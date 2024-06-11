As J. Pistone's Final Day Approaches, 56 Social to Open in its Place

click to enlarge
J. Pistone Market, which is closing on June 30, to become 56 Social.
This past February, Joan and John Pistone announced that they would be closing their beloved business, J. Pistone Market and Gathering Place
(3245 Warrensville Ctr. Rd., 216-283-3663) in Shaker Heights, at the end of June. To many in the community, the impending departure feels like a loss in the family. That's not surprising given that the brother-and-sister owners have been feeding the neighborhood for nearly 25 years.
When it opened in 2000, J. Pistone was ahead of its time, a gourmet market and café that offered soups, salads and sandwiches to enjoy onsite alongside ready-to-eat prepared foods and desserts for later. The shop has a robust retail section with gourmet products, wine and accessories. And J. Pistone has been a preferred caterer in the region for decades.
That all ends on June 30, when the Pistones will be closing the doors for the last time.
The silver lining in this tale will be the arrival of a familiar face: Jay Leitson, who also started down this path a quarter century ago with a novel idea. Leitson's Cafe 56 at Eastgate offered customers a choice of 56 different salads. Many of them are what we would call "entrée salads" today, topped with items like grilled shrimp, flank steak or tuna.
These days, Leitson and partner Izzy Schachner run two 56 Kitchen
locations, Elle, and Birdigo. They take possession of the space in the coming weeks and, following some updates and renovations, will open 56 Social sometime this summer. Like its predecessor, 56 will be a casual place for people to come for fresh salads, larger plates and prepared foods.
Catering keeps Leitson and Schachner very busy, so that end of the operation will be covered as well.
"They're great people and it's definitely going to be a hard act to follow," Leitson says of the Pistones. "We are going to try and keep the tradition that they built going while putting our own twist on things."
