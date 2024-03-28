Batuqui to Relocate to Former Church Building on Larchmere

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
The former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church on Larchmere will become the new home for Batuqui.
After nine years on Larchmere Boulevard, owners Carla Batista and Gustavo Nogueira are pulling up stakes and relocating their beloved Brazilian restaurant Batuqui
(12706 Larchmere Blvd., 216-801-0227). The move, while short in distance, will be momentous with respect to what diners can expect.
Already, work has begun on the future home, which will be located 130 feet west in the former St. Paul’s Evangelical Church (12624 Larchmere Blvd.). The attractive Craftsman-style building was constructed in 1922 and features stained glass windows, soaring ceilings and rich wood accents.
“It’s so beautiful,” says Batista. “I am a little bit in love.”
The ambitious project began this past fall and is expected to last until next fall. The owners will stay open at the original location throughout the summer. A second location in Chagrin Falls, which opened in 2021, will also be serving customers.
Batista says that while she adores the neighborhood – and the quirky home-turned-restaurant – the business has outgrown its original home.
“I love the little house but we’ve grown,” she adds. “I appreciate the house, but people need to be a little bit more comfortable.”
Seating will climb to about 110 – but “very comfortably” – including at a bespoke bar. A front patio will be smaller than the current one, but that’s a tradeoff the owners are happy to make. A spacious lower level will be used for private events like weddings and live entertainment.
“We are looking forward to staying in the neighborhood,” adds Batista.
