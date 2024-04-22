Aurelia in Chagrin Falls to Close, Brad Friedlander to Revive Moxie in Space This Summer

Aurelia will close in late April after nearly six years.

By on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 at 11:09 am

Aurelia in Chagrin Falls to close, Moxie to open this summer.
Google Maps
Aurelia in Chagrin Falls to close, Moxie to open this summer.

After nearly six years in business, Aurelia (16 North Main St.) in Chagrin Falls will be closing its doors at the end of April. Owners Diane and John C. Moore — along with chef-partner James Balchak — transformed the former North Main Diner (and Dink's) into a gracious, unpretentious farm-to-table restaurant that stood out in a very challenging market.

"After five and a half wonderful years of operating as a family enterprise, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the community and our loyal guests for their unwavering support," said the Moores in a statement.

But the space won't be empty for long: The Moores have opted to sell the business to Michael DuBois and Brad Friedlander, who already have plans of their own.

As he did with Lopez, also in Chagrin Falls, Friedlander will be dusting off an old brand by bringing Moxie out of retirement. That popular Beachwood bistro closed five years ago this month after a laudable 22 years. Since it opened in the late-1990s, Moxie had operated as Cleveland's unofficial culinary school, turning out heavyweight chefs like Doug Katz, Karen Small, Tim Bando, Eric Williams, Jonathan Bennett, John Kolar and others.

“I opened Moxie in 1998, and it quickly emerged as a standout in the Cleveland culinary landscape, as well as being named by Esquire Magazine as one of the best new restaurants in the country," notes Friedlander. "Ever since its closure in 2019, patrons have continually asked about their favorite dish or recipe, and we are thrilled to be able to bring it all back

Friedlander and DuBois will be re-opening Moxie in a different decade, in another city, in a new space, and with a dissimilar crew. The through lines that connect past and present, says management, are the seasonal menus, from-scratch cooking, high-quality ingredients and elevated guest experience.

Aurelia chef James Balchak will be staying on, as will the bulk of the current restaurant's staff.

Following the closure of Aurelia at the end of April, the space will be readied for a June opening for Moxie. Diners can expect a refreshed interior with some Moxie-like décor touches.

Douglas Trattner

April 10, 2024

