October 28, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Java Burn is a weight loss supplement designed to be mixed with your morning coffee.
Passive weight loss is a holy grail for the dietary supplement industry. Coffee is perhaps the most iconic supplement when it comes to passive weight loss. It suppresses your appetite, enhances your resting metabolic rate and increases the degree to which fat is released from fat tissues. It only seems natural therefore that coffee would be a focal point among weight loss products.
Despite the obvious connection, that really has not been the case. But then, along came the Java Burn formula, which soon led to a significant amount of buzz on social media. Coffee lovers as well, we needed very little other motivation to purchase the John Barban’s supplement and try it for ourselves.
The Java Burn dietary supplement is an all-natural product. Not only are all of the ingredients natural, but they are approved by the FDA for human ingestion and locally sourced. The product has no synthetic additives or added preservatives. Java Burn is also non-GMO, Gluten-free and vegan-friendly. It is manufactured and packaged in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility. In addition, each batch made is tested by an outside lab before the product is packaged and shipped to customers.
Java Burn is a synergistic dietary supplement. It certainly has nutritional value on its own, but it is engineered to enhance the effects of another substance—coffee in this case. When you drink your Java Burn coffee, the affects you normally experience from regular coffee are amplified. Your resting metabolic rate is higher sooner and your fat tissues release fats faster and in higher amounts.
Click or tap here to watch the latest critical analysis of the Java Burn formula!
It is not unusual in the world of dietary supplements for a product to be designed originally by an individual as opposed to a team of medicinal chemists. It is also not unusual for this person to cause skepticism due to his or her background being unsuited to the endeavor, and sometimes, the person is even a marketing fabrication designed to make the product more appealing to the average consumer.
It was therefore refreshing to learn that the Java Burn powder for weight loss was designed by Canadian nutritionist John Barban. He is a known figure in the nutritional world. Barban has a masters in Human Biology as well as a degree in nutrition. John is a certified kinesiologist. He has earned numerous other certifications, including ACE PT, CSCS, CSEP and NSCA. Barban has taught exercise physiology at the University of Florida and has served as a consultant for a number of high-profile brands: ADS, BlueStar Nutraceuticals, Empowered Nutrition Products, Slimquick, MuscleTech and NxLabs.
John Barban did develop Java Burn on his own as he has with a number of previous dietary supplements. But that proprietary blend was then passed to a team of medicinal chemists who evaluated the product and adjusted the formula in order to ensure that is safe and effective for all the people who will use it.
Find out more about John Barban, the Java Burn brand and the rest of the team on the official website!
The Java Burn supplement is designed to be mixed with coffee and taken preferably during whichever period serves as your morning. The supplement contains many vitamins and minerals, and one of the goals of the product is to fill the nutritional deficiencies that can occur in a diet. You should still strive to eat a balanced diet and eat a healthy breakfast. Do not use Java Burn as an excuse to skip it!
The formula is designed to dissolve quickly. It is also formulated to be absorbed quickly and efficiently by your system. Although the Java Burn team does not explicitly recommend this, it is a good idea to eat breakfast and drink a glass of water within 30 minutes before or after taking the supplement.
Coffee naturally increases your resting metabolic rate, which is the rate at which you burn calories while your body is at rest. Through gene activation, Java Burn increases this rate even more and extends the period throughout which the metabolism will be boosted. Not only will you burn more calories and fat during this period, but you will also be less likely to snack due to a suppressed appetite.
