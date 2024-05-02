The Rebel Reserve to Bring Coffee, Tea and Vintage Vibes to Old Brooklyn

"Our name is very western, our logo is very western and we’re kind of rolling with that theme."

By on Thu, May 2, 2024 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Rebel Reserve, a coffee shop/vintage store, to open this summer in Old Brooklyn. - Jessica Moore
Jessica Moore
The Rebel Reserve, a coffee shop/vintage store, to open this summer in Old Brooklyn.

After living in Denver, Jessica Moore and Riley Ralmuto moved to Old Brooklyn to be closer to family. Before long, however, they found themselves pining for the great coffee shops of their previous home.

“Moving here from Denver, my partner and I haven’t been able to find a coffee shop that we love,” says Moore. “We were so spoiled in Denver, and we wanted to bring more of that vibe to Cleveland.”

The couple will attempt to do just that at 4855 Broadview Rd., a standalone building that has been home to more than few donut shops over the years. In fact, the salvaged Luci’s Coffee & Donuts sign will be part of the décor.

Moore describes The Rebel Reserve as a coffee shop/vintage store. Along with coffee from Huckleberry Roasters in Denver, the shop will offer coffee alternatives such as mushroom coffee and pea flower lattes. The owners will partner with some local bakeries to provide gluten-free pastries, bagels and other light bites.

Ralmuto is a Texan, and the couple’s time spent in Colorado has inspired them to create a space with an unapologetically western vibe.

“The shop itself is very western – our name is very western, our logo is very western and we’re kind of rolling with that theme,” says Moore.

They are going for an immersive, nostalgic feel that combines vintage and western and maybe a little mancave, jokes Moore.

Look for The Rebel Reserve to open around the second week of June.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Chefs Quagliata and Ladner to Open Fast-Casual BBQ Spot Next Door to Village Butcher in Mayfield

By Douglas Trattner

Zack Ladner (left) with Carl Quagliata.

Old Brooklyn Mustard, Fuego Fermentations Take Top Prizes in Prestigious Good Food Awards

By Douglas Trattner

Locally made, nationally recognized

At Pizzeria Uciuni in Old Brooklyn, a Barber and Self-Taught Pizza Maker Has No Phone, But Does Have Delicious Pies

By Douglas Trattner

Pietro Maniaci at Pizzeria Uciuni

Food Truck Lunch Events Arrive in Downtown Cleveland Every Weekday for the Summer Starting May 1st

By Douglas Trattner

Walnut Wednesday and a whole lot more on tap for this summer in Cleveland

April 24, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us