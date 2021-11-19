November 19, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Pass a drug test by knowing the types of drug tests and detection times for marijuana and other drugs.
Shortly, you will learn guaranteed ways to pass a pee drug screen for cannabis and other substances tested for by employers, courts, probation, doping agencies, pain management, psychiatrists, and doctors. For now, the basics:
The above simple and reasonably accurate chart gives you a rough idea of how long the major categories of drugs will stay in your system and be detectable by various types of tests.
Urine tests are the most frequently used drug tests. They are easy to administer, easy to read, relatively cheap, and reasonably accurate. They can test for all the major categories of drugs including alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, opioids, and benzodiazepines. The good news is that all drugs will be out of your system within a week, with the exception of marijuana, which could take a month. Alcohol is normally detectable for one or two days. Alcohol leaves the system at a rate of about one-half drink every hour. Normally if you don’t drink within 24 hours of a test, alcohol will not be detected.
Saliva tests only measure drug residues that have been left in the mouth for the most part. High levels of drugs in the blood could potentially reach the saliva but this is unlikely for most drugs. Therefore, when the mouth is swabbed, what is most likely to be picked up is recently smoked, eaten, or drank drugs. Saliva tests can detect drugs that have been used within the range of about 6 hours to 3 days.
Blood tests test for drugs that are actively circulating in the blood. The window of detection for most drugs is short, usually hours, for this type of test. This type of test is more likely to be used to test for present intoxication i.e. to test if someone is currently under the influence of drugs. This type of test is rarely used for employment, probation, or court.
Hair follicle tests are the hardest to beat but are infrequently used. Any drugs used will be deposited to some degree in the hair shaft and stay there. It’s difficult but not impossible to get them out and we will show you how. Hair tests may be used by employers who just really hate drug use. If drug use is suspected, hair drug tests can be a convincing way to rule out drug use and prove you have been clean for 90 days (3-month detection window).
Here are the factors you will have to consider1. How much time do I have before the test?
Do you need to pass a urine drug test in 24 hours naturally? Then you should use dilution, explained shortly.
What if you have 10 days before the test? You may want to use Toxin Rid the days before your test, and a dilution detox drink on the day of the test. 10 days of abstinence alone is sufficient to remove all drugs from the system except heavy marijuana use which can take up to 90 days depending on the individual. You should buy a drug test or several from a pharmacy and make certain you are able to test clean before going to your formal drug test if your budget allows.2. Weight
Your weight will determine how many drug metabolites you can hold. This mostly applies to marijuana since it hides out in fat cells. A larger individual, generally over 200 lbs, will generally simply need a larger detox drink, one of about 32 ounces. A larger individual should also refrain from burning fat the day or two before the test and on test day to prevent weed metabolites coming out of fat cells and spilling into the blood and urine.3. Frequency of drug use (mostly for pot)
You should consider how frequently you have used any drug which can build up in the system. This is mainly the case with cannabis. Cannabis will build up and be stored in fat cells and will come out periodically as fat cells are burned. Exercise will help it come out faster but if fat is still burning the day of the test, this will only cause more drugs in your urine. Therefore, if you want to use exercise as part of your detox, be sure to stop several days before the test.
Heavy weed users may want to use a larger detox drink or opt for substitution of urine.
Consider how much money you have for your detox. Pre-made detox drinks may cost you $ 16 to $ 100. The same ingredients may be bought separately, saving money, and also leaving you ingredients for many more detox drinks for future tests. We will go over shortly how to make your own detox drink so that it is just as effective as pre-made drinks. Detox drinks only need to have key ingredients. More expensive doesn’t mean more effective. Many very expensive drinks do not contain effective ingredients.
If you have no money and no time, there is still an option we will teach you that can work when done correctly.
In short, to pass a drug test with abstinence, you need to abstain from a week to a month for marijuana, and for just one week or less for all other drugs.
Toxin Rid is a product that can help you detox while you are abstaining from drug use. It contains herbs like kelp and alfalfa known to increase urine output and detox heavy metals. Toxin Rid has formulas for 10 days, all the way down to 1 day. The 10-day formula may help you abstain for 10 days by helping you deal with withdrawal symptoms by keeping your electrolytes and water balanced, preventing dehydration and irritability.
