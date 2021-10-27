October 27, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The law of attraction has been a very real thing for thousands of years, but it wasn’t truly discussed globally at the mainstream level until Rhonda Byrne’s book “The Secret” was published in 2006. Once that took place, the truth of manifestation and how effective it can be was no secret at all. In fact, 35 million copies of the book have been sold worldwide and tens of millions have viewed the film as well because the message has resonated with the masses. With that being said, everyone should be aware that manifestation - while simple and effective - is not always easy. It’s not just about picturing your dream yacht in your mind for 30 seconds each morning and going about your day. There are real *secrets* to make manifestation work effectively in your favor but in order to practice them, you must first know them. At the moment, many of them are being suppressed by society which is unfortunate. Here is how you can manifest anything you want out of life.
It may sound cliche but it’s one of the most important aspects of utilizing the law of attraction. If you are unclear with what you want out of life, the universe will not reward you because even you do not know what you want; this is extremely important to understand. So if your dream is to become a world-class piano player, but also a famous poker player and actor, the right way to go about it is NOT to tell the universe that you want to be rich & famous and hope for the best. What you must do instead is outline your goals one by one and what exactly it will take to get you there. From there, you can begin working your way towards actually achieving those goals and implementing some of the manifestation techniques we’ll go over.
If you refuse to simplify and clarify your dreams to your universe, it will be nearly impossible for you to achieve a state of true contentment, whatever that may be for you. Far too many people learn of the secret and think it all boils down to just writing down the words “I want to be rich”. Indeed, writing and declaring is part of the process but you need to also start telling the universe how you want to get rich and what things need to go your way for that to happen. Clarity is absolutely essentially in order for you to become successful in the world of manifestation.
As great as “The Secret” was at starting a discussion about the law of attraction, it doesn’t tell the full story. There are certainly more potent secret strategies which are discussed in This manifestation method. These are the very strategies that the elites use and don’t want you to know, as that creates more competition for them. The manifestation method goes into detail about exactly how you can go about achieving all that you wish to accomplish in the shortest amount of time because our time on earth is limited, and you shouldn’t want your goals to come to fruition in a few decades; you should want them now because A) a few more decades are never guaranteed and B) love, success, and respect are much more enjoyable at earlier stages of life when you are still able and not in old age. Watch the video below to truly understand how you can get anything you want through the law of attraction.
The law of attraction is definitely not a one-size-fits-all guide which is where these manifestation techniques come in. Each individual has a unique experience with it and the ones who fail to implement the correct strategies often sadly fail to achieve what it is they want out of life. For this reason, it is absolutely critical that you take action and implement the right strategies when utilizing the law of attraction. Trying to succeed at manifestation without using these strategies is like trying to make pizza without cheese; you’d be trying the impossible.
Now that you’ve gotten clear on what you want out of life and how you plan on achieving it, it’s time to write it all down on physical paper with ink (not in your notes app on your phone). This is an aspect that many people overlook - they don’t understand how writing something down is going to make a change in their life. However, as we've mentioned it’s extremely important. This is because the universe responds to physical actions. Writing it down on a piece of paper makes it real, and writing it in ink makes it permanent. It doesn’t have to be long and you don’t necessarily have to go into too much detail, but you should certainly summarize the main points of what you want and how you want the universe to deliver it to you. For example, if you'd like to find the love of your life, write down how they look, what their personality is like, what kinds of activities they probably enjoy, and the broad circumstances under which you will meet them.
Writing down your goals goes hand-in-hand with making your intentions clear but it takes it a step further. This is the first step to ‘telling’ the universe what it is exactly you’re desiring at this very moment and is critical for the steps that follow. One other huge benefit of writing down your goals and aspirations is that you can prioritize them, and also not have them escape your memory. Let’s face it, most of us desire more than just one thing and they don’t all equate to one another in terms of importance. Writing it down helps by sorting your deepest desires from most important to least.
