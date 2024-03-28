Batuqui to Relocate to Former Church Building on Larchmere

“I love the little house but we’ve grown,” says the owner. "[The church space] is so beautiful."

By on Thu, Mar 28, 2024 at 2:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church on Larchmere will become the new home for Batuqui. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church on Larchmere will become the new home for Batuqui.
After nine years on Larchmere Boulevard, owners Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira are pulling up stakes and relocating their beloved Brazilian restaurant Batuqui (12706 Larchmere Blvd., 216-801-0227). The move, while short in distance, will be momentous with respect to what diners can expect.

Already, work has begun on the future home, which will be located 130 feet west in the former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church (12624 Larchmere Blvd.). The attractive Craftsman-style building was constructed in 1922 and features stained glass windows, soaring ceilings and rich wood accents.

“It’s so beautiful,” says Batista. “I am a little bit in love.”

The ambitious project began this past fall and is expected to last until next fall. The owners will stay open at the original location throughout the summer. A second location in Chagrin Falls, which opened in 2021, will also be serving customers.

Batista says that while she adores the neighborhood – and the quirky home-turned-restaurant – the business has outgrown its original home.

“I love the little house but we’ve grown,” she adds. “I appreciate the house, but people need to be a little bit more comfortable.”

Seating will climb to about 110 – but “very comfortably” – including at a bespoke bar. A front patio will be smaller than the current one, but that’s a tradeoff the owners are happy to make. A spacious lower level will be used for private events like weddings and live entertainment.

“We are looking forward to staying in the neighborhood,” adds Batista.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Review: Decadence is Matched by Service at Tutto Carne in Little Italy

By Douglas Trattner

Large-format steaks are part of the draw at Tutto Carne

Philomena Bake Shop Moves Into Former Saucisson Space in Slavic Village

By Douglas Trattner

The new home of Philomena Bake Shop

Sauce the City Out, The Kitchen In at Re:Bar Downtown

By Douglas Trattner

The Kitchen at Re:Bar is live.

Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor Opens for the Season on Saturday, March 30th

By Douglas Trattner

A typical meal at Scooter's Dawg House in Mentor.

March 27, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us