Brandon Chrostowski Nabs 2023 James Beard Award Finalist Slot

The winners will be announced at the ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

By on Wed, Mar 29, 2023 at 12:31 am

click to enlarge Chrostowski looking at renderngs. - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
Chrostowski looking at renderngs.

Cleveland will be represented in the 2023 James Beard Awards, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute snagging a coveted "finalist" slot in the category of Outstanding Restaurateur.  The winners will be announced at the ceremony in Chicago on June 5.

Sadly, the trio of chefs at Larder — Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott — who were semifinalists in the Best Chef: Great Lakes, did not make this final cut. Umansky was a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Foundation Media Awards, Larder was semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2019, and the three were semifinalists for the Best Chef Great Lakes category in 2020.

Chrostowski has earned national attention for his work at EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, because he is a "restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture."

We'll be watching the results in June.

See the full list of finalists here.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
