Brandon Chrostowski Nabs 2023 James Beard Award Finalist Slot

Cleveland will be represented in the 2023 James Beard Awards, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute
snagging a coveted "finalist" slot in the category of Outstanding Restaurateur. The winners will be announced at the ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Sadly, the trio of chefs at Larder — Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott — who were semifinalists in the Best Chef: Great Lakes, did not make this final cut. Umansky was a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Media Awards, Larder was semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2019, and the three were semifinalists for the Best Chef Great Lakes category in 2020.
Chrostowski has earned national attention for his work at EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, because he is a "restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture."
We'll be watching the results in June.
