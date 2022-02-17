Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 17, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Investors Bought a Record Number of Homes in Cities Like Cleveland in 2021, Particularly in Majority Black Neighborhoods 

By
click to enlarge The east side of Cleveland saw heavy investor purchasing - THE WASHINGTON POST
  • The Washington Post
  • The east side of Cleveland saw heavy investor purchasing

Last year, outside investors gobbled up houses in metropolitan areas across the country at an alarming rate, an analysis by The Washington Post found — and appeared to target many Black-majority cities.

According to the analysis, 30% of home sales in majority-Black neighborhoods were to investors, compared with 12% in other ZIP codes. In Cleveland, 16% of homes purchased last year were bought by investors — more than the typical metro, and higher than its 2015 rate of 7%.



The analysis considers real estate investors to be large corporations, local companies, or wealthy individuals who generally don’t live in the properties they are buying, who either look to flip the homes to new buyers or rent them.

(Related: Read Scene's recent investigation into the flood of out-of-state buyers and covert LLCs that have dramatically changed Cleveland's real estate market.)

The buying spree comes at a time of escalating home prices, putting a squeeze on would-be homeowners, and exacerbating the racial inequality gap in generational wealth.

"There is a massive racial homeownership gap in this country, which is a serious problem because owning a home is a key to building intergenerational wealth and reducing racial inequality overall," said Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, according to The Post.

According to the analysis, investors bought nearly one in seven homes sold in America's top metro areas, the most in at least two decades.

"One of the reasons housing prices have gotten so out of control, is that corporate America sensed an opportunity," Sen. Sherrod Brown said last week at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Brown added, "They bought up properties, they raised rents, they cut services, they priced out family home buyers, and they forced renters out of their homes."

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Speaking of Housing

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. How Does the Cleveland Teachers Union Feel About a Teach for America Exec Becoming Bibb's New Education Chief? Read More

  2. First Look: Mabel’s BBQ at Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Opening in March Read More

  3. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

  4. Karen Small to Close Flying Fig in Ohio City After 23 Years. Will Reopen in May as Something New and Different Read More

  5. We Are All So Goddamn Sick of the Bally Sports App Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    NBA Rising Stars Game @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 18

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 25
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation