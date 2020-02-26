Get Out: Everything You Should Be Doing in Cleveland This Week (Feb. 26-March 3) 

WED 02/26

Blomstedt Conducts Bruckner

Herbert Blomstedt, a Swedish conductor known for his performances of German and Austrian composers, leads the Cleveland Orchestra tonight as it performs Bruckner's Symphony No. 5. The concert begins at 7:30 at Severance Hall, where performances also take place at 8 tomorrow night and Saturday night. Consult the orchestra website for ticket prices. (Jeff Niesel)

11001 Euclid Ave., 216-231-1111, clevelandorchestra.com.

Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Led by star point guard Ben Simmons and star forward Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to face the Cavs tonight at 7. In three previous meetings this year, the Cavs are yet to beat the 76ers — so it's not likely they'll get the win tonight. Check the Cavs site for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Cleveland Stories Dinner Parties

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at Music Box Supper Club hope to raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's Cleveland History Center. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release. Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner is $20. Tonight, local author and scholar James Badal talks about the devastating Collinwood school fire of 1908, the subject of his latest book. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-242-1250, musicboxcle.com.

Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice

Underwater photography expert David Doubilet and his wife, Jennifer Hayes, also an underwater photography aficionado, will speak about their experiences tonight at 7:30 at the Ohio Theatre as part of a special program presented by National Geographic. The event takes place at 7:30, and tickets start at $25. (Niesel)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Fatoumata Diawara

One of most vital standard-bearers of modern African music, Fatoumata Diawara comes to the Cleveland Museum of Art for the first time ever tonight for a performance that takes place at 7:30. A dynamic performer, she's become the star of global music festivals worldwide. Tickets cost $35 to $45, or $30 to $40 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

Film Series: Chuck Berry

This new documentary film chronicles the life and times of singer-guitarist Chuck Berry, the very first artist inducted into the Rock Hall. It screens at 7 p.m. at the Rock Hall as part of that institution's Black History Month celebration. Tickets cost $10 for non-members. It's free for members. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

The Philadelphia Story

George Cukor, James Stewart and Cary Grant star in this classic film about three men who love the same woman. It shows tonight at 7 at the Capitol Theatre as part of the Capitol's Happy Hour Classic series. Admission includes a complimentary cocktail or soft drink and light appetizers starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10. (Niesel)

1390 West 65th St., 216-651-7295, clevelandcinemas.com.

The Real Inspector Hound

Tonight at 7:30 at the Outcalt Theatre, Cleveland State University's Department of Theatre and Dance presents Tom Stoppard's The Real Inspector Hound, its second theater production of the year. This play within a play is "part parody, part farce, part whodunit, and explores the ideology of free will and fate." Tickets cost $15, and a dinner option is available for $25. Performances continue through March 8. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Short.Sweet.Film Fest

A few years ago, local film aficionado Michael Suglio was watching a few bands play at Now That's Class when he realized that hosting a film festival in an informal, club-like atmosphere was a good idea. In 2012, he successfully launched his Short.Sweet.Film Fest at Ohio City's Market Garden Brewery. This weekend, Suglio brings an expanded festival to the Alex Theater at the 9. He'll screen a slew of shorts over the five-day period; you can find a complete schedule, tickets and much more information on the website below. (Niesel) 2017 East Ninth St., 216-239-1200, shortsweetfilmfest.com.

Sleuth

Sleuth, which won the 1971 Tony for Best Play and was adapted to film on three separate occasions, offers "an inventive take on the country-house thriller." A press release promises that suspense abounds throughout the "fiendishly cunning show" about a mystery writer fascinated by games. Tonight's performance, put on by Great Lakes Theater Company, takes place at 7:30 at the Hanna Theatre. Tickets cost $15 to $89. The show runs through March 8. (Niesel)

2067 East 14th St., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Jim Tews

A former Clevelander, comedian, writer, and the man behind The New York Times' best-selling book Felines of New York, Jim Tews is a rising star in the comedy world. He made his standup television debut on Last Comic Standing and has been featured in an episode of Louie. He was one of 2011's "New Faces" at Just For Laughs Montreal and has performed in the Bridgetown Comedy Festival and the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, as well as at SF Sketchfest. Tews also recently created, co-wrote and starred in The Undone Sweaters web series about "a sociophobic Weezer cover band." Funny or Die and Nerdist.com posted the series. As if that weren't enough for his resume, the prolific Tews also created the HBO Labs' web series The Opener and recently directed Make Fun, a feature-length documentary about Cleveland's independent comedy scene. In town to celebrate the release of his new comedy album, Oatmeal, Tews performs at 7 tonight and 10:30 on Friday night at Hilarities. Tickets are $13 to $18. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

