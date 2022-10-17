Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Annual Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week to Run November 1-12

More than 30 independent Cleveland eateries will be offering specially priced three-course meals

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 1:42 pm

The annual Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week returns next month for its 15th year. This celebration of locally owned, independent restaurants is a great way to try new places, return to old favorites and help restaurants still struggling to cope with a slew of challenges.

"As you know, restaurants have been suffering between closures due to Covid, a shortage of employees and increased food prices," says rep  Myra Orenstein. "This year it is more important than ever before that we show support."

From November 1st through the 12th, 30-plus independent Cleveland eateries will be offering specially priced three-course menus. Despite soaring food costs, those restaurants will stick to a $36 prix-fixe tab (tax and tip not included).

For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, click here

