED pills help you produce 500% more ejaculate while maintaining longer and thicker erections. The treatment can even give you more control when you climax.
The erectile dysfunction pills utilize a blend of herbs and nutrients from East Asia. Each ingredient supports the male reproductive system. For example, ku gua increases semen and testosterone production, while drilizen is known for supercharging blood flow to the penis.
Even if you have a strict diet, you can take Volume Pills. The dietary supplement does not contain artificial ingredients, narcotics, or chemicals. You also don't need a prescription to start using Volume Pills.
Each ingredient in Volume Pills has gone through extensive clinical testing. Leading Edge Health includes links to the studies on its website so that you can do your research. For instance, a study of dong chong xia cao found that it improves sperm production and motility, increasing the odds of conception.
Take your sexual performance to new heights with a helping hand from Volume Pills. The ED treatment ensures more ejaculate than ever, along with firmer, higher quality erections. Leading Edge Health also provides free global shipping on select packages and a 67-day money-back guarantee.
Ingredients: The best male enhancement pills contain wholesome, all-natural ingredients. The formula works with your body to achieve the desired results, whether that's increasing blood flow to the penis or elevating testosterone levels. Some of the best products have amino acid-rich formulas with vitamin D, Tribulus Terrestris, and zinc. Our list only has pills with 100% natural ingredients.
Each of the manufacturers also outlines what the product does and the amount of that ingredient in the male enhancement pills. The transparency makes it easier for you to make an informed purchase. It also spares you from the potential surprise of an allergic reaction.
Safety: Your well-being should be the number one priority. It's one of the reasons why we featured erectile dysfunction pills with natural ingredients. These products tend to have fewer side effects than prescription medications.
The supplements on our list come with an optimized dosage. This streamlined approach to manufacturing allows you to take fewer pills during treatment, reducing the time you need to spend sorting ED pills - and the odds of miscounting, too.
Price: It's no secret that male enhancement pills can be expensive. As a rule of thumb, you should expect to pay $40 to $80 for a one-month supply. However, if you find that a specific product works well for you, you can save money with bulk purchases.
Take Male Extra, for example. A single bottle costs $64.95, but the annual supply costs $33 per bottle. Thus, if you anticipate using Male Extra for the foreseeable future, it makes financial sense to purchase the ED pills in bulk.
Effectiveness: You want male enhancement pills that work. There's no point in taking a supplement filled with bogus ingredients. The best products go through clinical trials that prove a supplement's efficacy as an ED treatment.
We gave kudos to the companies that put their products through triple-blind studies. These trials take a lot of time and money to run and, in the worst-case scenarios, can prove that the supplement doesn't work. Leading Edge Health has put several of its male enhancement pills through this process and earned the thumbs up from researchers.
Reviews: You probably have a lot of questions about using male enhancement pills. Customer reviews can answer them. They offer a peek into the lives of real users to see how effective a product is at treating ED.
Customer reviews can also confirm or refute your suspicions. Perhaps a supplement contributes to high blood pressure, while another doesn't work well without sexual stimulation. We included products with glowing reviews online and sterling brand reputations.
Erectile dysfunction occurs when a man cannot obtain or maintain an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse. Some men may have this issue from time to time, which shouldn't raise alarm bells. For instance, drinking alcohol before intercourse makes it more challenging to get an erection. However, you should consider medical treatment if the problem persists.
Male sexual arousal isn't as straightforward as turning a switch on or off. The body contains a complex system of nerves, hormones, and blood vessels that regulate sexual health. So while most erectile dysfunction cases involve physical problems, men may also experience ED due to poor mental health.
Some common causes of ED include:
The likelihood of erectile dysfunction increases with age. You may have found the need to stimulate your penis continuously to keep it erect. People also become more susceptible when they have multiple physical and mental health risks.Treatments
Medication can help you reverse some of the causes of erectile dysfunction. However, pills can't do the job alone. You need regular exercise and a balanced diet to mitigate the complications behind the issue.
