Bialy’s Bagels in University Heights Now Serving Sandwiches

Bagel sandwiches now available at Bialy's
At the 57-year-old institution that is Bialy's Bagels
(2267 Warrensville Center Rd., 216-371-1088), change does not come quickly. Back in February, owners Rachel and Sarah Gross announced that an adjacent space, which they had taken possession of some months prior, would be connected to the original University Heights storefront.
"Our new space will allow us to expand our menu and start offering bagel sandwiches," Rachel explained at the time.
The day finally has arrived. Now bagel lovers can order and enjoy built-to-order sandwiches prepared on fresh-baked Bialy's Bagels like plain, poppy, sesame, onion, garlic, mish-mosh, salt, egg , half & half, pumpernickel, rye and wheat. Those bagels can be toasted or not before getting the schmear treatment. That spread can be plain or flavored cream cheese, butter, mayo or other basic condiments.
In the morning, the bagels get stuffed with items like bacon, egg, sausage and lox. At lunch, expect deli options like turkey, turkey pastrami and roast beef from Boar’s Head. Soon, housemade salads like tuna and egg will be added.
Sandwiches are topped with a choice of cheese, veggies like lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber and green pepper, and locally made Cleveland Kraut.
Note: With the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur on the horizon, sandwich making will be paused on certain days.
Douglas Trattner
Fresh-baked bagels from Bialy's