The pre-rid capsules contain calcium, magnesium, iron, alfalfa, kelp, and electrolytes. Alfalfa, kelp, and boron are known to help detox heavy metals. They are not known to detox drugs therefore if you use this product, you should rely on a few days of abstinence and add a dilution regimen on test day, exactly 2 hours before the test. Anyhow, for each day before your test in which you will be abstaining, you will take a 5-hour block and take 3 pre-rid capsules each hour for a total of 15 capsules per day with a glass of water. You should eat a clean diet of lean protein and fibrous foods like greens and pumpernickel bread.
The extra ingredients you will need to get to add a dilution regiment for test day are creatine monohydrate and b-vitamin complex. You will only need one dose of each so you can buy the cheaper, smaller containers. You will have plenty left over for future tests.
On test day, you will take your 3 pre-rid capsules, as usual, each hour, for 5 hours. Make sure you have enough time before your test to do this. You should have six hours left before your test after finishing your last 3 pre-rid capsules.
Two hours after the last 3 capsules, drink half the liquid detox with 16 ounces of water. Wait two hours and refrain from eating. Two hours before your test, drink the rest of the liquid detox with 16 ounces of water. To complete the dilution regimen, take one pill of a b-vitamin complex and 2.5 to 5 grams of creatine, depending on your weight.
There is an optional step to take if you have consumed edibles and think weed residues may still be in your intestine. One hour before the test, mix your fiber in 8 ounces of water and drink it down.
Now proceed to your drug test. You should now be able to test clean for up to 5 hours.
Dilution is the main proven method to pass a urine drug test. The idea is very simple, you simply take in extra water, and this dilutes the urine so that the drug metabolite level is now low compared to the water. This creates a few issues if you take in excess water only. One, the creatinine level will be too low. Creatinine is the metabolized form of creatine, a molecule used as backup energy for muscles. It is popular among bodybuilders because it increases the strength and fullness of muscles. Luckily, creatine has become cheap and widely available. You can buy it from stores like Walmart for less than $ 20. You will only need a small container and it will have many doses you can use for future drug tests. One 5 mg dose is sufficient to raise your creatinine level before your test.
Two hours before your test, drink 32 ounces of green tea with electrolytes (add a dash of salt and a dash of baking soda, about a quarter teaspoon of each) or Gatorade. Green tea is your diuretic, it contains caffeine which increases urinary output. Take a b-vitamin pill and 5 grams of creatine monohydrate. Pee 2 or 3 times before giving your urine sample. That’s it.
If you want added security and have the money, you can drop a few bucks on a detox drink. Any detox drink you get needs to have a diuretic, electrolytes, creatine, and b-vitamins.
Mega Clean is one of the top detox drinks. It comes in a recognizable all-red bottle. It contains several b-vitamins like thiamine, niacin, b6, and b12. It contains creatine. It contains several herbal diuretics like Burdock Root, Uva Ursi, dandelion, Hawthorn Berry, and Devil’s Claw. One bottle of about 20 ounces may cost about 40 USD.
Qcarbo 32 detox drink that works by dilution. The upside of this drink is that it is cheap.. It uses only one b-vitamin but that is fine. It has 20 mg of riboflavin which is plenty to turn your pee green or yellow. It has numerous effective herbal diuretics like guarana seed extract and juniper berry.
Adulterants are substances added directly to the urine sample to attempt to fool a drug test. Klear Whizzies contain potassium nitrite. Urine Luck contains pyridinium chlorochromate (PCC). These are commercial products that are added to your urine sample and are known to be effective. They cannot be detected by routine drug tests.
These natural methods you can do at home can help you pass a urine drug test. Only one method, at-home dilution, can be used alone to pass a drug test all by itself. The others may simply help a little to get drugs out of the body or just give you a boost of confidence and make you feel clean. Things go better when you feel confident because the universe is smiling at you.1. At home dilution
We have explained at-home dilution using store-bought items, now we will explain how to do it using only food. First, you need a diuretic, green tea is the diuretic of choice so make yourself 32 ounces of green tea with sugar. You may want to drink it cold or at room temperature so it leaves the system a bit slower and you can drink it faster. Some people may want to use cranberry juice instead, that’s also a fine choice.
