Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips Coming Back to Cleveland Heights After 35 Years

Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips restaurant in Garfield Heights -- thus reducing the number of surviving locations of the chain to one -- George Simon stepped in to save the day. Not only did he rebuild and revive the Garfield Heights location (12585 Rockside Rd.), last year he purchased the Cuyahoga Falls shop (1833 State Rd.) when Vittoria retired.
Now, the restaurant chain that once had more than 820 locations will soon climb from two to three. Simon says that he has signed a lease on a property in Cleveland Heights and expects to have the restaurant open before the end of the year.
Simon says that since taking control of the all-but-extinct brand, things have been going great.
"We wouldn't be going into our third location if the first two were not working," he explains. "We like what's happening, and now we're going for our third one and we expect to open another one before the end of the year."
Simon did not say where location number four will be located.
Interestingly enough, the location in Cleveland Heights (13216 Cedar Rd.) where Simon is opening Arthur Treacher's was home to an Arthur Treacher's restaurant from the early 1970s until the early 1990s.
When the new shop does open up, it will be an "express," says Simon, with no indoor seating. He intends to install a pick-up window for app-placed orders.
