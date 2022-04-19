Breakfast Concept Martha on the Fly Opening this Weekend in Tremont

click to enlarge
Martha on the Fly
Martha on the Fly opening this weekend in Tremont.
One year ago, Clevelanders were introduced to Martha on the Fly
, a weekend-only breakfast concept that operated alongside Good Company in Battery Park. On Saturday, April 23, the pop-up turned brick-and-mortar will open the doors to its “micro-diner” in Tremont. The location (2173 Professor Ave.) is the former Conforti and Freddie’s Sub space adjacent to Bar Oni.
Guests can look forward to “elevated, scratch-made breakfast fare” engineered for speedy turnaround. While customers will be encouraged to order ahead online for pick-up service, the restaurant can accommodate walk-in and a handful of dine-in customers.
In addition to the breakfast sandwiches perfected during the pop-up run, items like the Betty, Shirley and Doris egg sandwiches, Martha on the Fly will showcase new menu items.
“We cannot wait for our customers to try our made-to-order mini cake donuts, as well as our loaded Potato Crispies – our take on skillet hash browns: thick, golden and delicious,” says chef and co-owner Ryan Beck.
There will be vegan and vegetarian options, the weekly “Fly-By” sandwich-and-pie combo, additional beverage options and the full line of Guardian Coffee products.
While small, the new storefront manages to pay homage to the classic American diner through its neon signage, checkered tile flooring and counter seating.
Beck and partners Justin Carolyne, LT Magnotto and Joe Marino have been working towards this day since developing the concept in April 2020.
“The four of us have been all-hands-on-deck, every waking moment, for the past two years, to make our collective dream a reality,” says Magnotto. “To see our vision finally come to life, in Tremont, a neighborhood we love, is incredible.”
Martha on the Fly will be open 7 a.m.-noon Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The website
is live and accepting pre-orders.