Next, you need b-vitamins, creatine, and electrolytes. You can get all that with a well-seasoned large steak. Any red meat will be high in creatine and b-vitamins. Cooking decreases the creatine content so have your steak rare and try to consume the juice as it contains a high amount of creatine.2. Sweating, exercise, sauna
Can you sweat out drugs? Kinda. Sweat will contain traces of drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine. There’s even a sweat patch that can be used to monitor drug use. Sweat tests for drugs however are almost never used outside of research. You also cannot sweat out enough metabolites to pass a drug test.
Exercise can help initiate sweating and also burn fat cells to get THC out. However, it’s important to know this should only be done if you have as much as a month before the test, and exercise should stop at least two weeks before the test. The reason for this is that exercise will cause THC to come out of cells, go into the bloodstream, and into the urine. This will actually increase the amount of THC in your urine, so you need fat burning to stop well before your test and then extra time to get the circulating THC out of the blood and urine.
Sauna is a good way to initiate sweating if you know how to sauna. If you have never used a sauna before it’s best to avoid it because you may end up causing a heat illness.3. Sure gel
The sure gel is a form of fruit pectin used as a thickener in cooking. You can get it at any grocery store. It can be used to help clean out the digestive system when edibles have been ingested and maybe leave residues in the intestine where they can reach the blood and urine. Simply buy two packs of sure gel. Use one the day before the test and one the day of the test. Put the pack into a bottle of Gatorade and drink it down. It may cause diarrhea. Do this again on the day of the test.4. Pills that interfere with the test
Zinc is the top pill you can take to interfere with a drug test in your favor. Just take one standard dosage zinc pill 2 hours before your test. It reduces the ability of the test to find drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine.
In the past, people have also used aspirin and niacin. These may not be effective for tests these days. The daily limit for niacin is around 2 grams, more can damage the liver. Too much aspirin can cause stomach bleeding so don’t overdo it if you choose to try to use some of these for added confidence.
Baking soda may interfere with the detection of methamphetamine. It is alkaline and therefore prevents the kidneys from excreting methamphetamine for a period of time. Users take one to two tablespoons of baking soda about 2 hours before the test with 32 ounces of water. Two tablespoons is unlikely to be tolerable. Large amounts of baking soda have been associated with stomach rupture and alkalosis, an electrolyte imbalance. A safer way is to simply use it as an antacid throughout the day. You might try taking one teaspoon in 16 ounces of water 4 hours before the test and another teaspoon in 16 ounces of water 2 hours before the test. Then add your b-vitamin, 16 ounces of green tea, and 5 grams of creatine and you’re golden.
Synthetic urine is fake urine you can buy from online retailers or at some head shops. The good ones have all the properties of human urine that testers are able to look for. Some synthetic urines are sold as sex toys, sometimes as prank gifts, but a special category is used to beat drug tests. These are the ones that advertise that they have all the qualities of actual human urine including urea/uric acid and also include a temperature strip and hand warmer. It may come with some kind of strap to hide it on your person, or a hose to get it into the specimen cup unobserved. Fake urines which can pass as real, clean urine must have albumin, creatinine, potassium chloride, urea, uric acid, phosphate, and water. It has to have the correct specific gravity. Some reputable fake urines include Quick Fix, Dr. John’s Famous Pee Pee, and Testclear Powdered Human Urine.
Testclear’s product is powdered urine that you mix yourself. The upside of a powdered product is that it can be stored for longer unmixed. Testclear’s product has all the necessary ingredients including creatinine and urea. It comes with a vial of powdered urine, a temperature strip so that you can keep your urine between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, a 50 mL vial, and two air-activated heaters.
You should purchase it directly from Testclear. One kit costs $ 49.95.
When you get the package, put your powdered urine into the large vial and mix it with water at room temperature and shake it up till fully dissolved. The company suggests you go to the testing center an hour early. Activate the heater and stick it to your vial on the opposite side from the temperature strip. Let it heat up for 45 minutes. Read the temperature strip and make sure it’s between 90 F and 100 F. If it’s too cold, let it heat up more. If it's too hot you can open the top and blow on it. Now conceal it on your person and make sure no paraphernalia is visible in your car or in your pocket. Now all you have to do is get your urine into the specimen cup undetected and you’re golden.