Each Java Burn packet contains 2.5 grams of the supplement and contains 15 calories. The total carbohydrates are 2 grams, which is less than 1% of the Daily Value based on a 2,000-calorie diet. The vitamins and minerals that are included in the Java Burn formula are:
- Chromium (20 mcg, 57%)
- Vitamin B6 (1 mg, 59% DV)
- Vitamin B12 (5 mcg, 208% DV)
- Vitamin D (20 mcg, 100% DV)
Other Java Burn ingredients include:
- L-carnitine (100 mg)
- L-theanine (100 mg)
- Green tea leaf extract (300 mg)
- Green coffee bean extract (200 mg)
Let’s elaborate them one by one in detail:
Vitamin D:
Vitamin D deficiency is the most common vitamin deficiency in humans. It is not linked specifically to weight loss, but it is imperative to mental health and general well-being. We like that they include a full daily dose here in the event that Java Burn is the only supplement you take.
Vitamin B6, B12 and Chromium:
Both vitamin B6 and B12 play integral roles in metabolism, weight loss, avoiding weight gain and so forth. Chromium is a substance necessary for insulin functioning and helps to regulate blood sugar levels.
L-Carnitine:
L-carnitine is an amino acid that provides a wide range of health benefits. It aids in the burning of fat but also stimulates energy levels and enhances brain function.
L-Theanine:
L-theanine is also an amino acid. In addition to boosting brain function, it enhances the immune system, helps maintain optimal blood pressure and assists in the flushing of toxins from the body, which is an essential component in weight loss.
Green Tea Extract (EGCG):
The green tea extract is included because it is rich in epigallocatechin gallate, which is commonly abbreviated EGCG. It has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It is also known to boost metabolic activity and thus assist in weight loss.
Green Coffee Bean Extract:
The coffee bean extract is included because it contains chlorogenic acid. This acid is found naturally in coffee, and it reduces insulin sensitivity, optimizes blood sugar levels and helps to control the absorption of carbohydrates.
Note: You may notice that vitamin B12 is included at an amount that is 208% of the DV. But the DV is often well below safe limits, which is 2,000 mcg of vitamin B12 for the average adult.
The Java Burn coffee supplement formula is a rather clever approach to weight loss that you can seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. It is easy to use, and we like that it is a nootropic in addition to a weight loss supplement. Nootropics are also called brain boosters, and while you may not associate a better mood and improved cognitive function with weight loss, the right state of mind makes a big difference. The appetite suppression makes it easier to avoid unhealthy snacking throughout the day, and the increased calorie and fat burning can make it much easier to lose weight in a sustainable way.
Enjoy the benefits of this top-rated weight loss supplement with an exclusive discount!
There are no potential downsides to using the Java Burn powdered supplement for the average coffee drinker. People who do not regularly drink coffee or who are particularly sensitive to the caffeine can experience the side effects that are normally associated with coffee: restlessness, shakiness, headaches, dizziness, dehydration, anxiety, abnormal heart rhythm, insomnia and so forth.
Make sure to stay hydrated and eat a balanced diet. One of the benefits of the L-theanine included in the formula is that it helps to curtail the effects one may experience from caffeine. But if you do experience any of the issues listed above, we would recommend an acclimation period. Make a half cup of coffee. Use half of a Java Burn packet, and fill the cup with an equal amount of hot water. After a couple of weeks, you should have no issues drinking a full cup of coffee.
There are no known Java Burn side effects beyond those that are associated with coffee. There are also no known negative interactions with other supplements and medications. It is, of course, possible to be allergic to green tea or coffee, but in almost all cases, the side effects are relatively minor.
A single Java Burn pouch contains 30 individually wrapped packets. Prepare your coffee—either hot or cold—and then, open a packet and empty it into the beverage. Stir until the powder has completely dissipated. We use a Keurig coffee maker here at our office. We would just dump the powder into the empty mug. When the coffee was done brewing, it took just a stir or two for all of the powder to be unnoticeable.
The dosage instructions recommend taking the Java Burn supplement with your morning coffee. Just to clarify due to some confusion we encountered while conducting this Java Burn review, we want to stress that you should take it prior to the most active portion of your day. That will be 5am to 8am for most of us, but if you start your work shift at 1am, for instance, then you will want to adjust accordingly.