THU 02/27

Adam Carolla

Radio personality and comedian Adam Carolla made a name for himself in the late '90s as the co-host of the call-in program Loveline. After that show ended in 2005, he dabbled in acting and writing. He's famous for his rants about "things that drive him crazy," as it's put in the press release announcing this tour that brings him to Hilarities tonight at 6 and 8:30. "Carolla started broke and blue collar and has now been on the Hollywood scene for more than 20 years," reads the press release. "Yet he's still connected to the working-class guy he once was and delivers a raw and edgy, fish-out-of-water take on the world he lives in (but mostly disagrees with), telling all the stories, no matter who he offends — family, friends, or the famous." Tickets are $37.50 and $47.50. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Michael Colyar

Comedian Michael Colyar tells the kinds of jokes that aren't designed to appeal solely to fans of a certain ethnicity, age or background. He aims at making everyone laugh. Colyar, who's just unleashed a Donald Trump impersonation that finds him spouting things like, "Let's make America white again," performs tonight at 7:30 at the Improv. Tickets range from $17 to $20, and performances are scheduled through Sunday. (Niesel)

1148 Main Ave., 216-696-IMPROV, clevelandimprov.com.

The Grand Bizarre

Tonight at 6:45, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque shows a 35-mm print of experimental animator Jodie Mack's 2018 film The Grand Bizarre. According to a press release about the screening, it's "a playful, colorful, cross-cultural evocation of labor and capital, global trade and commerce." Tickets cost $12, or $9 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Ross Matthews

Gossip hound Ross Matthews, author of the best-selling book Man Up!, brings his book tour/comedy set to House of Blues tonight at 8. Named after his newest book, Name Drop, the tour gives him a platform to relate all the "really good celebrity stories" he usually only tells at happy hour. He'll likely also plug his new podcast, Straight Talk With Ross Mathews. Tickets cost $35. (Niesel)

308 Euclid Ave., 216-523-2583, houseofblues.com.

FRI 02/28

Big Sam's Funky Nation Concert

Big Sam's Funky Nation, one of the Crescent City's most cherished acts, plays a mix of funk, jazz, rock and hip-hop. The group performs a special concert tonight at 8 at the Rock Hall as part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month celebration. Tickets cost $15 if you just want to attend the concert, or $40 for the concert and museum admission. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

Chris Distefano

An actor and comedian based in New York, Chris Distefano maintains he's "on a mission to bring some old-school Brooklyn comedy" back to his beloved borough. In one bit, he talks about how in Brooklyn, no one ever really gets off the block. He recalls how he went to Norway once and was astonished to find the restaurant served reindeer. He performs tonight at 7 and 9:30 at Hilarities. Tickets are $20 to $28. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Divorciadas, Evangélicas y Vegetarianas

Tonight at 7:30 at the Helen, LatinUs Theater Company presents Divorciadas, Evangélicas y Vegetarians (Divorcees, Evangelists and Vegetarians), a play about three women at a crossroads in their lives. The play will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles projected on screen. Performances continue through March 1, and tickets start at $25. (Niesel)

1407 Euclid Ave, 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

An Evening with Bill Engvall

A multi-award winning and Grammy-nominated comedian who can currently be seen in the Tim Allen hit comedy Last Man Standing, Bill Engvall has other television credits such as his sitcom The Bill Engvall Show and Just Sell Him for Parts. A member of the Blue Collar Comedy group, he also hosts the weekly podcast My Two Cents with Bill Engvall. He performs tonight at 7:30 at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets cost $29. (Niesel)

182 South Main St., Akron, 330-253-2488, akroncivic.com.

Flanagan's Wake

Flanagan's Wake transports the audience to an Irish wake where villagers tell tales and sing songs for their dearly departed Flanagan. Finding the humor in life and death, the wake acts as a dark backdrop to an otherwise hilarious show in which alcohol fuels the humorous reminiscing. Sort of like a tragic Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, the interactive and improvised show engages the entire audience as the guests are treated as the friends and family of the deceased. Tonight's show starts at 8 and repeats tomorrow night at 8 at Kennedy's Theatre. Performances continue weekends through April 25. Tickets are $27. (Patrick Stoops)