If money is no object, you can buy an extra kit and a drug test from the pharmacy and do a trial run to make sure you can get the temperature right. This will give you the confidence that your test is going to come out negative, free of drugs, the right temperature, and no evidence of tampering or dilution.
Hair drug tests have the longest detection window, 90 days. It is used by employers with a zero-tolerance policy for drug use. It is more expensive than other drug tests and hair samples have to be sent to a lab. Hair grows at a rate of about .5 inches per month, that’s why 1.5 inches is taken from closest to the scalp and covers a drug history of 3 months. What drugs will show up? All of them. Even the ones that come from outside contamination like putting alcohol or weed on your hair or from the thick smoke. So, you best be prepared but we got you covered. Here’s what to do and what not to do.
No detox products taken orally will help you pass a hair drug test. This is because the hair above the follicle can’t be altered by anything you are taking internally at this time. The hair inside the follicle could theoretically receive fewer drug metabolites if you had been able to reduce levels of the drug in the blood, but this would have had to be done daily over the 90 day period.
Shaving doesn’t work. If you shave your hair off, they will take hair from your armpits or groin. If no hair is found on the body you may be disqualified outright or accused of tampering.
Using unproven shampoos are unlikely to work. The ones with the science behind them are High Voltage Folli-Cleanse and Zydot Ultra Clean. Another controversial but popular shampoo is Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid. While there are no studies on it, it is popular and gets good buzz. It is used in the Macujo Method and Jerry G. Method. It’s very expensive.
Don’t put tracks in your hair thinking they will take the replacement hair. The hair taken is the 1.5 inches closest to the scalp. They will be able to identify which is the track and which is the real hair.
Don’t use detox shampoo alone without a method like the Jerry G. Method or Macujo method. Detox shampoos will reduce drug metabolites in the hair with several washes. However, they will not reduce the metabolites enough for you to test negative. To test negative will take either chemical straightening with a hair relaxer, bleaching, and dyeing, or the Macujo Method which uses some household chemicals to get drug metabolites out of the hair shaft. Let’s look at the Macujo method. Some users have sworn by it but it has not as yet been scientifically tested that we are aware of. Bleaching and dyeing aka the Jerry G. Method has been scientifically tested and proven, as has perming and relaxing the hair.
The Macujo Method is a way to break open the hair shaft and damage it so that the drugs come flowing out. It will cause some damage to the hair so that is just a sacrifice you will have to be okay with if this job is important enough to you or you are trying to avoid prison or get your children back from the state.
Here’s the equipment you need:
Here’s how to do it:
This is a reddit conversation about the Macujo Method. This happy user used it and passed her drug test. Further, she got the job. Congratulations to her, and good luck to you.
Mouth swab tests are when the technician swabs your mouth for saliva by putting the swab under your tongue to capture saliva. It is not the same as a test that swabs your cheeks for cells. This test just measures drug metabolites in your saliva. It mostly measures unmetabolized drugs that have been taken by mouth, have not made it into the bloodstream, and are just hanging around in the mouth. A small number of drugs may enter the saliva from the bloodstream but this is often low undetectable levels. In any case, you always have a good chance of beating a saliva drug test because it tests for drugs you have taken very recently from 6 hours to 3 days ago. You have a good chance to simply abstain if you know the test is coming, but it is often a random drug test, so what can you do?
The easiest and best way to pass a saliva drug test is to simply brush your teeth, tongue, under the tongue, and everywhere else, then use a peroxide mouthwash. Now, if this is a random pop-up test, just ask to go to the restroom first, so you need to have your peroxide and toothpaste on the desk. Be smooth about it but not too paranoid, as some employers won’t care if you brush your teeth first because they don’t know that has an effect on the test. Peroxide is an oxidizer and will destroy drugs in the mouth by breaking down the molecular structure. Use your standard 3 percent peroxide. You want 2 parts water and 1 part peroxide. Swish it around in your mouth from 30 seconds to one minute. That’s all there is to it. Go in and win.
Ingredients: Witch Hazel, Sodium, Aloe Vera, Potassium, Mint, Ascorbic Acid, Sulfate, Lithium, Boron, Water, Magnesium, Glycerin, Chloride
It’s unclear which ingredients are doing the work but witch hazel is a great candidate.
Here’s how to use it.
Good luck and Happy Toking!
