Flight Social to Open in Former Chocolate Bar Space Downtown

Courtesy Photo
Owners Rob Ward (left) and Jacory Stone
The Chocolate Bar was an enduring presence downtown, lasting for 13 years until it closed in the summer of 2022. Since then, the space at the south end of the Arcade (401 Euclid. Ave.) has been vacant, waiting for the next operator to invest in the cavernous restaurant space.
A trio of operators has done just that, with plans to open Flight Social
later this summer. Partners Rob Ward, Jacory Stone and Tone W. will be embarking on a pretty extensive renovation that will include new paint, lighting, bar tops and other interior-related improvements.
As for the food, drink and decor, the name says it all.
“The whole thing is aviation themed, so our bartenders and servers will be dressed like flight attendants, and we’ll have a selection of meal and drink flights,” Ward explains
The food is described as “modern fusion” and there will be live entertainment on the weekends.
Look for a summer late summer opening. We'll keep you updated.
