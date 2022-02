Sum 41 and Simple Plan’s Blame Canada Tour Coming to House of Blues in May 

Courtesy of Live Nation

Artwork for the Blame Canada tour.

Veteran Canadian rock bands Sum 41 and Simple Plan have joined forces for the first time ever for what they’re calling the Blame Canada Tour. Sum 41 will play tunes fromto celebrate the album's 20th annniversary, and Simple Plan will play tracks from its LPThe tour comes to House of Blues on May 11.“We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the ‘Blame Canada’ tour with Sum 41!” Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Sebastien Lefebvre and Jeff Stinco share in a statement. “It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” says Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time! After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”A ticket presale is currently underway and tickets to the Sum 41 and Simple Plan concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.As part of the upcoming tour, $1 of each ticket sold will help raise funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief’s Covid-19 Fund. Since 2005, the Simple Plan Foundation has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. In 2020, Sweet Relief started the Covid-19 Fund to provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.