The vast majority of our readers are already well aware of this fact, but you should not only envision the life you want to live but also actively work towards it whenever given the opportunity to do so. Whatever it may be - piano, ice hockey, singing, dancing, entrepreneurship, psychology, your dating life - you must put in the work. There is nobody out there thinking “I really wish [insert your name] had more money in their bank account”, or “I wish [insert your name] was going on more dates”. Nobody is going to give it to you; you must take it. Every person who has achieved any kind of success in their life will tell you that it took countless hours of effort and sacrifice to get where they wanted - there was no magic pill that made it all real for them. Was the law of attraction a part of the equation? Absolutely; many world-famous celebrities credit vision boards, manifestation, and positive thinking as being massive contributors to their success. Again, this is not a secret at all.
The two most important aspects of manifestation are visualization/verbalization combined with putting yourself in positions to succeed. To find the love of your life, you must envision what they are like as a human being, then you must put yourself in a position to find that person (or have them find you, as the universe often works that way). The last aspect is using the right strategies which are discussed in the Manifestation method video we recommended earlier.
Words have more power than many of us ever realize. When you speak, your vocal cords are creating real, physical frequencies which are being pushed out into the universe and they interact with the environment around them. Thoughts have power as well, but to a lesser extent. In the world of the law of attraction, this is known as having and creating declarations. Declarations are extremely powerful when used consistently (and correctly, as discussed in this video). The best declarations are done in the morning and are spoken as though you already have them. This can be something as simple as “I can feel myself manifesting success every day and at this very moment I am getting closer to achieving X”. Try your best to not fall into the trap of verbally saying “I want XYZ” because this creates a negative energy and basically tells the universe that you do not have what it is you desire (which creates a negative emotion). Always declare that you are getting closer to achieving your goals and push out your message with a positive frequency.
With this step, consistency is also key. You must implement this strategy into your daily routine for it to become successful. Doing it once a week or only when you remember won’t cut it; the universe needs to hear that you *really* want this and are doing everything in your power to achieve it. When that happens, don’t be surprised to find that your work is paying off.
All of the steps we outlined in this article are important but the fundamental ingredient that makes it all come together in synchrony is faith in the system. Not trusting the law of attraction or doubting it at all is potentially going to make all of your efforts fall apart. If you do not believe that these strategies are effective, then that becomes your reality - the strategies will no longer be effective and you will be wasting your time doing things such as visualizations, declarations, and creating vision boards.
For the law of attraction to work for you, you must first work for it. That means putting complete and utter faith in it. This can be hard for some to do but if you don't even try (which many unfortunately do not do), it is almost never going to work out. Just as you trust the law of gravity and that if you jump you will come back down to earth, you must trust the law of attraction and that if you put your mind to achieving something, it is absolutely inevitable and undeniable that what you desire most will enter your life in a short period of time.
It is completely normal and natural for you to have a sense of urgency when beginning to use manifestation methods in your favor. In fact, many would argue that it is actually advantageous to have this heightened sense of urgency (and we would agree with them). With that being said, make sure you also have patience and understand that it will take time for the universe to receive your message and conceptualize it. If you are impatient and put pressure on the universe to deliver what you desire most, it is likely that you will become highly frustrated in the event that what you desire most doesn’t happen in a timely manner. Once this takes place, it is very easy to lose faith in the law of attraction and have it all spiral downhill from there. What this means for you is that you need to be understanding and remain patient so that you never reach a point at which you even have a sliver of a doubt enter your mind. Manifestation works but you must be accommodating to the universe and not put yourself in a position in which you doubt that manifestation works whatsoever.
Not everyone is interested in learning about how and why manifestation works, but it is most definitely relevant information. Manifestation works in the way that it does because our entire universe and being is made up of energies and frequencies. Nikola Tesla (one of the brightest minds this planet has ever seen) was quoted as saying “if you want to know the secrets of the universe think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration”. He made it well known that energy is real even if you cannot see it and essentially pointed to the fact that the law of attraction is real. In his time however, explicitly writing a book like ‘The Secret’ would have been far too controversial.
We don’t yet know why exactly the law of attraction works or what it all means in the grand scheme of things, all we know is that it does work. We also know that it has been successfully used by millions worldwide and that there are some deeper secrets which have been uncovered in the manifestation guide. Only the fundamentals have been released for the public and the fundamentals are a good start for most people, but that’s all it is - a start. To truly use the law of attraction successfully, you must be prepared to use the lesser known strategies which elitists have kept for themselves (until now).
Manifestation is something that is used universally by virtually all successful people whether they realize it or not, however this is somewhat of a trick question. Technically speaking, we are all manifesting every aspect of our lives (usually subconsciously). Each and every one of us yields the power to change the direction of our lives for the better or worse; the problem is that the overwhelming majority of people do not know how to control this power which is why many people are manifesting unpleasant things into their lives. Once you learn how to master manifestation by using Midas Manifestation, not only will you learn how to prevent yourself from attracting bad things into your life - but you will also learn how to attract the good in a timely and convenient manner.
Saying that you will or won’t be using the law of attraction is like saying you don’t plan on using gravity today. The reality is that it’s not up to you; the law of attraction will affect you directly throughout your life. It will also affect you via other individuals, since we are all individually attracting things into our life on a constant basis. The question should actually be “should you learn how to use the law of attraction and manifestation to your advantage?”. The answer to that question is undoubtedly yes.
Gratitude is necessary for the law of attraction to continue to reward you. Like we previously mentioned, energy is real and dictates our lives - gratitude is perhaps one of the most positive types of energy you can put out into the world. Remember - most positive things you have in your life right now (even if you don’t notice them, e.g. health, living family, a stable income) were manifested by you, so try your best to feel grateful for them, even if it proves to be difficult.
The more gratitude you show the universe, the more the universe will give you things to be grateful for. It’s a rather strange phenomenon, but many people have confirmed that this is really true. You might have found it to be true in your life as well; the common saying is that when it rains it pours - this is usually meant in a bad way. When things go bad, they go really bad. But the opposite is also often true.
Twice a week, write down all of the things you are grateful for, no matter how miniscule. Take your time to read them over a few times and really imagine yourself without those things to strengthen your level of gratitude. Remember, the purpose of this exercise (if you want to call it that) is to help you output more positive emotions into the world. We are trying to start a cycle of positive emotions bringing more positive emotions.
A significant portion of people who dip their toes into the world of manifestation do so with the purpose of acquiring financial wealth. Let’s face it, money is perhaps one of the most important aspects when it comes to quality of life (after health, love, spirituality) and having enough to take care of yourself and your loved ones is a good goal to have. Manifesting money is not that challenging, so long as you get clear with the universe on how you intend to earn that money. Remember, the universe responds positively to positive emotions and words. Here are some affirmations and declarations you can speak out loud to the universe in order to have more money flowing into your pockets soon.
Manifesting love is slightly more challenging than manifesting money even though it may not seem that way at first glance. In order to be able to love someone else, one must first learn to fully accept and love themselves, and the universe seems to acknowledge this. Although people have brought specific people into their lives through manifestation methods, it’s not the easiest task in the world (especially when trying to get an ex back). Visualization is key here as it is with manifesting other things in the physical realm.
You must embody the person that already has this love in their life. How does that version of you act? How do they look? How do they carry themselves when they are around the person that loves them most? When you begin to truly feel like the person that is worthy of receiving said love, you will be in a great position to actually receive it.
Whether or not you acknowledge it, you’ve been manifesting and using the law of attraction your entire life. Most of us are completely unaware of this power (or don’t know how to use it) which is why the vast majority of people aren’t manifesting the things that they desire most into their life. As powerful as manifestation may be though (and it is extremely powerful) it only comes into effect when combined with action on your part. This means putting yourself in positions that would open you up to earning more money, finding more love, getting that promotion at work, getting your dream body, and so on and so forth. The beautiful thing about the law of attraction is that literally anyone on planet earth can do it so long as they have patience, discipline, and faith in the law itself. It’s almost important to use the right strategies; this is why we recommend checking out Midas Manifestation when trying to learn how to manifest. If you can master manifestation and the law of attraction, the world will be your oyster.
