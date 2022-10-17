Boogie Nights: A Tri-C Hospitality Alumni Event to Take Place on Thursday, October 27

A tasty round-up of culinary talent has been assembled for Boogie Nights: A Tri-C Hospitality Alumni Event that will take place on Thursday, October 27. The food-filled bash runs from 6-9 p.m. at the Hospitality Management Center (180 Euclid Ave.) downtown.
On hand will be former and current students, staff, faculty, and supporters. All proceeds benefit Hospitality Management scholarships.
The admission price of $12 ($15 at door) includes food from various stations, cash bar and parking at JACK Casino Garage. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here
.
Here are the bios for the participating food and beverage pros:
Dan Bryan, Old River Tap and Social
Chef Dan Bryan grew up on the east side of Cleveland, where his father owned a bar and grill. His curiosity for cooking stems from my experiences there, as well as from his dad’s cooking at home. Bryan has always had a passion for food, which led him to Tri-C to hone his skills. Bryan was also able to meet some incredible people along the way; students and teachers who have helped shaped his journey as a chef. Chef Bryan graduated from Tri-C in 2016.
Kaitlyn Cornish, Skylar Sassy Sweets
Chef Kaitlyn Cornish owns Skylar Sassy Sweets, a home-based cottage bakery. Cornish has worked several jobs in the industry before deciding to be a stay at home mom to care for her special needs child. She couldn’t leave her passion behind entirely, so she started her home-based business, where has been building her business through word of mouth and working weddings and other private events in her community. Cornish has truly enjoyed her adventures through the industry! Chef Cornish graduated from Tri-C in 2014.
Lloyd Foust, Gingham Market
Chef Lloyd was raised in Ohio City and has cooked professionally for 20+ years in various kitchens, including The Black Pig, Old City Libations, The Ironwood Cafe, and Elyria Country Club before joining Gingham Market by Gatherings Kitchen in November 2021. He is dedicated to cooking seasonally, locally, and waste-free. He lives in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood of Cleveland with his wife, Rachel, their two children, a dog and a cat, and Lloyd’s collection of more than 300 cookbooks. He and Rachel have a shared passion for the hospitality industry, and together started FrankieLynn, a gourmet hot dog cart, in 2022.
Magdalis Galarza, Creative Feasts
Chef Magdalis Galarza was born and raised in Puerto Rico and began her culinary experience when she was 8 years old with her grandmother and mother. Growing up, she was always helping in the kitchen, where she learned the basics of cooking. Galarza moved to Ohio in 2013 and attended Tri-C, where she won Tri-C’s Culinary Clash in 2015. In 2021, Galarza decided to open Creative Feasts, a personal chef business with the purpose of bringing home her culinary experience with worldwide cuisine. Chef Galarza graduated from Tri-C in 2015.
Christopher Kafcsak, Nomad Culinary
Christopher Kafcsak fell in love with the food industry at an early age. He began his love of food through wholesale when he began working at the Northern Ohio Food Terminal at the age of 4. Working jobs in both wholesale food and restaurant kitchens he eventually took on an executive chef roll at Deagan’s Kitchen and Bar in Lakewood. As he began accumulating experience from local restaurants, Chris launched his catering company, Nomad Culinary, LLC in 2012 with the goal of bringing fine dining to clients’ homes, businesses, and events. Nomad Culinary caters to clients from Toledo to Columbus to Ashtabula. Chef Kafcsak graduated from Tri-C in 2012.
Max Kirkwood, Freelance Bartender
Chef Kirkwood has been in the industry almost two decades now. Kirkwood has worked at a diverse selection of establishments and met some wonderful people, some of whom remain friends to this day. He has worked numerous jobs in the industry and grown a variety of skills, from barback to sous chef, and from butchery to the art of charcuterie. Now, Kirkwood’s home remains behind the bar, but the possibilities in his future are endless. Chef Kirkwood graduated from Tri-C in 2015.
Judi Williams, Q&A Desserts
Chef Williams’ passion for making and decorating cakes began when she was 13 years old. Williams attended Wilton's School of Cake Decorating in Chicago, IL while attending her family’s annual reunion. She was always cooking something for the holidays, and sometime between marriage, children, and divorce, she decided to start her own catering business. After more than 50 years in the industry, Williams retired from the big events and only does the very small jobs, now. Chef Williams graduated from Tri-C in 2015.
Uleisa Young, IttyBittyBites Culinary Services
Uleisa Young is currently a Sous Chef with Chef Eric Wells of Skye LaRae's Culinary Services. Chef Young is also currently the owner of IttyBittyBites Culinary Services, which specializes in small plates and small bites. Young has sat on the Board of the Cleveland Sickle Cell Anemia Foundation and contributed to fundraisers for the cause. Young also volunteers at The Cutting Board Academy. Chef Young graduated from Tri-C in 2015.