1501 Euclid Ave., 216-241-6000, playhousesquare.org.

Lenten Fry-Days

For the past 14 years, Prosperity Social Club has hosted a fish fry on Friday nights during the Lenten season. The big draw is the golden fried haddock with sweet potato fries and slaw; it's so popular, the restaurant and bar even sells a special Gotta Haddock commemorative T-shirt! But wait, there's more: Prosperity's fish dishes will also include a pan-roasted and maple-bourbon glazed salmon with roasted broccoli and sweet potato mashers, and a pan sauteed shrimp piccata in lemon-butter sauce with capers served over linguine. Other menu items include potato pancakes served with apple-cranberry chutney, and farmhouse-cheese and potato pierogi. During Lent, the kitchen opens at 11 a.m. and serves fish-centric meals until midnight. Prosperity also offers some smaller dine-in or take-out midday portions to accommodate people who work 9 to 5. Prosperity's Lenten Fry-Days will take place through April 10. Reservations are a good idea. (Niesel)

1109 Starkweather Ave., 216-937-1938, prosperitysocialclub.com.

Mentalist Brent Webb

Considered one of the world's leading mentalists, Ohio-born Brent Webb brings his interactive, mind-reading presentation to Hilarities tonight. According to press materials, Webb's show is a "breathtaking, dramatic and energetic voyage to the farthest reaches of your mind." The show starts at 8, and tickets cost $20. (Niesel)

2035 East Fourth St., 216-241-7425, pickwickandfrolic.com.

Mrs. Lowry & Son

Set in 1930s Lancashire, this 2019 biographical drama centers on the fraught relationship between the British artist L.S. Lowery (Timothy Spall) and his bed-ridden mother (Vanessa Redgrave). The movie, directed by Adrian Noble, screens at 7 tonight at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

SAT 02/29

The 21st Animation Show of Shows

Over the course of its 21-year run, the Animation Show of Shows has accrued a pretty good track record. Twenty of its films have gone on to receive Academy Award nominations and 11 of those have actually won. At 7 tonight and at 6:30 tomorrow night, 10 animated films will screen at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque as part of this year's edition. Tickets cost $11, or $8 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

CatVideoFest 2020

The internet often feels like it was invented simply to supply gobs of adorable cat videos to the masses. Hours and hours of footage of cats jumping at the sight of cucumbers or sitting sprawled out like a human have brought endless joy to a world where so much has gone wrong. Today at 11 a.m., CatVideoFest comes to the Cedar Lee Theater in Cleveland Heights, bringing the biggest (furry) internet sensations to the big screen. CatVideoFest, which roams around the country helping to raise money for cats in need while partnering up with local charities, features a compilation of the latest and greatest family-friendly cat videos. A portion of the proceeds for the Cleveland iteration goes to the Euclid Beach Cat Project. Additional showings are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow. Tickets cost $12.50. (Laura Morrison)

2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights, 440-528-0355, clevelandcinemas.com.

Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers

One of the Eastern Conference teams that's likely headed to the playoffs, the Indiana Pacers come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight to take on the Cavs. The Pacers recently got a boost when star guard Victor Oladipo returned from an injury that had kept him off the court for most of last season and the first part of this season. Tipoff is at 8. Check the website for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown

Today, the fourth annual Mac 'N' Cheese Throwdown returns to Public Auditorium, where it takes place from noon to 3:30 p.m. Competitors include Astoria Cafe, Grayton Road Tavern, Hi + Dry, Matteo's Casual Italian, Melt Bar and Grilled, Landerhaven Executive Catering, Luxe Kitchen and Lounge, Sara's Place, Sol, the Cleveland Clinic (Aramark), the Great Room at the Cleveland Marriott, the Southside, Tremont Taphouse, Two Bucks, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Krav, Manna Truck, PastaTivo and OL'Chefskis BBQ. Beverages will be provided by Distillata Water, the Coca-Cola Company, Rheingeist, Jim Beam, Jack Daniels and Tito's Handmade Vodka. Additional competitors and vendors will be announced closer to the date. Proceeds from the event benefit the Working Animals Giving Service for Kids (W.A.G.S. 4 Kids), an organization that trains and provides mobility and autism service dogs to empower children with special needs. VIP tickets are $50, and general admission tickets are $30. Children under age 5 are free; however, they must register with the purchase of an adult VIP or general admission ticket. There will be no ticket sales at the door the day of the event. See the website for details and tickets. (Niesel)

