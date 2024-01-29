After 29 Years, Stone Oven Bakery in Cleveland Heights to Change Hands

The new owners are also Cleveland Heights residents

By on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 at 1:24 pm

The Stone Oven Bakery and Cafe in Cleveland Heights
Google Maps
The Stone Oven Bakery and Cafe in Cleveland Heights
When Tatyana Rehn and John Emerman opened the Stone Oven in 1995, quality bread bakeries were still a rarity, both in Cleveland and beyond. Shoppers in search of the kind of naturally leavened artisan-style breads that they might have enjoyed overseas had little joy over here – that is, until Stone Oven opened in Cleveland Heights. (Zoss the Swiss Baker, also in Cleveland Heights, would open the following year.)

In 2005, after a decade in business, Rehn and Emerman relocated Stone Oven (2267 Lee Rd.) down the street to its current location, where it has thrived for another 19 years. Now, after 29 years in the café business, the founders are ready to pass the torch.

“You get to the point when, after 29 years, you’re putting less energy into the business but you want the business that you created to thrive,” Emerman explains. “We want the business to continue to succeed, so we wanted to find someone who was willing to put the time and energy into it.”

As it turns out, Emerman and Rehn did not have to look very far to find those people. New owners Nick Kalafatis and Chris Compton are longtime residents of Cleveland Heights and intend to be hands-on operators. 

While the sale officially goes through this week, customers shouldn’t expect to notice many changes. The name and menu will stay the same – at least for the foreseeable future – and the previous owners have agreed to stick around to aid in the transition.

"We're just trying to continue the business that they have established and created," says Kalafatis.

The Stone Oven at Eton Chagrin has different owners and is not part of this sale.

From left: John Emerman, Nick Kalafatis, Chris Compton and Tatyana Rehn
Courtesy photo
From left: John Emerman, Nick Kalafatis, Chris Compton and Tatyana Rehn

