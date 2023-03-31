Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management

Longtime staffer Tim Delaney purchased the business from founder Greg Jurcisin

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge Beach Club Bistro in Euclid, Which Closed in July, Has Reopened Under New Management
Beach Club Bistro FB

This past July, Greg Jurcisin announced that he was closing Beach Club Bistro, a beloved institution in the Euclid community for more than two decades. Naturally, the restaurant’s myriad admirers were decimated by the news.

But a deal to save the restaurant was quietly brewing behind the scenes. Longtime employee Tim Delaney and his wife secured a purchase of the business as well as the property, giving new life to the old favorite. The Delaneys reopened the bistro (21939 Lakeshore Blvd., 216-731-7499) earlier this month.

“There’s been such an outpouring from the community,” Delaney says. “It’s been amazing. Everybody is just happy to see it back open.”

To start, Beach Club Bistro was open just three days a week serving a very limited menu. At present, the restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday 3 to 9 p.m. The goal is to continue expanding the hours and days of operation while simultaneously returning the menu to its previous size. The hiring of a new chef, Tim Guarino, will help accomplish those goals.

Delaney says that special attention was paid to the pizza, a house favorite since the beginning. Founder Greg Jurcisin even stayed on during the transition to make sure that the quality and character of the house-made dough was maintained.

"The biggest thing that I didn’t want to screw up was the pizza dough,” says Delaney. “It’s really coming out nice now.”

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