Consider talking with your doctor if you're at risk for heart disease, diabetes, or high blood pressure. These conditions increase your likelihood of erectile problems. You should also take steps to reduce stress and avoid alcohol and smoking.
Viagra:
When people think about erectile dysfunction treatments, they think of Viagra. The prescription medication is the brand name for sildenafil citrate. Men can take the tablets orally and enjoy sex as usual for up to two hours.
Cialis (tadalafil) serves as the 1B to Viagra's 1A. The vasodilator treats erectile dysfunction the same way, blocking PDE5 to improve blood flow to the penis. It also alleviates symptoms related to an enlarged prostate.
Drug interactions can occur while using Cialis. You should not take these erectile dysfunction pills if you take anti-fungal medication or antibiotics. Ask your doctor if you're healthy enough to take Cialis if you have a history of strokes, kidney or liver problems, or stomach ulcers.Levitra:
Levitra (vardenafil) is one of the most popular Viagra alternatives. The prescription medication relaxes the muscles in the penis and blood vessels. This effect increases blood circulation, leaving you with a firm erection.
A single tablet of Levitra can improve penile blood flow for up to four hours. If your erection lasts longer than four hours, contact a medical professional. You should also speak with a doctor before taking Levitra if you take blood pressure medications, alpha-blockers, anti-fungal medication, or antibiotics.Stendra:
Stendra (avanafil), also known as Spedra, has been around since 2012. The PDE5 inhibitor comes from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, which touts the ED treatment's minimal side effects. The pills expand the blood vessels in the penis, so they fill with blood during sexual arousal.
Users can take Stendra with up to three servings of alcohol before intercourse. You should not take the pill if you take anti-fungal medication, alpha-blockers, antibiotics, or other ED treatments. Contact a doctor immediately if you experience low blood pressure or hearing loss while taking Stendra.
While each natural male enhancement supplement has a unique formula, many of them work the same way. They convince the body to produce more nitric acid, a molecule found in almost every cell in the body. So what makes nitric oxide special? It's a vasodilator.
The molecule communicates with the muscles in your body and tells them to relax. This signal widens the blood vessels in the penis, lowering your blood pressure and improving blood flow. So while most researchers don't place nitric oxide on par with Viagra or Cialis as an ED treatment, the natural compound can work wonders for your sex life.
The benefits of nitric oxide go beyond penis enlargement. The compound can put you at ease in the bedroom, instilling you with self-confidence. Its relaxing effect allows you to focus on your partner during sexual intercourse instead of your erectile performance.
Each of the male enhancement supplements on our list has safe and effective ingredients. Unless you have an allergy to something in the formula, you don't have to worry about severe complications. The wholesome content supports your natural sexual health, allowing you to perform your best in the bedroom.
If you have any questions or concerns about a specific treatment, talk with your doctor first. They understand your body and can guide you toward the right option. The conversation can also help you circumvent any unwanted drug interactions.
Millions of men put their faith in natural erection pills each year. The supplements offer several benefits over traditional ED medication. That starts with convenience.
When you want to purchase natural male enhancement supplements, you can order them online. So say adios to commutes and waiting at the doctor's office. Instead, manufacturers deliver the pills to your door so that you can spend your time on the important things in your life.
This arrangement also offers more privacy. You can avoid having embarrassing or awkward conversations with your doctor about your erectile dysfunction. Instead, you can do your research online and purchase a supplement that fulfills your needs.
Comparative CostsNatural ED pills tend to cost less than ED medications. You can save a few hundred or even a few thousand dollars per year on drugs. Here are the costs of name-brand ED treatments at Hims:
If you have erectile dysfunction, you should strongly consider one of the top male enhancement supplements on our list. The state-of-the-art products deliver the results you need without a prescription. Not only do they treat ED symptoms, but they can also correct a wilting libido and premature ejaculation.
Remember that each product has unique benefits. Male Extra works best if you want to turbocharge your sex drive, while VigRX Plus caters to men looking for firmer erections. Taking the time to review your options can make a world of difference for your sex life.
