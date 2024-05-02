The Rebel Reserve to Bring Coffee, Tea and Vintage Vibes to Old Brooklyn

click to enlarge Jessica Moore The Rebel Reserve, a coffee shop/vintage store, to open this summer in Old Brooklyn.

After living in Denver, Jessica Moore and Riley Ralmuto moved to Old Brooklyn to be closer to family. Before long, however, they found themselves pining for the great coffee shops of their previous home.“Moving here from Denver, my partner and I haven’t been able to find a coffee shop that we love,” says Moore. “We were so spoiled in Denver, and we wanted to bring more of that vibe to Cleveland.”The couple will attempt to do just that at 4855 Broadview Rd., a standalone building that has been home to more than few donut shops over the years. In fact, the salvaged Luci’s Coffee & Donuts sign will be part of the décor.Moore describes The Rebel Reserve as a coffee shop/vintage store. Along with coffee from Huckleberry Roasters in Denver, the shop will offer coffee alternatives such as mushroom coffee and pea flower lattes. The owners will partner with some local bakeries to provide gluten-free pastries, bagels and other light bites.Ralmuto is a Texan, and the couple’s time spent in Colorado has inspired them to create a space with an unapologetically western vibe.“The shop itself is very western – our name is very western, our logo is very western and we’re kind of rolling with that theme,” says Moore.They are going for an immersive, nostalgic feel that combines vintage and western and maybe a little mancave, jokes Moore.Look for The Rebel Reserve to open around the second week of June.