A common question among prospective customers is whether you can drink more than one cup of coffee, and the answer is yes, but you never want to take more than one Java Burn packet a day. We would also extend a bit of caution in regard to the caffeine intake. I generally drink two cups of coffee in succession each morning. After taking Java Burn, the second cup had me a bit wired, so I delayed that cup for an hour or two and, in many cases, skipped it entirely.
If you buy Java Burn pouch, how fast can you expect results? This is another very common question, and the answer is that it depends. In terms of being a mood enhancer and an energy booster, we felt the difference with the first dosage. As for weight loss, that usually takes much longer. The manufacturer recommends a sustained period of 90 to 180 days in order to see maximum results.
The Java Burn weight loss powder is an excellent option for the average person trying to manage their weight because it incorporates a full dose of vitamin D, a nootropic, an energy booster and a metabolic enhancer that helps to burn stubborn fat. But the notion of passive weight loss—which we should note is not an assertion that John Barban or the brand has ever made—is not a realistic one.
If you want to lose weight, Java Burn can be an effective tool in your toolbox. One of our team members is now up to 40 pounds shed all while taking this supplement. But he has also worked hard on balancing his diet, exercising regularly and building lean muscle. It is important to have realistic expectations.
Is this Java Burn coffee blend mixer backed by real science? The answer is yes! But it is important to note that there have been no clinical trials of this proprietary formula in particular. There has, however, been extensive clinical research performed on the various ingredients included. There is verifiable research concerning weight loss, enhanced metabolic function, nootropics, increased energy levels and so forth. You can use Healthline, WebMD and similar reputable sites to vet the ingredients. In addition, the official Java Burn website has links to more than 40 studies upon which the formula was based.
Note that Java Burn is only sold through the official website JavaBurn.com. It is not sold through GNC, Amazon, Walmart, eBay and so forth. The Java Burn brand does this to control the supply chain and ensure great control overall quality, but that also results in the price being higher than it could be.
The core Java Burn price is $49 per pouch. Each pouch contains a 30-day supply. You can also get a discount by buying in bulk. If you purchase a 90-day supply, the price is lowered to $39 per, and if you purchase a 180-day supply, that price is further discounted to $34 per.
Java Burn coffee supplement mix packets ship through UPS and FedEx. In the continental United States and Canada, all shipping and handling fees are waived, and shipping takes 5-7 days. Shipping and handling fees for non-continental and international orders depends on the courier and other factors and takes 8-15 days.
Any customer who is not completely satisfied with their purchase has the option of a Java Burn refund. This is a 100% no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and you have this option for 60 days from the date of purchase. To begin the refund process, contact support at support@javaburn.com. Customer support will email you an RMA number. You must then return all opened and unopened product. Once the company receives it, they will process your full refund within 48 business hours. Note that the refund includes the price of the product but not any of the shipping costs associated with receiving or returning the product.
Java Burn: What We Like
Java Burn: What We Do Not Like
The Java Burn drink has a lot going for it and a few aspects that will discourage some users. One of those potential issues is price. The lowest available price, which requires you to commit to six months, still costs you $1.13 a day. You can get vitamin D and a top nootropic supplement for much less than that, which may eliminate a big pool of people who would otherwise use the product.
On the other hand, if you are someone who is serious about losing weight and prepared to make the necessary lifestyle changes to meet that goal, a $1.13 a day is money well spent. The ability to shed fat faster when you are trying to eat right and exercise on a regular basis is significant. It is also important not to downplay the improved mood and enhanced cognitive function. Losing weight is often more of a mental battle than a physical one, and this makes it much easier to be motivated and consistent.
Java Burn is a product that we recommend for people seeking to lose weight. We have seen the benefits firsthand. Java Burn reviews from other customers support this as well, and the refund policy helps to eliminate your risk should this product not work for you for whatever reason.
Try the Java Burn product that we recommend and believe in at a special price!
