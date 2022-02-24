Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Oak and Embers Tavern to Close Pinecrest Location in Early March 

By
click to enlarge image1.jpg

Owners Marc and Gretchen Garofoli have announced that they will be closing the Pinecrest location of Oak & Embers Tavern on March 3. The location — the Garofoli's third — opened in late 2019.

Marc said that the location at Pinecrest was not a great fit to begin with, a situation made all the worse thanks to Covid.



"We never closed," Marc says. "There was a point when I stayed open as the only store in the plaza. I have great BBQ and most of the time the customers were great. But when you're mom and pop and a small chain it’s just to hard to recover from Covid. To go food doesn’t cut it."

The good news for barbecue fans is that the locations in Chesterland (8009 Mayfield Rd., 440-729-4030) and Hudson (7774 Darrow Rd., 234-602-1056) both are doing "incredible" and will continue selling the same great mix of smoked meats, Southern comfort foods, bourbon and craft beer.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of Oak And Embers, pinecrest

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Jill Vedaa, Brandon Chrostowski Named Semifinalists in 2022 James Beard Awards Read More

  2. Village Square Pizza, an East Side Classic for More Than 50 Years, is Closing Read More

  3. Shearer's No Longer Making Shearer's Chips, Only Private Label Snacks Read More

  4. Fiyah Korean BBQ in St. Clair-Superior Neighborhood Now Set to Open in Spring Read More

  5. Nubeigel to Bring New Bagel Offerings to Cleveland Heights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation