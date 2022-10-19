Adega at Metropolitan at the 9 to Close, the Centro to Open in Early November

click to enlarge
Courtesy Metropolitan at the 9
After eight years, Adega will close and a new restaurant will rise.
After eight years, Adega at Metropolitan at the 9
(2017 East 9th St.) will cease to exist at the end of this month. In its place will rise The Centro.
“It just needed a refresh,” says General Manager Kenny Didier. “I think it was time to change it up a bit.”
Construction crews will have just four days to transform the interior into a new restaurant by removing the large wine vaults, installing new flooring, and reworking the dining room’s seating arrangement.
“It’s going to be a whole new look,” Didier promises.
When Centro opens on November 4, it will be as a “rustic Italian-inspired steakhouse with an emphasis on fresh, clean ingredients.” The all new menu will feature hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, house-made pastas, and sourdough brick-oven pizzas. The popular brunch service will stick around, albeit with new items.
Chef Frank Fazio-Grk will still be at the helm.
Didier says that Centro will be neither more nor less fancy than its predecessor.
“I think it’s going to appeal to the same people,” he notes. “I don’t think it’s going to move into an ultra-fine-dining realm. It will be a similar service style to Adega.”