July 08, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Couples and swinger dating are becoming more popular than ever before. The Internet has no shortage of resources available for those who are seeking these kinds of connections, either. People who enjoy hooking up with other couples or even finding a third to have swinger fun today than ever before. Although it’s still a bit taboo, the community is growing and thanks to online couple and swinger dating sites, anyone can find connections, no matter where in the world they are.
Of course, not all of the swinger sites out there are created equally. Whether you’re looking for the most reputable site, a place where you can be discreet, or even a site dedicated to finding unicorns, there is something out there. It’s important to take the time to review the options and find reputable swinger dating websites, which is what this guide can help you do. We’ve reviewed the top 10 swinging websites for swingers and couples dating below to give you more insight.
Editor’s Review
At AdultFriendFinder (aka Aff), more people are connecting with others who want to have swinger party, discreet hookups and encounters, from couples to swinging and even just sneaky little affairs here and there. The website is also known as Adult Friend Finder and is the original adult hookup social network. The site does require membership for full access, but there are plenty of things you can check out before you join. Plus, when you join you will also get access to their network of sites for other kinky dating needs. For swingers, couples dating, and other kinky connections, the AdultFriendFinder network is one of the best.
Swap Finder has a style similar to Facebook, making it easy for users to navigate and understand how to use the site. The swap website is free to join, but members will have to pay to search for and connect with other users. Gold members can also see who likes them, get premium searches, send gifts, and more. The site offers groups, blogs, and even swinger videos. The biggest downfall is that even browsing requires a membership, but it’s generally worth it for the connections available. This site is specifically designed for spouses who want to swap wives or husbands and caters to the more conservative audience.
At Ashley madison, everyone can find the steamy affair or dating that they want for couples and more. This site is a bit classier than most, catering to the more “reserved” people who want something that isn’t a blatant sex site. The site offers plenty of membership options, although you do have to pay for full access. The good news is that there are few bots and spam issues because of the site’s paid membership and reputation, so it offers plenty of connections for those who are willing to pay to meet others.
It is one of free swinging sites and feature-rich, offering a lot of different tools to connect with others, including photo exchange, webcams, instant messaging, and more. Member interaction is huge on this site and profiles are very detailed, allowing people to get specific in their requests and find exactly what they want. Adult photos are permitted on the site and there are plenty of couples and singles looking to swing and find a third. The site allows you to sign up without paying, but there is a membership fee for full access. Apps are available for iPhone and Android.
SDC offers dating for singles and open-minded couples that are looking to swing, enjoy swinger clubs, and make other kinky connections. It’s one of the oldest swinger sites available and it is still really active, having more than 3 million members and a leading place in the industry. The site includes a free 7-day trial for new members to check out the premium membership features. There’s also an app available for iPhone and Android. It can take a little time to learn the site and you may not be able to contact someone if their preferences don’t allow it, but overall it’s a good choice to make real connections.
Uber horny is a fun platform where you can meet other couples and singles interested in swinger dating. The site design isn’t great, but there is a community that is open and welcoming, and that is looking for actual hookups and swinging events. The site even lists get-aways, events, and other information for people in the swinging community. Plus, it’s easy to connect with other local singles and swingers. The clunky swinging site design is sometimes difficult to navigate, but if you can figure it out, the community is worth it. The free version is also one of the best swinger options on the market today for those who don’t want to pay for membership.
Alt is all about kinky dating and hookups. The adult swingers and couples seekers who want something more than vanilla can find a whole community here. In fact, the fetish and BDSM angles are what the site is known for and there are 415,000 members in the U.S. that use this site for swinging and other alternative dating. This site is a bit more conservative, but it still offers all of the hookups that people want. It’s an open-minded site but there are a lot of men on the site compared to women. It’s worth the look for those who want something different, and you can check things out without having to pay so that helps.
At Swing lifestyle, millions of people connect for swinger dating and singles looking to find like-minded adults, as well as parties, group events, and more. The site has millions of visitors every month and an active member base. Premium membership is available for full access, but community members can join for free to explore things before they commit to paying. The site is a bit dated, but it’s easy to sign up and navigate so that’s good enough for most people. Plus, it’s one of the biggest communities of swingers online. Those who want to get in contact with the widest network of real connections can start here.
Fabswingers has all kinds of kinky dating and swinging options to choose from, allowing members to sign up and join swinger groups, find other couples, or even find a third. There are options for BDSM, orgies, and other kinky pleasures on the site, as well, along with instant messenger services, chat, and webcams for those who want them. Premium membership is required for full access but you can sign up and check the site out for free. It’s ranked as one of the best swinger sites for making actual connections.
Swing towns is designed specifically to connect the millions of adult swingers in various areas throughout Utah. The swinging site does offer location services so that you can find the communities in your area and connect with the right people. If you’re not in Utah, this site isn’t going to be useful, but the members that are local to the state tend to love it. It’s great for singles and couples and it offers the latest profiles and best quality matches at the top of the homepage. The site design is pretty simple and there is a membership fee required for access, as well.
The Final Verdict
The 10 best swinger websites listed here all offer some of the top features and networks for meeting other singles and swingers that are looking to make real connections. Some of them offer free services but most do require a membership. This is mostly to ensure that everyone is secure and protected, as well as that profiles are real and the sites aren’t filled with spam and bots. When you’re serious about swinger dating, you’ll see that spending a little money on a good community is worth the investment.
Aside from Swing towns, which is only available to Utah residents, the sites listed here offer something for just about everyone, no matter where they are or what they have in mind. Look for firsthand reviews and consider checking out sites that offer free access before you sign up for a membership. Sometimes, free trials are the best way to get to know whether a swinger dating site is right for you or not. You can find plenty of couple and swinger dating options, but what matters is finding the one that’s right for you. Take your kinky hookups to the next level by checking out one (or more) of these swinger dating sites today.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.