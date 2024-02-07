BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business

The one-time unique dining concept opened in 1997

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 4:06 pm

BD's Mongolian Grill on Coventry Has Closed After Nearly 30 Years in Business
When BD's Mongolian Grill (1854 Coventry Rd.) opened its doors in 1997, the restaurant offered a unique and interactive dining experience akin to hibachi, but without all the splatter. Diners took pleasure in piling ingredients and sauces into a bowl and then handing them off to a grill cook, who would stir-fry them up in plain view.

Although the thrill may have vanished many moons ago, the restaurant chugged along, seemingly immune from the economic ups and downs of the street as well as the wider hospitality industry around it. Along with Coventry stalwarts like Tommy's, Grum's and Inn on Coventry, BD's Mongolian was a constant presence on the street for nearly 30 years.

That all ended this week when the restaurant failed to open its doors following a "temporary" closure for repairs and maintenance. A staffer on site confirmed that the restaurant was permanently closed.

The closure leaves four remaining locations in Ohio, two of which are in the Greater Columbus area.

