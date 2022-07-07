Beach Club Bistro in Euclid Will Permanently Close Later This Month

click to enlarge Beach Club FB

To our many loyal Customers and Friends:



We are very sad to inform you that, after over 21 years at your service,

The Beach Club Pizza Bistro in Euclid will be closing its doors at the end of business Saturday, July 23, 2022.



Since our humble beginnings in 2001, we’ve done our absolute best to provide you with a unique dining experience with a constant focus on: Fresh Ingredients. Simple Preparation. Quality Food.



With all the mounting, and seemingly endless challenges, facing the food service industry we consider it to be a small victory that we were able to hang in there and serve you for over 21 years, and we’d love to see you one last time to help us celebrate what we think is one of the best restaurants in town as we take one last victory lap!



We invite you to order carryout or stop by one more time for our signature pizza, classic apps, with one of the best stocked bourbon/tequila bars in town. Gift certificates can be redeemed online or in-house until we close, and our bar area will also be open for food and beverage service until we turn the lights off on Saturday July 23rd. Our dine & patio seating will be limited with suggested reservation’s.



We are open the following days & times until we close on the 23rd:

Weds & Thurs: 4 – 8pm

Friday: 12 – 8pm

Saturday: 4 – 8pm

Sunday 4 – 7:30pm



Many thanks to all of our loyal and longtime customers, family, and friends for the last 21 years, and, until we meet again…Grazie to you all and Ciao!



Greg Jurcisin and The Beach Club Pizza Bistro staff

