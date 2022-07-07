Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid Will Permanently Close Later This Month

The east-side favorite had been in business for 21 years

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 11:41 am

click to enlarge BEACH CLUB FB
Beach Club FB

After two decades of dishing up savory pies, dynamite seafood and affordable wine, Beach Club Bistro, which took its name from the beach clubs dotting the Lake Erie shoreline between Cleveland and Euclid, will permanently close after July 23rd.

Owner Greg Jurcisin announced the news today, noting, "With all the mounting, and seemingly endless challenges, facing the food service industry we consider it to be a small victory that we were able to hang in there and serve you for over 21 years."

Jurcisin turned what opened as a gourmet pizza joint in 2001 into an upscale eatery that quickly found a devoted crowd in Euclid, and won plenty of Best of Cleveland awards along the way.

Fans are invited to stop by the next two weeks for one, or two, last meals as the east-side staple says goodbye.

Jurcisin's full announcement below.

To our many loyal Customers and Friends:

We are very sad to inform you that, after over 21 years at your service,
The Beach Club Pizza Bistro in Euclid will be closing its doors at the end of business Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Since our humble beginnings in 2001, we’ve done our absolute best to provide you with a unique dining experience with a constant focus on: Fresh Ingredients. Simple Preparation. Quality Food.

With all the mounting, and seemingly endless challenges, facing the food service industry we consider it to be a small victory that we were able to hang in there and serve you for over 21 years, and we’d love to see you one last time to help us celebrate what we think is one of the best restaurants in town as we take one last victory lap!

We invite you to order carryout or stop by one more time for our signature pizza, classic apps, with one of the best stocked bourbon/tequila bars in town. Gift certificates can be redeemed online or in-house until we close, and our bar area will also be open for food and beverage service until we turn the lights off on Saturday July 23rd. Our dine & patio seating will be limited with suggested reservation’s.

We are open the following days & times until we close on the 23rd:
Weds & Thurs: 4 – 8pm
Friday: 12 – 8pm
Saturday: 4 – 8pm
Sunday 4 – 7:30pm

Many thanks to all of our loyal and longtime customers, family, and friends for the last 21 years, and, until we meet again…Grazie to you all and Ciao!

Greg Jurcisin and The Beach Club Pizza Bistro staff