500 Lakeside Ave., 216-348-2211, macncheesethrowdown.com.

Tracy Morgan

Offbeat New York-born comedian Tracy Morgan caught his first big break when he was cast on Saturday Night Live in the '90s. After seven seasons on the show, he segued into the sitcom 30 Rock, and he recently began starring in The Last O.G. On what he's calling the No Disrespect Tour, he comes to MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage tonight at 8. Tickets start at $37.50. (Niesel)

10705 Northfield Rd., Northfield, 330-908-7793, mgmnorthfieldpark.mgmresorts.com.

Tri-C High School Rock Off

Tonight from 6 to 10 at the Rock Hall, you can catch the "Final Exam" of the 2020 High School Rock Off. All the participating bands in this year's Rock Off will have access to the bookers and marketing directors at House of Blues Cleveland, the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, the Grog Shop, Mahall's and Musica. This "incubator relationship" will give the bands the opportunity to book shows or have a CD release party at one of the sponsoring clubs. Finalists will get to record one original song at Tri-C's Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, and the winning band, to be determined tonight, will receive $1,000 cash and $250 for its high school music program. Tickets for tonight's show are $12 on the website. (Niesel)

1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., 216-515-8444, rockhall.com.

SUN 03/01

The Bit Player

In a paper he published in 1948, Claude Shannon laid the groundwork for the information age. By using contemporary interviews, archival footage, animation and reenactments, this documentary film provides a profile of the man's life. It screens at 8:15 tonight at the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for Cinematheque members and students. (Niesel)

11610 Euclid Ave., 216-421-7450, cia.edu.

Frankie

Set in the beautiful Portuguese resort town of Sintra, this ensemble drama centers on an ailing French actress (Isabelle Huppert) who convenes her three-generation family for what might be their last-ever vacation together. Brendan Gleeson, Greg Kinnear and Marisa Tomei star. The movie screens at 1:30 p.m. today and at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Tickets cost $10, or $7 for CMA members. (Niesel)

11150 East Blvd., 216-421-7350, clevelandart.org.

MON 03/02

Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Tonight at 7, former Cavs' guard Jordan Clarkson returns to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as a member of the Utah Jazz. Traded by the Cavs earlier in the season, Clarkson has been a great addition to an already solid Utah Jazz team. Some critics have proclaimed he might just win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. Check the Cavs site for ticket prices. (Niesel)

1 Center Court, 216-420-2000, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.

nightlife

Shit Show Karaoke

Local rapper/promoter Dirty Jones and Scene's own Manny Wallace host Shit Show Karaoke, a weekly event at the B-Side Liquor Lounge wherein patrons choose from "an unlimited selection of jams from hip-hop to hard rock," and are encouraged to "be as bad as you want." Fueled by drink and shot specials, it all goes down tonight at 10 p.m. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-932-1966, bsideliquorlounge.com.

TUE 03/03

Phyllis Smith & Guest

Famous for playing Phyllis Vance in the television series The Office, comedian-actress Phyllis Smith comes to town tonight to perform at the Grog Shop. Simply dubbed Phyllis Smith & Guest, the set will likely finding Smith telling jokes and talking about her career that also included a regular role on the Netflix series The OA. The performance begins at 6:30, and tickets cost $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. (Niesel)

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, 216-321-5588, grogshop.gs.

Vinyl Night

Jukebox owner Alex Budin has described his 1,350-square-foot music-focused bar in the Hingetown 'hood as "a place where people can expect to hear and learn about music of multiple genres, all of which is concentrated in a constantly evolving jukebox." The club hosts a vinyl night every Tuesday that serves as a listening party for new releases, partnering with Loop in Tremont, so patrons can hear a new album on vinyl. You can bring your own vinyl and spin it too. It all starts at 5 p.m. (Niesel)

1404 West 29th St., 216-206-7699, jukeboxcle.com.