1. Is Java Burn a Safe Supplement?
Java Burn is a safe dietary supplement that is made from all-natural ingredients. All of the ingredients used in its formula have been approved by the FDA for human consumption. In addition, each Java Burn batch is tested by an independent lab prior to that product being packaged and sold.
2. Do You Have to Take Java Burn With Coffee?
No but… The Java Burn powder will mix with most consumable liquids, including water and energy drinks, and the nutrients contained within will provide health benefits. However, this is a synergistic supplement designed to enhance the natural metabolism-boosting effects of coffee. Taking Java Burn with other beverages most likely will not be as effective, and if you cannot drink coffee or do not like it, we would advise finding a supplement that is designed with your preferred beverage in mind.
3. Why Do Java Burn and Coffee Pair Well?
In terms of taste and texture, Java Burn and coffee pair well because the powder has been meticulously engineered to be neutral within that context. Concerning your metabolism, coffee is a stimulant that is known to boost the resting metabolic rate and increase the release of fats from fat tissues. Java Burn has been concocted to enhance those effects that the coffee you drink is already causing naturally.
4. Does Java Burn Affect the Taste of Coffee?
No. Java Burn powder dissolves instantly. It has no taste or odors, and it does not influence the coffee texture in any way. It works with all manner of coffee beans and both hot and iced coffees. It is compatible with traditional drip coffees but also instant coffee, coffee pods, espresso and so forth.
5. Do You Have to Take Java Burn in the Morning?
The greatest benefits to your resting metabolic rate and the release of fats will be experienced throughout your day. Therefore, most Java Burn users will want to take it with their morning coffee. Taking it with your after-dinner coffee, for instance, is okay, but you may not experience the best possible results. Note that if you lead a nontraditional lifestyle, such as working the graveyard shift, you should take your dosage with the first coffee of whatever period constitutes as your morning.
6. Can Anyone Take Java Burn supplement?
The warning on the Java Burn label advises that the supplement is not suitable for people under the age of 18. It also advises against use by women who are pregnant or nursing. Finally, anyone taking a prescription or over-the-counter medication is advised to consult with a physician prior to use.
7. Does Java Burn Require a Prescription?
No. Java Burn does not contain any controlled substances and thus does not require a prescription. Note that Java Burn is a supplement and not a drug and thus not regulated by the FDA.
8. Can You Mix Java Burn With Medications or Other Supplements?
You can mix Java Burn with other dietary supplements. There are, however, some safe practices to adhere to when mixing supplements. That includes accounting for the individual vitamins, minerals and other ingredients you are ingesting and ensuring that you are not exceeding the safe limits.
You should never mix dietary supplements with either prescribed or over-the-counter medications without consulting first with your pharmacist and physician. In most cases where there is a potential conflict, the problem is blocking absorption or neutralizing the effects, which your pharmacist can help you avoid through optimal scheduling. However, there are cases where a dietary supplement can interact with a medication in a manner that is dangerous or even life-threatening.
9. Is Java Burn Sold Through Retailers?
No. Java Burn is only sold through ClickBank, a leading online retailer and available on official website JavaBurn.com. It is not sold at brick-and-mortar retail locations, such as GNC and Walmart. It is also not sold through online retailers, such as Amazon.
10. Why Is It Available Through Amazon, eBay and So Forth?
You may come across Java Burn sold by third-party retailers through platforms like eBay and Amazon. In some cases, this is real product but usually from batches that had been marked for destruction and thus not safe to consume. In many other cases, the product you see is actually a knockoff sold by Chinese sellers, and that product is ineffective at best and highly dangerous at worst.
Have any additional questions? Visit JavaBurn.com for the latest details about the product.
Interesting Reads:
Dentitox Pro Reviews – What Customers are Saying?
SynoGut Reviews – Is it Worth Your Money?
Is Resurge Supplement Legit and Worth Buying?
Disclaimer:
Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
Affiliate Disclosure:
The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.