Arthur Treacher's Fish & Chips Coming Back to Cleveland Heights After 35 Years

New owner George Simon will be opening location #3 before the end of the year

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Arthur Treacher's in Garfield Heights
Soon after Ben Vittoria closed his Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips restaurant in Garfield Heights -- thus reducing the number of surviving locations of the chain to one -- George Simon stepped in to save the day. Not only did he rebuild and revive the Garfield Heights location (12585 Rockside Rd.), last year he purchased the Cuyahoga Falls shop (1833 State Rd.) when Vittoria retired.

Now, the restaurant chain that once had more than 820 locations will soon climb from two to three. Simon says that he has signed a lease on a property in Cleveland Heights and expects to have the restaurant open before the end of the year.

Simon says that since taking control of the all-but-extinct brand, things have been going great.

"We wouldn't be going into our third location if the first two were not working," he explains. "We like what's happening, and now we're going for our third one and we expect to open another one before the end of the year."

Simon did not say where location number four will be located.

Interestingly enough, the location in Cleveland Heights (13216 Cedar Rd.) where Simon is opening Arthur Treacher's was home to an Arthur Treacher's restaurant from the early 1970s until the early 1990s.

When the new shop does open up, it will be an "express," says Simon, with no indoor seating. He intends to install a pick-up window for app-placed orders.

click to enlarge Cleveland Heights Arthur Treacher's - Courtesy Heights Library
Courtesy Heights Library
Cleveland Heights Arthur Treacher's

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

August 14, 2024

