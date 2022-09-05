Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Annual Taste of the Browns Returns to FirstEnergy Stadium Sept. 12th

The celebrity-fueled event is the primary fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

By on Mon, Sep 5, 2022 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge Taste of Browns returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, September 12th.
Taste of Browns returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, September 12th.

The 24th annual Taste of Browns returns to FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday, September 12th. The celebrity-fueled event is the primary annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger relief organization. Over the years, the event has raised more than $2.8 million, every dollar of which goes to providing nutritious meals to those in need.

“For 24 years, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the Cleveland Browns have partnered to help ensure our community has the nutritious food they need,” says Greater Cleveland Food Bank President and CEO Kristin Warzocha. “The community’s consistent participation and support has been a leading factor of the event’s success.”

This year’s event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in the 7UP City Club at FirstEnergy Stadium. General admission tickets ($200) include food and beverages, a complimentary souvenir glass and valet parking. VIP tickets ($300) also include exclusive food and beverage tastings and early access to Cleveland Browns players and alumni.

Honorary event co-chairs include All-Pro guard Joel Bitonio, wide receiver and return specialist Josh Cribbs and chef Rocco Whalen. Guests will be able to meet and greet those celebs as well as other current and former Browns players. This year’s silent auction (online and in-person) offers items like tickets to the Sept. 22nd Browns vs. Steelers game, lower-bowl center-court Cavs tickets, gear autographed by Myles Garett, Nick Chubb and Joe Thomas, and a five-course dinner for six with wine pairings at EDWINS.

For more event information or to order tickets call 216-738-2139 or click here. All guests will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or provide a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

