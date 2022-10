Annual Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week to Run November 1-12

The annual Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week returns next month for its 15th year. This celebration of locally owned, independent restaurants is a great way to try new places, return to old favorites and help restaurants still struggling to cope with a slew of challenges."As you know, restaurants have been suffering between closures due to Covid, a shortage of employees and increased food prices," says rep Myra Orenstein. "This year it is more important than ever before that we show support."From November 1st through the 12th, 30-plus independent Cleveland eateries will be offering specially priced three-course menus. Despite soaring food costs, those restaurants will stick to a $36 prix-fixe tab (tax and tip not included).For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus, click here