1942 Tacos and Tequila Now Open in Playhouse Square

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 10:14 am

1942 Tacos & Tequila is now open in Cleveland
FB
1942 Tacos & Tequila is now open in Cleveland

After sitting empty for close to two years, the former Puente Viejo space on Huron Road in Playhouse Square has new life. Fittingly, the new tenant is another Mexican restaurant, which is called 1942 Tacos and Tequila (1220 Huron Rd.).

The original Rochester location appears to be very favorably reviewed since opening in 2021. The Cleveland location opened with the same menu.

“The food is definitely authentic Mexican food,” says project manager Carlos Murillo. “We try to create a selection of tacos and we are introducing our quesabirria tacos as well. We’re bringing street corn and several different margaritas.”

When Puente Viejo took the space over in 2016, they gave the 2,800-square-foot, 100-seat restaurant a fresh, modern makeover. In fact, there was little left for the new owners to do to get it ready.

“When we took the space over, literally it was ready to open,” says Murillo.

Find the menu here.

Douglas Trattner

Douglas Trattner
