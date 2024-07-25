Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery to Open in Former Platform Beer Space in Ohio City

click to enlarge
Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery to open in Ohio City.
In 2022, David Kovatch opened Sacred Waters
, the first kava bar in Ohio. Since then, he’s watched the kava market take off hand in hand with the functional beverage market.
“It’s massively growing – here and around the country,” Kovatch says. “There are about 500 kava bars throughout Florida alone.”
Kovatch currently operates Sacred Waters Kava Bar in Lakewood and North Olmsted. In the coming weeks, he will be winding down the North Olmsted property in order to open a new location in Ohio City, specifically in the former Platform Beer space (4125 Lorain Ave.).
When it opens in late August or early September, Sacred Vortex Teahouse and Kombuchery will bring something unique and beneficial to the community. In place of beer – or any alcohol – this teahouse will offer beverages that aim to aid rather than impair personal health and wellness.
“There’s this huge sober-curious movement going on,” Kovatch explains. “There are a lot of people who are waking up to the fact that alcohol is not good for you and are looking for an alternative.”
These functional beverages might boost brain function, reduce pain and inflammation, ease anxiety, or enhance energy and vitality. Kovatch will repurpose the existing brewing equipment for making kombucha and botanical sodas, including kombucha from kratom tea.
Kovatch says that since opening his two kava cafes, he’s been overjoyed to watch a community take shape in front of his own eyes. The cafes are peaceful, welcoming and comfortable, he says, places that cultivate kinship.
“These are safe spaces for people to come and build community – that’s what we need most of these days,” he adds. “The community that developed as a result of me starting this business is nothing short of amazing. It’s a very large healing community – healers of many different modalities. We’ve developed this wonderful family.”
The Ohio City cafe will feature the same sort of laid-back interior found at the other shops, with couches, sectionals, comfy chairs and a few tables. Regular programming will include live music, karaoke, open-mic nights, and health and wellness events like yoga, meditation and creative writing workshops.
Unlike the other cafes, Sacred Vortex will not prepare food but instead partner with area restaurants.
